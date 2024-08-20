FIELD SET FOR PEP BOYS NHRA FUNNY CAR ALL-STAR CALLOUT AT TOYOTA NHRA U.S. NATIONALS

Bob Tasca III gets top seed in loaded eight-car specialty race, which provides bonus money and bragging rights at The Big Go

INDIANAPOLIS (Aug. 20, 2024) – The world’s biggest drag race includes a standout Funny Car showdown, as the field is now set for the eight-car Pep Boys NHRA Funny Car All-Star Callout on Sunday, Sept. 1 as part of this year’s 70th annual Toyota NHRA U.S. Nationals.

The Big Go takes place Aug. 28-Sept. 2 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park and one of the major highlights of the Toyota NHRA U.S. Nationals is the Funny Car specialty race that offers up bragging rights and big money on drag racing’s grandest stage.

For the first time, Bob Tasca III earned the top seed in the Pep Boys NHRA Funny Car All-Star Callout, with the rest of the eight-car field including, in order, 2022 Callout winner Ron Capps, defending world champion Matt Hagan, Chad Green, J.R. Todd, Cruz Pedregon, Alexis DeJoria and Paul Lee. Both Green and Lee are making their first appearance in the specialty race, while Todd returns to the Callout this year after just missing out a season ago.

Lee was ninth in the Callout standings and moved into the final field with John Force unable to participate following his June crash in Richmond.

By earning the top seed – which is based on qualifying points for the last seven races of 2023 and the first 13 races of 2024 – Tasca will get the first chance to call out his first-round opponent. If Capps is not selected, the back-to-back Toyota NHRA U.S. Nationals champion will get the next pick, going down the line until all first-round matchups are set. There is plenty on the line in the opening round as well, as the driver who makes the quickest winning run will get to select their semifinal opponent, adding more intrigue and excitement to the Callout.

The first round of the Pep Boys Funny Car All-Star Callout takes place at 1:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 1, with the semifinals at 2:40 p.m. and the final round at 4:30 p.m. A special broadcast of the Callout takes place on FOX at 5 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Now in its third year at The Big Go, the Pep Boys Funny Car All-Star Callout offers the chance for one driver to pull off something spectacular and win more than once at the Toyota NHRA U.S. Nationals. Capps swept the weekend in 2022, while Robert Hight won the Callout last season. Tasca is currently second in points and enjoying another strong season, while Hagan has advanced to the Callout final both years and is coming off a final-round appearance in Brainerd. Pedregon and DeJoria have both advanced to the Callout the last two seasons.

The specialty event promises to be a huge attraction at the 70th annual Toyota NHRA U.S. Nationals, which will be one of the biggest in the illustrious history of The Big Go. It features the final Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge of the year, as well as the special Sox & Martin Hemi Challenge presented by the McCandless Collection and the Rooftec Comp Cash Clash, along with racing in the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by LearnEV+, NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™ and NHRA Holley EFI Factory X, plus:

A special 70th anniversary NHRA U.S. Nationals pennant for the first 8,000 fans in attendance for eliminations on Monday, Sept. 2.

Free parking for all fans and children 12-under admitted free.

An unforgettable Top Eliminator Club experience, including NHRA driver appearances, food and drink, TEC gift bag, starting line seats and much more.

The biggest field in drag racing.

Last year, Antron Brown (Top Fuel), Capps (Funny Car), Matt Hartford (Pro Stock) and Matt Smith (Pro Stock Motorcycle) all won, with Brown, Capps and Smith winning at Indy for the second straight year. This year’s race will again be broadcast on FOX and FS1, including eliminations on FOX at 2 p.m. ET on Monday, Sept. 2.

Kalitta currently leads the Top Fuel ranks, while Austin Prock’s debut season in Funny Car has been a huge success as he leads the way. Dallas Glenn is the Pro Stock points leader, while Gaige Herrera has six wins to his credit in Pro Stock Motorcycle. Other stars to watch include Top Fuel’s Ashley, Brittany Force, Shawn Langdon and racing legend Tony Stewart, who will make his Indy Top Fuel debut, Funny Car’s Jack Beckman, Pro Stock’s Erica Enders, Greg Anderson and Aaron Stanfield, and Pro Stock Motorcycle’s Chase Van Sant and Jianna Evaristo.

NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series qualifying will feature one round at 6:45 p.m. ET on Friday, Aug. 30, two rounds at 12 and 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Aug. 31 and the final two rounds of qualifying on Sunday, Sept. 1 at 12 and 3:00 p.m. Final eliminations are scheduled for 10:00 a.m. ET on Monday, Sept 2.

Television coverage includes qualifying action on FS1 at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, and eliminations at 12 p.m. on FS1 on Monday, shifting to FOX at 2 p.m.

To purchase tickets to the 70th annual Toyota NHRA U.S. Nationals, fans can visit www.NHRA.com/tickets. All children 12 and under will be admitted free in the general admission area with a paid adult. For more information about NHRA, visit www.NHRA.com.

2024 Pep Boys NHRA Funny Car All-Star Callout Final Standings

Bob Tasca III Ron Capps Matt Hagan Chad Green J.R. Todd Cruz Pedregon Alexis DeJoria Paul Lee

(Note: Tasca will get the first selection for the opening round, followed by the next-highest seeded driver until matchups are set.)

PEP BOYS NHRA FUNNY CAR ALL-STAR CALLOUT SCHEDULE (ET):

Saturday, Aug. 31:

11:30 AM – Pep Boys NHRA Funny Car All-Star Callout first-round selections in Top Eliminator Club (Get your TEC Tickets Today!)

Sunday, Sept. 1

10:00 AM – Pep Boys NHRA Funny Car All-Star Callout autograph session at Pep Boys display

1:00 PM – Pep Boys NHRA Funny Car All-Star Callout opening ceremonies

1:05 PM – First round for Pep Boys NHRA Funny Car All-Star Callout

2:40 PM – Pep Boys NHRA Funny Car All-Star Callout for round two. This will be conducted at the top end. The winning driver who makes the quickest run in the first round earns the right to select their semifinal opponent.

4:30 PM – Pep Boys NHRA Funny Car All-Star Callout final round

5:00 PM – Pep Boys NHRA Funny Car All-Star Callout show airs on FOX

