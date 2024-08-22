PATRICK EMERLING PARTNERS WITH FLOOD BROTHERS DISPOSAL AT DAYTONA

Florida Cracker Candy Jerky and Feebs Distilling Join as Associate Partners

MOORESVILLE, NC, August 21, 2024 – NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Patrick Emerling today announced he is partnering with Flood Brothers Disposal Co. for this Friday’s Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola at Daytona International Speedway. This marks Emerling’s 15th primary marketing partner in the 16 races he has run this season.

“We’re thrilled to bring the Flood Brothers name to the ‘World Center of Racing’ by sponsoring Patrick Emerling in the Daytona Wawa 250,” said Kevin Flood, CEO of Flood Brothers. “As a family-owned and operated company rooted in Chicago, this partnership highlights our commitment to excellence and the values we share with the racing community—dedication, hard work, and a relentless drive to succeed. We look forward to an exciting race and wish Patrick and the team the best of luck this weekend at Daytona.”

Flood Brothers Disposal Co. is a fifth-generation, family-owned, and operated waste and recycling provider proudly serving the Chicagoland area. With over a century of commitment to our community, they deliver exceptional waste management solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of each client. Their comprehensive services include residential, commercial, and industrial waste disposal, along with innovative recycling programs designed to promote sustainability and environmental stewardship.

Rooted in their family’s legacy of integrity, reliability, and customer-centric service, Flood Brothers Disposal Co. combines modern technology with traditional values to ensure efficient, eco-friendly waste management. Their dedicated team works tirelessly to maintain the highest standards of service, fostering long-lasting relationships with the communities they serve. Choose Flood Brothers Disposal Co. for dependable, responsible waste and recycling solutions backed by generations of experience and a genuine passion for keeping Chicagoland clean and green.

“I’m looking forward to racing at Daytona again,” said Emerling. “We had a really fast car here in February although engine issues prevented us from finishing quite as well as we should have. I’ve had solid finishes over the past few weeks in both the Whelen Tour and Xfinity, and I’m hoping to capitalize on that momentum.”

Florida Cracker Candy Jerky will join Emerling as an associate sponsor. Get ready to enjoy some of the finest, most delicious, Jerky products you have ever tried from Florida Cracker Candy! Florida Cracker Candy offers a variety of Beef and Exotic Jerky products. None of the meats for their jerky are imported, unlike a lot of the Jerky on the market today, and all Beef Jerky products are made from Beef Brisket only. Florida Cracker Candy Jerky is made in the USA and distributed from their facility in DeBary, Florida.

Feebs Distilling will also partner with Emerling as an associate sponsor. Feebs Distilling is a craft distillery that produces fine brandies (apple, blueberry, blackberry, peach and strawberry), as well as Unaged Korn Whiskey, Aged Whiskey and Bourbon, using the freshest local ingredients. Samples, bottles and merchandise are available for purchase in their tasting room in Milford, DE.

“I’m thrilled to have Flood Brothers on the car this weekend along with Florida Cracker Candy Jerky and Feebs Distilling,” said Emerling. “Snow Belt MGMT is bringing new partners to the track almost every week. They’re a hard-working group, and I’m proud to be partnered with them.”

Additionally, Emerling will welcome back season-long partners SimForge, which sells sim racing equipment and accessories, and Frontline Optics, a San Diego sunglass brand owned by a retired firefighter.

The Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola (100 laps | 250 miles) is the 22nd of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2024 schedule. There will be no practice. Qualifying begins on Friday, August 23 at 3:00 p.m. The field is set to take the green flag later that evening at 7:30 p.m. with live coverage on the USA Network, the Motor Racing Network (Radio), and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (Eastern).

For more information on Patrick Emerling, visit https://www.patrickemerlingracing.com/ or follow him on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/PatrickEmerling07), X (https://twitter.com/PatrickEmerling) or Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/patrickemerling/).