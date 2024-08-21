Planning A Trip to Greece? A Quick and Dirty Guide to Greece Car Rentals

Greece is a beautiful country with magnificent culture, scenic vistas, and gorgeous historic monuments. While Greece has a robust public transit system, strict schedules can diminish your vacation enjoyment. Fortunately, Greece offers car rental services at a low cost so you can get to all the places you want to see on your own time, without the extra hassle. Continue reading to learn all you need to know about renting a car in Greece.

Why Rent a Car?

Getting a rental car during your vacation is a wonderful idea because it allows you the freedom to make your itinerary. You and your family will not be hindered by scheduling, delays, and public interactions. Thus, granting significant freedom and flexibility.

Another key benefit is the ability to reach destinations which aren’t readily accessible by public transport. While many popular destinations do have a public transit system, places such as Meteora will require alternative travel, such as a rental car.

Preparation

Much like anywhere else, renting a car in Greece requires some preliminary preparation. You must ensure you have an International Driving Permit (IDP) and choose the correct vehicle for your vacation requirements. Our example of a good rental company you should consider is https://athens-rentalcars.com/, as they offer a wide range of cars for a low cost.

An IDP is a document that translates your domestic license into multiple languages and is recognized internationally. Getting an IDP will require submitting an application form, being 18 years of age, and paying a processing fee. It can be issued on the same day if done in person, or a couple weeks if done online or by mail.

Consider the vehicle you will need during your journeys in Greece. If you have a large family, consider a van or large SUV. If traveling with a small group, you could only need a small coup instead. Research the destinations you want to visit beforehand to ensure you pick the best rental.

Greece Road Rules

The road rules in Greece are quite like those in many other countries, and they prioritize clarity. Please spend at least an hour familiarizing yourself with the road rules in Greece before getting a rental car. Here are some examples:

Drive on the right-hand side.

Hands-free devices are required when using phones.

0.5% BAC is the legal limit.

Urban Speed Limit – 50km/h (31mph).

Rural Roads – 90 km/h (56mph).

Highways – 120 km/h (75mph).

Seat belts are mandatory.

Our Top Destinations in Greece

The Peloponnese Peninsula

A large region featuring attractions such as the ancient city of Mycenae, Olympia, and Nafplio. Many ancient ruins and picturesque locations in the Peloponnese Peninsula will require a car to visit in a reasonable amount of time.

Meteora

Meteora features beautiful monasteries atop towering rock formations with spectacular views. There is no good public transport option to this location, so a rental car is required.

Delphi

Another location is full of ancient ruins and mountain views. Traversing the landscapes can take quite some time, so a rental car is essential.

Conclusion

Renting a car in Greece provides unparalleled flexibility to explore the country’s diverse landscapes and rich cultural heritage. From the ancient ruins of the Peloponnese to the scenic beauty of Meteora, driving allows you to create your adventure and discover hidden gems at your own pace.