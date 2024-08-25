Promising Race for Austin Dillon and the No. 3 BREZTRI AEROSPHERE® (budesonide, glycopyrrolate, and formoterol fumarate) Chevrolet Team at Daytona Before Late-Race Crash Takes Them Out of Contention

Finish: 22nd

Start: 16th

Points: 29th

“I’m proud of this Richard Childress Racing team and ECR. We were able to run up front in our BREZTRI AEROSPHERE® (budesonide, glycopyrrolate, and formoterol fumarate) Chevrolet, and avoid the early crashes to put us in a good position towards the end of the race. We were solid with fuel mileage. We ended up with suspension damage in a crash with three laps to go, which took us out of contention for the win. I just had no where to go. It’s part of speedway racing, but we’ll regroup and give it our all for Darlington.” -Austin Dillon

Kyle Busch and the No. 8 Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen Chevrolet Team Lead Laps and Narrowly Miss Victory at Daytona International Speedway Enroute to Strong Second-Place Finish

Finish: 2nd

Start: 11th

Points: 16th

“I’m really proud of everybody on the No. 8 Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen Chevrolet team. Crew chief Randall Burnett and all the guys at RCR and ECR did a great job and brought a fast car. I was hoping we could get those free No. 8 specials from Cheddar’s on Monday for everybody – it would be great to get some chicken tenders rolling — but wasn’t meant to be. It’s frustrating. We’ve led races here at Daytona going into the last restart and haven’t been able to pull off a victory. I’m not sure what it is that I am doing wrong or what it is that I’m missing. It seems like the energy broke up off Turn 2 and the No. 20 car got crooked and wasn’t on my rear bumper the way we needed to be. The outside lane just went by. I wanted to get up in front of the No. 21 because I knew the momentum was coming there, but I knew the No. 20 was a better friend. It just didn’t work out. We’ll take this second-place finish. We’ve got a good little stretch going these last three weeks, and I hope we can do what we need to do next week at Darlington.” -Kyle Busch

Austin Hill and the No. 33 Team Put the United Rentals Chevrolet in Position for a Top-10 Finish at Daytona International Speedway

Finish: 25th

Start: 23rd

Points: N/A

“I’m very proud of the No. 33 United Rentals team for the effort this weekend at Daytona International Speedway. In the closing laps, everyone was pushing extremely hard and no one was going to lift. The closing rate is very quick in the Cup Series car. Right as I saw the leaders get turned to my inside, I checked up to not run over the No. 3, but I got hit from behind. We got turned to the right into the outside wall, then I slapped the right rear and it broke something in the backend of our Camaro. Everyone is pushing so hard, so no one is at fault at that point of the race. It’s just an unfortunate end to our day. We ran inside the top-10 multiple times throughout the race and had ourselves in a position to finish there. The goal was to push the No. 3 or the No. 8 to the checkered. I can’t thank Richard Childress Racing and United Rentals for the opportunity to make Cup starts this year though. I’m having a lot of fun running in the Cup Series so hopefully I get more chances in the future.” -Austin Hill