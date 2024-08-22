PEP BOYS NHRA NATIONALS KICKS OFF 2024 COUNTDOWN TO THE CHAMPIONSHIP PLAYOFFS

READING, Pa. (Aug. 22, 2024) – At the beginning of every NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season, drivers have their sights on a championship and the Pep Boys NHRA Nationals at Maple Grove Raceway will kick off that playoff hunt to open the Countdown to the Championship.

The 39th annual Pep Boys NHRA Nationals takes place Sept. 12-15 and the historic, fan-favorite track is the first stop of the NHRA’s six-race playoff race. Setting the tone in Reading can make for celebration or heartbreak come the In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals in Pomona and drivers will be laser-focused as they take to the track at Maple Grove Raceway.

The tradition-rich facility is known for being one of the quickest on the NHRA tour, providing an epic backdrop for incredible runs and memorable action on a must-see weekend that includes two rounds of qualifying on both Friday and Saturday, leading into eliminations on Sunday.

Last season, Doug Kalitta (Top Fuel), Robert Hight (Funny Car), Matt Hartford (Pro Stock) and Matt Smith (Pro Stock Motorcycle) all claimed wins in their respective categories and this year’s race will again be broadcast on FS1 and FOX, including elimination coverage on FOX on Sunday, Sept. 12 beginning at 2 p.m. ET. Overall, the Pep Boys NHRA Nationals is the 15th event during the 20-race season and it promises to deliver a weekend of thrilling action at a facility always packed with fans.

Kalitta, a veteran in the Top Fuel ranks, will always remember last year’s Pep Boys NHRA Nationals win as the turning point in his 2023 campaign. Heading into the Countdown, Kalitta had yet to win last season and was forced to a backup car during eliminations in Reading. But he rolled to the win, defeating four-time champion Steve Torrence in the final round. Kalitta won two additional Countdown races, including a winner-take-all final round in Pomona, to win his first championship. This season, Kalitta is the Top Fuel points leader, with his teammate Shawn Langdon in second, along with Justin Ashley, Torrence and Antron Brown to round out the top five.

In 2023, Hight earned his third Pep Boys NHRA Nationals win over Chad Green. This season, Hight has stepped out of the driver’s seat and Austin Prock has taken over duties in impressive fashion. Prock currently leads the points with four event wins and seven Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge wins, putting together a remarkable campaign. Also in the mix this season is Bob Tasca III, who is after his first world championship, reigning champion Matt Hagan, Ron Capps and J.R. Todd. Funny Car veteran Jack Beckman has also returned to racing, stepping into the seat of 16-time champion John Force as Beckman aims to try and win another title for the iconic Force.

Pro Stock’s Hartford not only won the prestigious Toyota NHRA U.S. Nationals last season, but he also went on to win the Pep Boys NHRA Nationals, defeating Kyle Koretsky. Hartford hopes the Countdown will be the turning point of his season after a tough year with two quarterfinal finishes. But it won’t be easy against the likes of points leader Dallas Glenn, who has three wins this season including most recently in Brainerd, Greg Anderson, reigning champion Erica Enders, Aaron Stanfield and veteran Jeg Coughlin Jr.

The six-time Pro Stock Motorcycle champion Smith was thrilled to collect back-to-back wins in Indianapolis and Reading last season after Gaige Herrera dominated the majority of the year. Smith defeated Chip Ellis in the final round to earn his third Pep Boys NHRA Nationals win. This season, Smith won in Sonoma and 2023 Rookie of the Year Chase Van Sant picked up the Seattle race victory. Reigning champ Herrera has won the other six Pro Stock Motorcycle races and was dominant in the playoffs a year ago, winning the final five races of the year.

The event also will feature thrilling competition in the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown and Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage Mountain Motor Pro Stock.

Fans will be invited all weekend long to the Nitro Alley Stage, which is the main entertainment hub in the pits, hosting Nitro School, meet and greets, music and much more. Race fans at Maple Grove Raceway can enjoy the special pre-race ceremonies that introduce and celebrate each of the drivers racing for the prestigious Wally on Sunday and includes the fan favorite SealMaster Track Walk. The final can’t-miss experience of any NHRA event is the winner’s circle celebration on Sunday after racing concludes, where fans are invited to congratulate the event winners.

As always, fans get an exclusive pit pass to the most powerful and sensory-filled motorsports attraction on the planet in Reading. Fans get a unique chance to see teams in action and service their hot rods between rounds, get autographs from their favorite NHRA drivers, and more. They can also visit NHRA’s popular Nitro Alley and Manufacturers Midway, an exciting atmosphere that includes interactive displays, merchandise, food and fun for the entire family.

NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series qualifying will feature two rounds at 2:30 and 5 p.m. ET on Friday, Sept. 13 and the final two rounds of qualifying on Saturday, Sept. 14 at 12 and 2:30 p.m. Final eliminations are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 15. Television coverage includes qualifying action on FS1 at 7 p.m. ET on Friday, as well as at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sunday and eliminations on FOX at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday.

To purchase tickets to the Pep Boys NHRA Nationals at Maple Grove Raceway, fans can visit www.maplegroveraceway.com. All children 12 and under are admitted free in the general admission area with a paid adult. For more information on the NHRA, please visit www.NHRA.com.

