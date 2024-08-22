Home Renovations – Popcorn Ceilings Are Outdated

Renovating your house or condo is a rewarding experience that allows you to liven up your living space and add tasteful changes. During renovations, ceilings can easily be overlooked, including the infamous popcorn ceiling. A popcorn ceiling is a bumpy textured ceiling bearing similarities to popcorn and is beneficial for many reasons.

Popcorn ceilings are a common occurrence in households. They provide several benefits like sound dampening, aesthetics, and imperfection masking. Not only could they be created cheaply, but they are also simple to create during DIY projects. Recently, the modernization of homes through renovations has found that these ceilings are no longer in style and are an outdated design flaw of households today.

Understanding Popcorn Ceilings

Popcorn Ceilings gained popularity in the 1950s, as they were inexpensive and fast to install. They are affordable due to the cheap costs of the materials and faster because builders don’t need to allocate a significant amount of time sanding and evening out ceilings during construction.

While they do have benefits, popcorn ceilings aren’t without their drawbacks. Some of the drawbacks include:

Aesthetics – Uneven Bump Surfaces can make or break the style of the room.

Maintenance – Cleaning a popcorn ceiling is difficult. Spot cleaning can create clear differences in texture.

Asbestos – Up until the Clean Air Act in 1978, asbestos was a commonly used construction material for popcorn ceilings. This dangerous material requires extensive caution.

The Alternative

If trends are anything to go by, popcorn ceilings have run their course in popularity. Homeowners and renovators no longer want these types of ceilings. The alternative, a smooth ceiling surface, comes with many benefits. A smooth ceiling surface is much easier to clean and paint, looks better, lightens the area much more evenly, increases home value, and provides better acoustic control.

Factors of Popcorn Ceiling Removal

Removing a popcorn ceiling comes with a list of considerations. Considers can be the cost, material type, area size, and accessibility. Any one of these factors can drastically change the difficulty of removal.

Material Type

If your home or ceiling was constructed before the Clean Air Act of 1978, knowing the material used is extremely important. As mentioned before asbestos is commonly used and if you suspect your ceiling uses asbestos, you need to consult a professional.

Cost

Regardless of whether you plan on going it alone or hiring a professional, the remove popcorn ceiling cost is variable. Costs can include the price of sanders and ladders or the hourly rate of a professional company.

Area Size

The larger the ceiling area the more time and effort it will take to do the job. Remember, the reason why popcorn ceilings were common is because they reduced the amount of effort needed. Sanding and evening out all the imperfections on a large surface area is tedious and time-consuming.

Accessibility

There is a significant difference between a ceiling that is 9ft high compared to one that is 15ft high. The logistics that come with safety measures and extra equipment drastically increase the difficulty of popcorn ceiling removal.

Furniture is also a consideration when it comes to accessibility to the ceiling. Can it be removed if needed? Can you or a contractor work around the furniture? These questions need answers when considering a popcorn ceiling renovation.

Bottom Line

The consensus is clear: popcorn ceilings are a remnant of a bygone era. Smooth ceiling surfaces provide a much cleaner aesthetic and renovation projects removing popcorn ceilings have become more common.

If you plan on renovating your ceiling yourself, please consider the factors above, as they can easily make or break the project. If you’re unsure about any of those factors, it may be best to hire a professional company.

Professional companies can provide you with peace of mind, and assurance that the job is done well in a timely manner. Whether you choose to tackle the removal yourself or hire a professional, updating your ceiling can significantly enhance the look and value of your home.