Swaggerty’s Farm Tailgate Zone ready to party during Bass Pro Shops Night race at Bristol Motor Speedway

BRISTOL, Tenn. (Aug. 22, 2024) – Calling all Tailgaters! Calling all Tailgaters!

Bristol Motor Speedway is inviting all those who love to show up early to major sporting events, break out the grill and relax with friends, to consider the brand-new Swaggerty’s Farm Tailgate Zone for their next party.

The elevated parking option is exclusive to the crown jewel Bass Pro Shops Night Race weekend and includes TWO spaces, one for a vehicle and another to spread out their tailgate footprint. The area will provide plenty of room for lawn chairs, a grill, a huge ice chest filled with favorite beverages and lots of room to socialize before the green flag drops. With 100 spaces available, all the serious tailgaters attending the event will be together in one central location.

The best news is that the Swaggerty’s Farm Tailgate Zone is located in the center of all the action. It’s next to the BMS Hospitality Village and just a short walk to your seats in the The Last Great Colosseum.

“As we continue our partnership and involvement at Bristol Motor Speedway, we began conversations with track officials about hosting a tailgate experience and we are excited to announce the Swaggerty’s Farm Tailgate Zone during the upcoming Bass Pro Shops Night Race weekend,” said Jon Amidei, Chi2ef Operating Officer at Swaggerty’s Farm. “It’s going to be two days and nights of fun. We are excited to help create a memorable guest experience and we look forward to making the Swaggerty’s Farm Tailgate Zone a popular destination at Bristol Motor Speedway.”

The Swaggerty’s Farm Tailgate Zone is an addition to Swaggerty’s Farm’s Official Sausage sponsorship with the track, which was announced in the spring. Swaggerty’s Farm plans to activate with fans throughout the weekend with prizes, handouts and branding opportunities within the Tailgate Zone.

“We are thrilled to offer our fans this unique pre-race parking attraction, the Swaggerty’s Farm Tailgate Zone, in a prime location that provides easy access to multiple entry gates at Bristol Motor Speedway,” said Jerry Caldwell, president and general manager of Bristol Motor Speedway. “We are constantly looking for ways to amplify the guest experience here at BMS and we certainly feel like the Swaggerty’s Farm Tailgate Zone accomplishes that by providing this environment for our tailgating community.”

Admission to the Swaggerty’s Farm Tailgate Zone is currently available in two-day combo tickets, which provide the guests access to the spot for both Friday’s Food City 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race and Saturday’s NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race. Reserve your space fast as limited spots remain.

To purchase a Swaggerty’s Farm Tailgate Zone space please visit the BMS website or call the BMS ticket sales center at (866) 415-4158. Race tickets for the Food City 300 and Bass Pro Shops Night Race need to be purchased separately.

About Swaggerty Sausage

Since 1930, the Swaggerty Family has been making superior sausage, made from fresh pork with no fillers and a unique blend of spices. Today, Swaggerty Sausage Company, Inc. is a modern USDA-inspected facility located in the same small valley of East Tennessee. Focused on quality and growth, Swaggerty’s Farm® products are now available in over 13,000 retailers, wholesale distributors, and food service establishments nationwide. With the fourth generation at the company today, Swaggerty’s Farm premium sausage products stand the test of time and remain what is quite possibly the best-tasting sausage in America. For more information about Swaggerty’s Farm and its premium sausage products, please visit www.swaggertys.com.

About Bristol Motor Speedway

Forged amid the scenic mountains of Northeast Tennessee near the Virginia state line, Bristol Motor Speedway is The Last Great Colosseum, a versatile multi-use venue that hosts major auto races, football games, concerts and many other captivating events, including an upcoming Major League Baseball game. The facility features a 0.533-mile concrete oval race track with 28-degree corner banking and 650-feet straightaways that offers racing in several NASCAR touring series, highlighted by two major Cup Series weekends each year. In 2025, the venue will transform into a baseball stadium to host the MLB Speedway Classic featuring the Atlanta Braves vs. the Cincinnati Reds on Aug. 2nd. In 2020, the track also served as host of the prestigious NASCAR All-Star Race, and from 2021-2023 the track converted to a temporary dirt track each spring to take the Cup Series back to its racing roots. While at the track, fans are offered a unique viewing experience courtesy of Colossus TV, the world’s largest outdoor center-hung four-sided video screen with a 540,000-watt audio system. The adjacent quarter-mile dragstrip, Bristol Dragway, offers more than 50 events annually, including the marquee NHRA Super Grip Thunder Valley Nationals. The Thunder Valley Amphitheatre presented by Ballad Health transforms Bristol Dragway into a premier outdoor concert venue for the world’s greatest music performers. Three football games have kicked-off inside the oval, most notably the 2016 Pilot Flying J Battle at Bristol, where border rivals the University of Tennessee and Virginia Tech met before an NCAA-record crowd of 156,990. In existence since 1961, Bristol Motor Speedway was purchased in 1996 by Speedway Motorsports, a leading marketer and promoter of motorsports entertainment in the United States. For more information, please visit www.bristolmotorspeedway.com.