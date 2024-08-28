LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Race Preview | Darlington Raceway

CLUB ENTRY LIST

JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK

POINT STANDINGS: 31ST

ERIK JONES

POINT STANDINGS: 26TH

CLUB NOTES

After a Saturday night race in Daytona, the NASCAR Cup Series returns to the “Lady in Black” – Darlington Raceway. The Southern 500 will mark the last race of the regular season before the playoffs, and with drivers on the bubble to make it in, Darlington is sure to host an exciting race this weekend on September 1.

Darlington 1 Rewind: While running just outside the top-10 during the first Darlington Raceway race in 2024, John Hunter Nemechek incurred a pit-road speeding penalty that sent him deep in the field. Nemechek lost control of his No. 42 Toyota Camry XSE off Turn 4, relegating him to a disappointing 31st-place finish.

The No. 43 AdventHealth Toyota Camry XSE battled handling issues during all three stages at Darlington Raceway back in the spring. Despite the team’s efforts to correct adjustments, Jones found difficulty to advance through the field. The LEGACY MOTOR CLUB entry finished 19th in the Goodyear 400.

NBC Emed: The NBC team has chosen to showcase the No. 43 LEGACY MOTOR CLUB crew this weekend at Darlington Raceway. There will be cameras on the pit box, in the car, and on the team’s spotter, Rick Carelli. With a mix of live pit crew/crew chief interviews, the broadcast will help story tell all moving parts of the No. 43 Dollar Tree team during the Cook Out 400.

JHN Stats: Nemechek returns to the track to the Lady in Black to make his 14th career start while in the top-three NASCAR Touring Series. Sunday will be his fifth NASCAR Cup Series start at Darlington. In the 13 starts, Nemechek has recorded 1 victory in the 2022 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS) and 5 top-five finishes across the NCTS and NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Beshore Stats: Ben Beshore has an impressive record when it comes to calling races at Darlington Raceway. With 10 trips to 1.5-mile oval, across the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series, Beshore has amassed seven total top-10 finishes. In 2023, Beshore teamed up with Nemechek, the duo swept the pole positions at Darlington and brought home two-five finishes as a results. Beshore has coached his NXS drivers to 183-laps led around the place they call Too Tough to Tame.

EJ Stats: With two wins at the Southern 500 under his belt in 2019 and 2022, Jones has had incredible success at the South Carolina track. Since racing full time in the Cup series in 2016, Jones has accumulated 2 wins, 3 top-5s and 3 top-10s. Jones is hopeful of earning the black and white checkered flag this weekend at Darlington Raceway.

Elenz Stats: Jones’ partner in crime, Dave Elenz, has also won at Darlington Raceway. Elenz took home the checkered flag in 2021 with the then Xfinity driver, Noah Gragson. Before joining Jones in the Cup series in 2022, Elenz earned 1 win, 4 top-5s and 2 top-10s at Darlington Raceway in the Xfinity series.

Partner Spotlight: This weekend, the No. 43 Dollar Tree Toyota Camry XSE will pilot vendors Energizer, Tyson, and Unilever around the track at Darlington Raceway.

Going for G.O.L.D.: Partners Dollar Tree and Family Dollar will honor store #11422 this weekend as a part of the company’s “Go for G.O.L.D.” (Grand Opening Look Daily) program. The Dollar Tree and Family Dollar primaries will highlight these stores on the deck lid of all three LEGACY M.C. entries throughout the race season. Store #11422 is located in Columbia, SC.

PETTY 75TH ANNIVERSARY

ABOUT PETTY 75th: The 2024 season marks a significant milestone in the history of the Petty family as they have helped define stock car racing for 75 years. Their commitment to the sport and the people who make it possible – behind the wheel, under the hood, in the back office, and beyond – has shaped the growth and success of NASCAR. Their LEGACY lives on with the countless fans, drivers, technicians, and team members they touched. Throughout 2024, LEGACY M.C. will celebrate the Petty family and share countless memories with friends and fans at racetracks across the country.

This Week in Petty History: Julian Petty (Lee Petty’s Brother / Richard Petty’s Uncle) scored his first career victory as a car owner at Coastal Speedway, Myrtle Beach NC on August 26, 1959. Lee Petty visited victory lane for the 44th time in his career on August 29, 1959, at Columbia Speedway.

The King’s Hat: The King’s Hat that was unveiled back in May is displayed in the Fan Zone. Be sure to check out Darlington Raceway’s social media for exact location and activities planned for race weekend.

CLUB QUOTES

John Hunter Nemechek, Driver of the No. 42 Mobil 1 Toyota Camry XSE:

“This week’s race will be different than the spring race with it going from day to night and with it being 100-miles longer. The pit crew will need to be on top of their game with several more stops than a regular race. Our mindset hasn’t really changed with this being the final regular season race; our goal is always to win every time we hit the track. With so much history attached to this race, it would be cool to add my name to the list of winners.”

Ben Beshore, Crew chief of the No. 42 Mobil 1 Toyota Camry XSE:

“Darlington is a very tough place and there are a lot of options of what to do from a driving style standpoint. Some guys drive it in really deep with a big, long lift, other guys have a shorter lift and then get back to the gas or a later lift; there are a lot of options that you can be fast at Darlington and be successful.”

“Darlington is all about tire fall-off and it’s so big. The track is baking in the sun, but it can be a balancing act. If you only have a couple laps on tires and you pit or you can stay out for track position where that and the number of laps left in the race, where that cross over happens – it can get pretty crazy at the end. When you start to get a lot of cautions, everyone is bunched back up and it’s right before the playoffs start and where the intensity ramps up. You could see a lot of fireworks.”

Erik Jones, Driver of the No. 43 Dollar Tree Toyota Camry XSE:

This is the last race before playoffs, but you’ve won at Darlington twice. How do you balance confidence and pressure?

“Balancing confidence and pressure is easy for me. You go in with the sense of right now we have to win to get in, that makes it a bit easier honestly than if we were in a position where we were close on points like a lot of these guys are going in. I feel like that position is a lot more pressure than just having to win the race. We have to have a good car, a good race, good strategy and put ourselves in a position to win.”

How does tire fall off affect the race strategy?

“Tire fall off really affects strategy at Darlington a lot. More than probably most places between how you pit through the cycles – we’ve got some pretty long stages here at this race compared to the spring – and whether you pit two or three times in a stage and how you’re going to play everything out really makes a big difference in how your race goes and how you bank on how the yellows are going to fall and how you end up with some good track position. It’s pretty important, along with how you’re managing it in the car and through the run and how you’re using up your tires or not and when you’re planning to go and race hard and when you’re trying to ride.”

How is racing at Darlington in the spring different from racing in the fall?

“Racing at Darlington in the fall is a lot different than racing there in the spring. In spring, it’s usually hot – a full race in the daytime. In the fall we start in dusk hours and finish in full night. It’s a lot cooler outside and it cools down a lot through the race from the start, so the track goes through a pretty big transition compared to the spring where you’ve just got full sun and full heat for the entirety of the race. Along with extra distance and an extra 100 miles that affects the stage and the strategies, but it’s a pretty different race than what we do in the spring.”

Dave Elenz, Crew chief of the No. 43 Dollar Tree Toyota Camry XSE:

“Tire wear is always a big focus at Darlington. To do well there, you must manage your tires without giving up too much short-run speed. The Southern 500 makes this tougher since we must manage our tires as the track changes from evening to night. Even with cooler temperatures, tire wear will be high, and we’ll be looking to put on four fresh tires as often as we can. This makes for an interesting day on pit road, highlighting the fastest crews. We’re ready for the challenge on pit road and the track to conquer this tough race!”

PHOTO OF THE WEEK

BROADCAST INFO

DARLINGTON RACEWAY

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 1ST @ 6:00 PM ET

ABOUT OUR PARTNERS

ABOUT DOLLAR TREE, INC.: Dollar Tree, a Fortune 200 Company, operated 16,622 stores across 48 states and five Canadian provinces as of October 28, 2023. Stores operate under the brands of Dollar Tree, Family Dollar, and Dollar Tree Canada. To learn more about the Company, visit www.DollarTree.com.

ABOUT MOBIL 1: For 50 years, Mobil 1 has been trusted by drivers to keep their engines running longer. Our products combine the latest technology and innovation to exceed the toughest standards of vehicle manufacturers and tuning shops—so consumers can get the most out of their time behind the wheel, both on the road and on the track. Turn every day into an adventure with Mobil 1, the world’s leading synthetic motor oil brand. Learn more at www.mobil1.us or and follow @Mobil1Racing on Instagram and X. Join us. For the love of driving.

ABOUT LEGACY MOTOR CLUB: LEGACY MOTOR CLUB™ is a professional auto racing club owned by businessman and entrepreneur Maurice “Maury” J. Gallagher and seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson. The CLUB competes full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series fielding the No. 42 Toyota Camry XSE of John Hunter Nemechek, the No. 43 Toyota Camry XSE of Erik Jones, and the No. 84 limited schedule entry for Johnson. LEGACY M.C. also competes in the Extreme E Series. Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty “The King” serves as CLUB Ambassador. With a unique title signifying a nod to car clubs of past eras, LEGACY M.C. is an inclusive club for all motorsport enthusiasts to celebrate the past and future legacies of its members, while competing for wins and championships at NASCAR’s elite level. To keep up-to-date with the latest news, information and exclusive content, follow LEGACY MOTOR CLUB™ on Facebook, X, Instagram and at www.LEGACYMOTORCLUB.com.