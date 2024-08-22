Jack Link’s® Jumps into Wild World of Racing with New NASCAR Partnership

Industry-leading brand becomes the Official Meat Snack Partner of NASCAR ®

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Aug. 22, 2024) – Today marks a moment worth savoring, as America’s No. 1 motorsport and the nation’s No. 1 meat snack brand join forces to help race fans feed their wild side. NASCAR and Jack Link’s together announced that the U.S. meat snacks market leader has become an Official Partner of NASCAR through a multi-year agreement set to begin in 2025.

“Much like NASCAR, Jack Link’s built itself from a determined pioneer into a household brand committed to delivering quality to its customers while having some fun along the way,” said Michelle Byron, NASCAR Executive Vice President and Chief Partnership and Licensing Officer. “Jack Link’s fits perfectly as an Official Partner of NASCAR and we’re eager for everyone involved to enjoy the benefits of catering to the most passionate and loyal fans in all of sports.”

As the Official Meat Snack of NASCAR, Jack Link’s will activate across multiple areas of the NASCAR ecosystem including at-track, social and digital media, and radio and television. Jack Link’s will also leverage the NASCAR relationship at retail, as the company continues offering consumers a wide amount of real, high-quality protein snack options that span multiple flavors, formats, sizes and sub-brands.

“Jack Link’s is thrilled to partner with NASCAR, a true icon in American motorsport, and share our passion for quality snacks with their loyal fan base,” said Matt White, SVP, Sales & Commercial Strategy of Jack Link’s. “This partnership allows us to bring our delicious meat snacks to life at the racetrack and in retail locations nationwide, fueling fans’ adventures with bold new flavors. We’re excited to satisfy cravings and enhance the fan experience both on and off the track.”

Before this delicious new partnership takes effect, the 2024 NASCAR season rolls on, with the penultimate race of the NASCAR Cup Series regular season taking place from the iconic Daytona International Speedway at 7:30 p.m. ET this Saturday, Aug. 24 (NBC, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Two weeks later, the 10-race NASCAR Playoffs get underway at Atlanta Motor Speedway at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 8 (USA Network, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

About NASCAR

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States and owner of 14 of the nation’s major motorsports entertainment facilities. NASCAR sanctions races in three national series (NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR Xfinity Series™, and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series™), four international series (NASCAR Brasil Series, NASCAR Canada Series, NASCAR Mexico Series, NASCAR Whelen Euro Series), four regional series (ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East & West and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour) and a local grassroots series (NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series). The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. NASCAR also owns Motor Racing Network, Racing Electronics, and ONE DAYTONA. Based in Daytona Beach, Florida, with offices in five cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races annually in 11 countries and more than 30 U.S. states.

For more information visit www.NASCAR.com and www.IMSA.com, and follow NASCAR on Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, X and Snapchat.

About Link Snacks, Inc. (“Jack Link’s”)

Link Snacks is a leader in snacking and its brand Jack Link’s is the No. 1 meat snack brand in America. Headquartered in Minong, Wisconsin, Link Snacks is a family-owned and operated company that represents a heritage of unsurpassed quality and innovation since 1985. The company is made up of passionate Team Members, across 11 countries, who share an uncompromising commitment to deliver awesome products. Link Snacks offers premium protein snacks in a variety of flavors, sizes and price points, appealing to nearly every consumer and occasion. The company’s portfolio of brands includes Jack Link’s®, Lorissa’s Kitchen®, Wild River®, Golden Island®, Country Fresh Meats®, BiFi®, and Peperami®. Check out JackLinks.com to learn more.