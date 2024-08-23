CONGRUITY NHRA PRO MOD SERIES TO HOLD SRI PRO MOD SHOWDOWN IN INDY

INDIANAPOLIS (Aug. 23, 2024) – Already the biggest event of the season in the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by LearnEV+ for a variety of reasons, SRI and Finish Line Consultants are pleased to announce the SRI Pro Mod Showdown will also be contested during qualifying as part of the Toyota NHRA U.S. Nationals on Aug. 28-Sept. 2 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.

The marquee event on the NHRA Pro Mod schedule, The Big Go also serves as the first race in the category’s four-race “Road to the Championship” playoffs and the special SRI Pro Mod Showdown adds even more to the weekend, which features a huge collection of Pro Mod standouts.

The SRI Pro Mod Showdown will take place during qualifying, with the driver who puts together the best E.T. average during qualifying receiving $7,500 from SRI, continuing the strong recent momentum in the NHRA Pro Mod category.

“SRI is thrilled to be a part of the Showdown at the 70th Toyota NHRA U.S. Nationals. Pro Mod is so exciting for the fans to watch, and we love that the class will be at our home track. SRI is your go-to destination for all things racing and street performance, offering a wide range of products, including chassis, engines, suspensions, supplies, raw materials and more. Drag racing enables us to showcase our products and we look forward to being at Indy in 2024. We hope everyone stops by the Pro Mod pits to say hello,” said Chad Elliott, SRI Director of Technical Sales/Engine Components.

It adds another exciting element for the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by LearnEV+, which is expected to have nearly 30 cars in attendance at The Big Go. Each of the drivers in the “Road to the Championship” will be profiled next week heading into the U.S. Nationals, where Kris Thorne won a year ago.

After taking the last two months off, the class returns to action in a major way, with all challengers looking to track down points leader and former world champion Thorne. He’ll open the playoffs with a 20-point advantage over Jose Gonzalez, another world champion in the class.

Two rounds of qualifying in the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by LearnEV take place on Friday at 2:30 PM and 4:45 p.m. ET, while the final qualifying rounds are at 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturday. The first round of eliminations is slated for 10:00 a.m. on Sunday, with the SRI Pro Mod Showdown adding another major incentive for the class over the first two days at the Toyota NHRA U.S. Nationals.

The 70th annual Toyota NHRA U.S. Nationals also promises to be one of the biggest in the illustrious history of The Big Go, featuring the final Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge of the year and the Pep Boys Funny Car All-Star Callout, as well as the special Sox & Martin Hemi Challenge presented by the McCandless Collection and the Rooftec Comp Cash Clash, along with racing in the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by LearnEV+, NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™ and NHRA Holley EFI Factory X, plus:

A special 70th anniversary NHRA U.S. Nationals pennant for the first 8,000 fans in attendance for eliminations on Monday, Sept. 2.

Free parking for all fans and children 12-under admitted free.

An unforgettable Top Eliminator Club experience, including NHRA driver appearances, food and drink, TEC gift bag, starting line seats and much more.

The biggest field in drag racing, featuring more than 900 cars.

To purchase tickets to the 70th annual Toyota NHRA U.S. Nationals, fans can visit www.NHRA.com/tickets. All children 12 and under will be admitted free in the general admission area with a paid adult. For more information about NHRA, visit www.NHRA.com.

About SRI Indy

SRI Indy, located in Brownsburg, Indiana, is your go-to supplier for everything the racing industry demands, making it your ultimate one-stop shop for all things racing. SRI Indy delivers the best customer service, with technical experts available for each racing series and product line, ensuring you get the exact support and knowledge you need.

SPA Technique: Founded in 1989 in the United Kingdom, SPA Technique has become a global leader in the supply of high-quality fire suppression systems. With over three decades of industry experience, SPA Technique is renowned for its expertise in delivering fire suppression system solutions to a diverse range of clients across all racing disciplines. From IndyCars to SCCA, WOO Sprint Cars to Dirt Late Models, Nitro Funny Cars to No Prep Drag Cars, and beyond, SPA Technique’s proficiency in fire suppression systems is unmatched worldwide.

About NHRA

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by LearnEV+, NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™, NHRA Holley EFI Factory X and Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage NHRA Mountain Motor Pro Stock at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With 110 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.