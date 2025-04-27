Cooper Webb Answers Back to Win Pittsburgh Supercross Thriller

Tom Vialle Wins 250SX Class and Recaptures Points Lead

Pittsburgh, Pa., (April 27, 2025) Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Cooper Webb withstood heavy pressure to earn his fifth win of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. The Pittsburgh Supercross victory helped secure Webb’s points lead with two rounds remaining on the season.

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Chase Sexton had Webb in his sights for nearly every lap of the race, putting on two charges for the lead – both before and after a bobble that sent him off the track – but Sexton never got close enough to make a pass attempt. Sexton finished in second place, slowing his drive for the title after two consecutive wins at the previous rounds. Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Justin Cooper followed up a heat race win with his second podium of the season. The Eastern Divisional 250SX Class delivered big thrills of its own with defending champion Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Tom Vialle taking over the lead in the closing minutes to earn his season-first win and take back the points lead. The victory marked the first time in the sport’s history that a divisional championship has delivered seven different winners.

First place 450SX Class

“[I felt] a little bit of everything, man. It’s been a heck of a fight, and a rough two weeks, especially last week. So, it was much needed tonight. It was an incredible main event. We were going for it and if I made one little mistake, I knew he was going to get me. So, you want to talk about pressure, that was a lot. I’m just stoked on myself to rebound after last week to pull the holeshot and lead every lap with that kind of pressure. Man, it’s not easy to do. I’m stoked for myself, and I’m stoked for my team. I want to give it up to them. We made a bike change this week that was awesome… Last weekend was pretty hard on me and it’s great to get back up here and get another win, get the ball rolling, obviously stop the momentum that Chase had a little bit. But he’s going to be firing. I know he’s a hellova competitor.” – Cooper Webb (#2 in photo), when asked what he was feeling after the win, whether it was exhaustion or relief.

Second place 450SX Class

“It was just hard. I knew I could skim [the whoops] for a little bit but I was using a lot of energy doing that. They’re really far apart, so just wasn’t getting too much drive and Cooper wasn’t losing too much time jumping. So, I went to the jump line, made one mistake and went off the track, but other than that I felt like I was pretty solid. Coop rode a really good race. I pressured him the whole time and he didn’t make a mistake. Every time I tried to push a little bit more, I’d make a mistake. It was a tough track. You couldn’t really push too hard and there wasn’t a whole lot of separation. He rode a great race and [I’ll] come back next weekend and try to do better, but it was a tough pill to swallow losing that race. But it is what it is, and we have two more.” – Chase Sexton, when asked about his decision to switch from blitzing the whoops to jumping through the whoops.

Third place 450SX Class

“I felt like I was riding better tonight all around. Obviously a really good heat race for me, and I just didn’t really adapt to the track as well as I needed to. Those guys were really pushing, and they kept pushing to the end, and they’re running a great pace that I just really couldn’t figure out towards the middle there. I made a little bit of a charge toward them, and then lost track of them; I was kind of just in no man’s land in third. Third’s good for me tonight, it was a really good day for me, so we’ll take all the positives from this. Just gotta give it up to the whole team… Let’s keep this going.” – Justin Cooper

The penultimate round of the Eastern Divisional 250SX Class Championship was a breathtaking race from start to finish. Tom Vialle took the win after an intense back-and-forth battle for the lead with Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Nate Thrasher, who led most of the race but had to settle for second at the end. Muc-Off FXR ClubMX Yamaha’s Maximus Vohland battled Vialle early for second, and held on for his career-first podium finish. Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s RJ Hampshire took over third place in the later half of the race, but then crashed trying to work around a lapped rider. Hampshire remounted quickly to remain ahead of fifth-place finisher Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Seth Hammaker. Hammaker, who held the points lead before the gate dropped, had a dramatic ride after a poor start; he made contact with several riders and pulled off one amazing save to stay on two wheels in the early laps. From there he marched forward to salvage a fifth place. The division’s points now have the top three riders separated by only three points with one round remaining for the East division – the Dave Coombs Sr. 250SX Class East/West Showdown.

First place 250SX Class

“Coming into this round I pretty much had to win. And I delivered tonight so that feels really good. I had a pretty big crash in practice, I hit my head pretty bad, but we bounced back. This track was tough tonight, but I had some good lines for the main event and could make the pass at the end. This one feels good, and I’m lucky to have the chance to fight for the title in Salt Lake City.” – Tom Vialle

Second place 250SX Class

“I was close to a win there. I could taste it, I could feel it, and [it was] just one mistake, just like last weekend, that cost me. I feel like I’ve been able to win these last two and just haven’t been able to do it. But after my Atlanta crash a couple years ago my confidence just wasn’t the same in the whoops, and I’m glad to say I’m back. I feel great and that was my strength tonight. We’ll just keep chipping away and I think we’re going to be in contention in Salt Lake to get another win there. I’ve won there before so let’s go do it again.” – Nate Thrasher (#41 in photo)

Third place 250SX Class

“We’ve been putting in so much work at the facility and it’s been such a long road for me. I can’t believe that I got here this soon with the [right foot] injury and everything. Having to come out and figure out a new way to ride with a hand brake. I came here in Pittsburgh to play with the hand brake – and I just want to give it up to all these fans. You guys were awesome tonight… [This is the] first career podium for me tonight and I feel a huge weight off my shoulders and I’m hungry for more.” – Max Vohland, who adapted a hand brake to his motorcycle due to an injury to his right foot that diminished some of that foot’s sensitivity.

Fourth place 250SX Class

“It took me a little bit to get going and then there was just a lapper in the line. I jumped left and I just hooked a little bit too far left and – man, it’s tough. I put myself in a good position tonight and I threw it away. But I’ll praise Him in glory, and I’ll praise Him in defeat. We’re still in this thing, I just need to win in Salt Lake.” – RJ Hampshire

Fifth place 250SX Class

“It was going to come down to that last [round] reagardless, and now its just winner take all for sure. I just spun off the gate there, right when I went, on the grate, and just lost it from there. I had a sketchy first two laps, but we salvaged as good as we could. A fifth place was all we had tonight after that start. One point behind, we’ll take it to Salt Lake and see who’s crowned champion.” – Seth Hammaker

The SMX Next Class, which gives the top amateur racers a chance to compete on the world stage, wrapped up its Supercross season with winner-take-all SMX Next – Supercross AMA National Championship. Muc-Off FXR ClubMX Yamaha’s Alexander Fedortsov crossed the holeshot stripe in fourth but quickly worked his way into the lead. Fedortsov had led in previous events but issues, including a flat tire while leading the Daytona Supercross, had kept him out of the winner’s circle. Fedortsov put in a strong and steady ride to capture the win when it counted most and became the 2025 SMX Next – Supercross AMA National Champion. Kawasaki Team Green’s Landen Gordon, with two wins on the season, moved steadily forward to capture second place in Pittsburgh. Kawasaki Team Green’s Enzo Temmerman, with one win in 2025, recovered from an eighth-place start to take the final spot on the podium.

SMX Next – Supercross AMA National Championship

“[It] feels insane. Honestly, I can’t believe I did it. I keep thinking about it, and it’s like I had a [lock on the win] every time, every time, and I keep losing, keep losing. I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, there’s something wrong with me or something… I just need to get it done.’ I had a great start, passed my teammate right away, and just checked out a little bit and had a really great race. I felt great on the track. No better place to do that, honestly. I’m so excited.” – Alexander Fedortsov

In the ongoing partnership with Monster Energy AMA Supercross, the auction to benefit the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital kicks off at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday, April 28th and runs until 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday, May 12th. Items up for auction include the actual gear worn by some of the top racers at the Indianapolis Supercross as well as many outstanding donated new items. To be a part of this partnership that has already raised over two million dollars for this great organization – and possibly take home some one-of-a-kind memorabilia – please go to SupercrossLIVE.com/StJude.

Nothing can match the thrill of seeing a Monster Energy AMA Supercross in person, but streaming and broadcast viewing options are also available from nearly any location. Peacock streams each round live and on-demand. NBC will air a Sunday encore presentation of the Pittsburgh Supercross on April 27th at 1:00 p.m. ET. Select events can be viewed on NBC, CNBC, USA Network, and NBC Sports digital platforms; CNBC airs a 1:00 p.m. ET Monday encore presentation of each round. A Spanish-language, live presentation is available for every round on Telemundo Deportes’ Facebook and YouTube channels. International live coverage is available through the SuperMotocross Video Pass (supermotocross.tv) in English, Spanish and French languages. Races can also be heard live on NBC Sports Audio on SiriusXM Channel 85.

Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado hosts the penultimate round of the 2025 season; racing starts at 7:00 p.m. ET. Tickets are available for the final two rounds of the 17-round Monster Energy AMA Supercross season. For live timing, race results, video highlights, and for ticket purchases, please go to SupercrossLIVE.com.

Facebook: facebook.com/supercrosslive

X: twitter.com/supercrosslive

Instagram: instagram.com/supercrosslive

YouTube: youtube.com/supercrosslive

TikTok: tiktok.com/supercrossliveofficial

Official Merch: SupercrossSuperstore.com

About Feld Motor Sports:

Feld Motor Sports, Inc. is the worldwide leader in producing and presenting specialized arena and stadium-based motorsports entertainment. Properties include Monster Jam®, Monster Energy AMA Supercross, and the SMX World ChampionshipTM. Feld Motor Sports, Inc. is a subsidiary of Feld Entertainment, Inc. Visit monsterjam.com, SupercrossLIVE.com, and feldentertainment.com for more information.

About Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship:

Monster Energy AMA Supercross is the most competitive and highest-profile off-road motorcycle racing championship on the planet. Founded in America and sanctioned by the American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) since 1974. Over 17 weeks, Supercross attracts some of the largest and most impressive crowds inside the most recognizable and prestigious stadiums in North America to race in front of nearly one million live fans and broadcast to millions more worldwide. For more information, visit SupercrossLIVE.com.

About the SMX World Championship:

The SMX World Championship™ is the premier off-road motorcycle racing series in the world that combines the technical precision of stadium racing with the all-out speed and endurance of outdoor racing. Created in 2022, the SMX World Championship Series combines the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and the AMA Pro Motocross Championship into a 28-round regular season that culminates with the season-ending SMX World Championship Playoffs. Visit SuperMotocross.com for more information.

About the American Motorcyclist Association:

Founded in 1924, the AMA is a not-for-profit member-based association whose mission is to promote the motorcycle lifestyle and protect the future of motorcycling. As the world’s largest motorcycling rights and event sanctioning organization, the AMA advocates for riders’ interests at all levels of government and sanctions thousands of competition and recreational events every year. The AMA also provides money-saving discounts on products and services for its members. Through the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame in Pickerington, Ohio, the AMA honors the heroes and heritage of motorcycling. For more information, visit americanmotorcyclist.com.