Pair of Solid Top-10s for Silver Hare at Watkins Glen

Jake Drew Finishes Fourth, Boris Said Jr. Eighth

Overview:

Date: Aug. 23, 2024

Event: Mission Foods Watkins Glen SpeedTour (Round 9 of 12)

Series: Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli

Division: Cube 3 Architecture TA2 Series

Location: Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International

Layout: 3.4-mile, 11-turn road course

Format: 30 laps or 75 minutes

Weather: Sunny, mid-70s

Winner: Thomas Merrill

Silver Hare Racing:

● Jake Drew – Started 3rd, Finished 4th (Running, completed 30/30 laps)

● Boris Said Jr. – Started 12th, Finished 8th (Running, completed 30/30 laps)

Noteworthy:

● Drew’s fourth-place finish was his sixth top-four in eight races this season.

Jake Drew, Driver, No. 7 Silver Hare Racing/Franklin Road Apparel Chevrolet Camaro:

“Big picture, this is the first of back-to-back weekends, so we brought home a clean car, which is good, we can load it up and take it to Canadian Tire Motorsport Park. The Silver Hare/Franklin Road Camaro was good. Maybe I was pushing a little too hard for the first half and maybe we were lucky that caution came out because I feel like everything kind of reset and everything came back to me. I felt real strong the second half. I had a couple of chances to get by (second-place) Austin Green there but just kind of struggled when I got to him and fell back. And then I just made a mistake on the last lap and lost the final podium spot. Live and learn and go on to the next one and just make fewer mistakes.”

Boris Said Jr., Driver, No. 75 HendrickCars.com/Silver Hare Racing Chevrolet Camaro:

“It was definitely an improvement from qualifying. We fixed some things for the race. The car was a little tight and we kind of had some back luck. I hit oil before the yellow flag came out. But we ended up alright, so it’s on to the next one from here. Always a great effort by everyone on this Silver Hare Racing team.”

Laura Hull, Co-Owner, Team Manager, Silver Hare Racing:

“It was a solid weekend for Silver Hare Racing coming back from the long break. Jake and Boris brought Silver Hare two top-10s. Strong competition as always here and just couldn’t be happier. Jake finishing fourth after fighting the second half of the race against a real veteran, Rafa Matos, who we have so much respect for, a clean racer. Boris fought hard, made his way to ninth, was really solid there. Great finishes for both of our drivers and Maurice and I are very proud. The crew worked diligently hard. And now we’re going to Canada. I’m very proud of the fact that both the Silver Hare/Franklin Road Camaro, and the HendrickCars.com/Silver Hare Camaro both look great. We’ll take all of that knowledge and keep pushing forward. As always, so proud of our Silver Hare Racing family. We just keep building, getting closer, and working toward all of our goals. At some point, I feel as the season winds down, you’ll see us back on the podium.”

Next Up:

The 2024 Cube 3 Architecture TA2 Series returns to action next weekend for the first time since 2014 at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in Bowmanville, Ontario, for the CTMP SpeedTour. The weekend kicks off with a three-pack of test sessions Thursday (Aug. 29) at 10 a.m., noon and 2:40 p.m. EDT. Official practice is set for 11:50 a.m. Friday (Aug. 30), followed by qualifying at 3:50 p.m. Race time Saturday (Aug. 31) for the 41-lap, 75-minute event around the 2.459-mile, 10-turn circuit is 2:15 p.m. Series partner MAVTV will provide live television coverage augmented via live video stream on the Trans Am channel on YouTube.

About Silver Hare Racing:

Silver Hare Racing is a fulltime competitor in the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli’s Cube 3 Architecture TA2 Series. The multicar team has won the TA2 Masters class championship three times (2018, 2019 and 2020) with driver and team co-owner Maurice Hull. Under the leadership of Hull’s wife, co-owner and team manager Laura Hull, Silver Hare Racing provides a variety of services that includes private testing and arrive-and-drive programs. The team offers six professionally built and maintained TA2 chassis from Howe Racing and operates from a state-of-the-art facility in High Point, North Carolina. For more information, call 336-870-5151, or visit SilverHareRacing.com.