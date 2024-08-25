Layne Riggs Scores First Truck Series Win As Ford Captures Third Straight

Ford Performance Notes and Quotes

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series

LiUNA! 175 | Milwaukee Mile

Sunday, August 25, 2024

LAYNE RIGGS CAPTURES FIRST CAREER WIN IN MILWAUKEE PLAYOFF OPENER

Layne Riggs registered the first win of his NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series career with today’s win in the playoff opener at the Milwaukee Mile.

Riggs has now posted three straight finishes of fifth or better.

This marks the ninth series victory for Front Row Motorsports.

The win is Ford’s third straight series triumph, following Ty Majeski’s back-to-back wins in Indianapolis and Richmond.

It marks the 122nd all-time series win for Ford.

VICTORY LANE INTERVIEW

LAYNE RIGGS, No. 38 Zorn Compressor & Equipment Ford F-150 – “I don’t even know how to describe it. The biggest thing I can do is thank Zorn that was on the truck this weekend. It was the first race and it’s awesome for them, and Love’s Travel Stops. It’s awesome. Thank you to Bob Jenkins and Jerry Freeze for letting me drive this truck. We’ve had a terrible year. It’s been an awful year. I’ve learned so much though in my rookie season. After the start I thought, ‘There was no way we were gonna get a win. We’re gonna do the best we can, but we’re just learning for next year.’ I knew in practice this thing was pretty awesome, so I couldn’t be more thankful to Front Row and everybody on this team. We have a good time together and we’re a family now.”

DID YOU POP YOUR SHOULDER OUT WHILE CELEBRATING? “Yeah, I dislocated my shoulder I was celebrating so hard. It hurts, but it was worth it. It’s not the first time it’s happened to me, but it ain’t gonna slow me down.”

Ford Performance Unofficial Results:

1st – Layne Riggs

2nd – Ty Majeski

9th – Ben Rhodes

10th – Matt Crafton

21st – Jake Garcie

22nd – Conner Jones

27th – Mason Maggio

35th – Lawless Alan

36th – Jayson Alexander

TY MAJESKI, No. 98 Road Ranger/Soda Sense Ford F-150 – “I think the fact we missed it as bad as we did and we were as close as we were is super encouraging. That means we have a lot of speed in our trucks. It’s just up to us to hit the package right. Joe and I put our heads together to come up with our Phoenix package and come up with some changes to it to try and make it better for Phoenix. I don’t know that we got their quite yet, but I’m super proud of the run we’ve had the last three races. We’re hitting on all eight cylinders right now and super proud of everybody back at the shop who has been working hard over the course of the Olympic break into Richmond and into Milwaukee to get our trucks better. We’re seeing that improvement and I feel good about where we’re at. Thank you to Road Ranger, Soda Sense, Curb Records, all of our partners, Duke and Rhonda Thorson. We’re poised to make a pretty good run here, so we’ve got to keep it going.”

WHAT ARE YOU WORKING ON FOR BRISTOL AND KANSAS? “The last two races, even though we’ve won them, we made mistakes and had to come back. This race, win or not, we wanted to have a clean race with no mistakes on any of our parts. We’ve all made them over the course of the last two races, so we wanted to clean that up. Those type of things can be the difference between making it to Phoenix and not. We wanted to clean those up and we did that today. I’m happy to be here in Wisconsin. I really wanted this one on my home track, butr hopefully we can come back and do it again soon.”