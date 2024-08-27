TOP FUEL’S ANTRON BROWN LOOKS TO ADD TO INDY LEGACY AT TOYOTA NHRA U.S. NATIONALS

Three-time world champ seeking third straight win at The Big Go and sixth in his standout career

INDIANAPOLIS (Aug. 26, 2024) – Five wins at the world’s biggest drag race has put Antron Brown on the path to becoming a Toyota NHRA U.S. Nationals legend. He’s rolled to back-to-back wins at The Big Go and a third straight victory would continue to build an already impressive legacy at the prestigious event.

Brown gets that opportunity at this weekend’s 70th annual Toyota NHRA U.S. Nationals at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, as the three-time world champion looks to become the first driver since Tony Schumacher (2007-2009) to pick up three consecutive victories on drag racing’s grandest stage.

His Toyota teammate, Funny Car driver Ron Capps, and Pro Stock Motorcycle’s Matt Smith will also try to do the same in Indy this year, but a sixth Indy victory would put Brown among the sport’s elite. Only six other drivers have won six times at Indy and it’s a class Brown could join with another victory this weekend at The Big Go in his 11,000-horsepower Matco Tools/Toyota dragster.

“I’m super excited for the Toyota U.S. Nationals. It’s so cool to be able to participate in the 70th running of this historic event, especially with it now being a Toyota race,” said Brown, who enjoyed two Indy wins in Pro Stock Motorcycle early in his career. “We’re really striving hard right now. Our team is peaking at the right time and we’d love to pull off the undeniable turkey here, so that’s what we’re going in to do. That’s our game plan.

“We’ve won here the last two years and we’re going to try and continue that streak. The points are really tight and we’re working hard to push to be into that top four going into the Countdown. We’re going to give it all we’ve got and see what we can do. Our Matco Tools Toyota team is ready to go.”

Brown (Top Fuel), Capps (Funny Car), Matt Hartford (Pro Stock) and Smith (Pro Stock Motorcycle) all claimed NHRA U.S. Nationals victories in 2023 and this year’s race will again be broadcast on FOX and FS1, including a special Pep Boys Funny Car All-Star Callout broadcast on FOX at 5 p.m. ET on Sunday and eliminations coverage on FOX beginning at 2 p.m. on Monday. It is the 14th of 20 races during the 2024 campaign and the final race in the regular season, and plenty is on the line at the prestigious race.

Along with the chance at Indy glory, it’s a points-and-a-half race, meaning Brown and the other standouts could make a big move in the standings. He’s currently fifth in points, but only 14 out of fourth and 82 out of third, and a considerable jump could be in place with a stellar weekend.

That’s the goal, but nothing comes in easy in Top Fuel, which features a wealth of talent and 20 overall dragsters in Indy, including points leader and reigning world champion Doug Kalitta, Shawn Langdon, Brainerd winner Justin Ashley, four-time champ Steve Torrence, Clay Millican, motorsports legend and NHRA rookie Tony Stewart, Tony Schumacher, whose 10 Indy victories are the most in NHRA history, and Brittany Force.

But Brown has always performed well when it matters most, evidenced by his back-to-back Indy triumphs. He’s already won three times in 2024 (Chicago, Norwalk and Sonoma) and the 77-time event winner has no plans of slowing down at The Big Go.

“It’s always been a plan in motion to try and peak at the right time, and our car has been running exceptionally well,” Brown said. “That’s a tribute to our team. The U.S. Nationals is our last race to get in the position we need to get in heading into the Countdown.

“We’re trying to get back to that true form and I believe we’re there. What makes the class so different today is now you have 10-12 cars that are good every race and there’s at least 14 cars that can win a race.”

The 70th annual Toyota NHRA U.S. Nationals promises to be one of the biggest in the illustrious history of The Big Go. It features the final Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge of the year and the Pep Boys Funny Car All-Star Callout, as well as the special Sox & Martin Hemi Challenge presented by the McCandless Collection and the Rooftec Comp Cash Clash, along with racing in the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by LearnEV+, NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™ and NHRA Holley EFI Factory X, plus:

A special 70th anniversary NHRA U.S. Nationals pennant for the first 8,000 fans in attendance for eliminations on Monday, Sept. 2.

Free parking for all fans and children 12-under admitted free.

An unforgettable Top Eliminator Club experience, including NHRA driver appearances, food and drink, TEC gift bag, starting line seats and much more.

The biggest field in drag racing featuring more than 900 cars.

Capps, a three-time Funny Car world champ, sported an iconic paint scheme last year with his Don Prudhomme Hot Wheels tribute car. He is after his first win of the year against the likes of points leader Austin Prock, three-time 2024 winner Bob Tasca III, reigning champion Matt Hagan, and Gainesville winner J.R. Todd. Jack Beckman, who will be racing for John Force in Indy, will also be making his Indy return.

Hartford won his first NHRA U.S. Nationals last season. The eight-time event winner is looking for his first win of 2024. Leading the Pro Stock points is standout Dallas Glenn followed by multi-time champs Greg Anderson and Erica Enders, with Aaron Stanfield and Jeg Coughlin Jr. also looking for Indy success.

Smith, a six-time NHRA champ, captured his third NHRA U.S. Nationals win last season. Smith won the most recent race in Sonoma and has his sights set on dethroning reigning world champ Gaige Herrera, who has won six of the eight events this season. Also in the mix is former NHRA U.S. Nationals winner John Hall, Richard Gadson, Jianna Evaristo, Angie Smith, Steve Johnson and Seattle winner Chase Van Sant.

Fans will be invited all weekend long to the Nitro Alley Stage, which is the main entertainment hub in the pits, hosting Nitro School, meet and greets, music and much more. Race fans at Indy can enjoy the special pre-race ceremonies that introduce and celebrate each of the drivers racing for the prestigious Wally on Monday and includes the fan favorite SealMaster Track Walk. The final can’t-miss experience of any NHRA event is the winner’s circle celebration on Monday after racing concludes, where fans are invited to congratulate the event winners.

As always, fans get an exclusive pit pass to the most powerful and sensory-filled motorsports attraction on the planet in Indy. Fans get a unique chance to see teams in action and service their hot rods between rounds, get autographs from their favorite NHRA drivers, and more. They can also visit NHRA’s popular Nitro Alley and Manufacturers Midway, an exciting atmosphere that includes interactive displays, merchandise, food and fun for the entire family.

NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series qualifying will feature one round at 6:45 p.m. ET on Friday, Aug. 30, two rounds at 12 and 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Aug. 31 and the final two rounds of qualifying on Sunday, Sept. 1 at 12 and 3:00 p.m. Final eliminations are scheduled for 10:00 a.m. ET on Monday, Sept 2.

The first round of the Pep Boys Funny Car All-Star Callout takes place at 1:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 1, with the semifinals at 2:40 p.m. and the final round at 4:30 p.m. A special broadcast of the Callout takes place on FOX at 5 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Television coverage includes qualifying action on FS1 at 1 p.m. ET on Friday and 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, and eliminations beginning at 12 p.m. on FS1 on Monday, shifting to FOX at 2 p.m.

To purchase tickets to the 70th annual Toyota NHRA U.S. Nationals, fans can visit www.NHRA.com/tickets. All children 12 and under will be admitted free in the general admission area with a paid adult. For more information about NHRA, visit www.NHRA.com.

