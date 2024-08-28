TEAM CHEVY NASCAR RACE ADVANCE: Darlington Raceway

TEAM CHEVY ADVANCE

Darlington Raceway

The NASCAR Cup Series will conclude its 26-race regular season at Darlington Raceway this weekend with one of the sport’s oldest and most prestigious events – the Cook Out Southern 500. Two battles will lie within the crown jewel race. Team Chevy’s Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott are set to compete in a three-way battle for the series’ regular season title. For those drivers on the outside looking in, 500 grueling miles around “The Lady in Black” will fill the final three playoff positions and join Team Chevy’s Larson, Elliott, William Byron, Alex Bowman and Daniel Suarez in the chase for the championship title.

The Darlington doubleheader weekend will get underway with the NASCAR Xfinity Series in Saturday’s Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200. Coming off yet another top-10 finish that earned him a spot at the top of the series’ points standings, Team Chevy’s Justin Allgaier will look to cap off a season sweep at the South Carolina circuit.



Chevrolet in the NASCAR Cup Series at Darlington Raceway:

Sunday will mark the 75th running of the Cook Out Southern 500, with Chevrolet looking to go three-in-a-row in the crown jewel event. One year ago, former series champion Kyle Larson collected his first career Southern 500 victory – also delivering the Hendrick Motorsports engine department its milestone 500th all-time NASCAR national series victory. Prior to that, Petty GMS claimed its first victory in NASCAR’s top division with a playoff upset victory by Erik Jones (Sept. 2022). Undefeated in the Next Gen era, the Bowtie brand leads the series with 29 all-time Southern 500 victories – a record that holds a double-digit advantage over the next leading manufacturer, Ford, with 16.

The Next Gen Camaro ZL1 has earned victories in three of its five appearances at Darlington Raceway, with Larson’s Hendrick Motorsports teammate, William Byron, collecting the victory in the series’ May 2023 event. Overall, 23 different drivers have recorded a combined 44 all-time Cup Series victories in a Chevrolet-powered machine at the historic South Carolina venue.

PLAYOFF PICTURE WITH ONE-TO-GO

With 25 races complete, just one opportunity lies ahead for the remaining playoff hopefuls to either win or point their way into the final three postseason positions. Among the 13 different drivers that have already solidified their title contentions includes five from the Chevrolet camp: Hendrick Motorsports’ Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, William Byron and Alex Bowman, and Trackhouse Racing’s Daniel Suarez.

Of the five winless drivers that remain mathematically in reach of pointing his way into the playoff includes Ross Chastain, who will enter the regular season finale in the 18th position and 27-points below the cutline. The 31-year-old Alva, Florida, native has a pair of top-five finishes in 10 career Cup Series starts at Darlington – one of which came last season in the series’ annual Labor Day event, where he brought home a fifth-place result. While facing a pressure-packed weekend, Chastain does have a boost of confidence on his side, with the Team Chevy driver making a recent trip to Darlington’s victory lane in the Truck Series with Niece Motorsports (May 2024).

Six Team Chevy drivers will face a ‘must-win’ scenario this weekend to remain in title contention. Among that list includes Richard Childress Racing’s Kyle Busch, who is one of just two drivers still in search of a playoff berth that has a Cup Series victory at Darlington on his resume. While having just one top-10 finish in the Next Gen era at the track, the 39-year-old Las Vegas, Nevada, native will head to Darlington with a strong wave of momentum since returning from the two-week Olympic break – recording back-to-back top-fives, including a runner-up finish at Daytona last weekend.

AND THE REGULAR SEASON TITLE GOES TO…

Team Chevy’s Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott will compete in a three-way battle with Tyler Reddick for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Regular Season Championship. While all three drivers endured a challenging race at Daytona last weekend, the No. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM Camaro ZL1 team was able to collect points in both stages and salvage a 21st-place finish to jump back up into the second position in the standings and close the gap to the points lead to just 17 points. Despite suffering a race-ending accident in Stage Two, Elliott still sits third in the standings and 18 points from the lead heading into the regular season finale. The pair of Hendrick Motorsports teammates each have one regular season title to his name, with Larson earning the honors in his championship season (2021) and Elliott taking the title in 2022.

Of those three drivers, Larson is the only one to have a Cup Series victory at Darlington on his resume – recorded in the series’ crown jewel event one year ago. In 13 career starts at “The Lady in Black”, the 32-year-old Elk Grove, California, native has accumulated three runner-up finishes and an average finish of 9.417 – stats that rank second-best among the series’ active drivers.

CHEVROLET’S CROWN JEWEL KINGS

On top of the already heightened playoff pressure comes the challenging task of nabbing a victory in a crown jewel event. Among the series’ active drivers includes 14 that have earned a victory in one of NASCAR’s four crown jewel events (Daytona 500, Coca-Cola 600, Brickyard 400 and Southern 500). Second on the list of active drivers sits Richard Childress Racing’s Kyle Busch with four career crown jewel victories – one of which came in the Southern 500 in 2008. At a track that favors veteran experience, mixed with the stellar speed displayed by the No. 8 team since the Olympic break, Busch is a leading candidate to capitalize on his ‘must-win’ scenario to claim a playoff berth. Former crown jewel victors that also sit on the outside looking in on the playoffs includes Busch’s teammate, Austin Dillon, with two wins (2018 Daytona 500, 2017 Coca-Cola 600), and JTG Daugherty Racing’s Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (2023 Daytona 500).

While already securing a playoff berth this season, Hendrick Motorsports teammates Kyle Larson and William Byron have each earned a spot on the elite list of active crown jewel winners. Larson sits third with three victories – two of which have come over the last year (2023 Southern 500, 2024 Brickyard 400). Byron is one of the most recent drivers to accomplish a crown jewel feat with his victory in the 2024 Daytona 500.

ALLGAIER AT THE TOP

Netting yet another stage sweep and his 14th top-10 finish of the season, JR Motorsports’ Justin Allgaier propelled himself into the top position of the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ points standings with four races remaining in the regular season. Looking to close in on his second career regular season title, Allgaier is carrying the momentum of seven-straight top-10 results to a track where he has found great success. In the series’ last seven appearances at Darlington Raceway, the 38-year-old Riverton, Illinois, native has posted finishes no worse than seventh, including three trips to victory lane (May 2021, May 2022, May 2024).



Chevrolet in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Darlington Raceway:

In May, JR Motorsports’ Justin Allgaier added yet another victory to Chevrolet’s already series-leading win record at Darlington Raceway – delivering the manufacturer its 23rd all-time NASCAR Xfinity Series victory at “The Lady in Black”. The victory also marked Chevrolet’s sixth victory in the past seven Xfinity Series races at the South Carolina venue – a run that dates back to Allgaier’s first of now three career victories at the track in May 2021. Five of those victories have come with a JR Motorsports-prepared Camaro SS, with the pairing of Kyle Larson and Kaulig Racing taking the victory in May 2023.

ECKES’ PODIUM STREAK CONTINUES

To no surprise, McAnally-Hilgemann Racing’s Christian Eckes found his way back to the top of the points standings following the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series’ playoff opener at the Milwaukee Mile Speedway. The 23-year-old Middletown, New York, native netted a 52-point day by driving his No. 19 Silverado RST to his sixth-straight podium finish and 16th top-10 result in 17 races. The result allowed Eckes to build a 16-point lead in the championship points standings, as well as a 60-point advantage over the playoff cutline.

With the first of three races in the Round of 10 complete, five of Team Chevy’s six playoff contenders continue to sit above the cutline, with Eckes leading Nick Sanchez in fourth (+34), Tyler Ankrum in sixth (+13), Daniel Dye in seventh (+9) and Grant Enfinger in eight (+2). The series will remain idle for three weeks, with playoff competition returning under the lights at Bristol Motor Speedway with the UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics on Thursday, Sept. 19, at 8 p.m. ET.

BOWTIE BULLETS:

· Chevrolet will pace the field for the doubleheader race weekend at Darlington Raceway. The Camaro SS will lead the NASCAR Xfinity Series in Saturday’s Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200; and the Camaro ZL1 will lead the NASCAR Cup Series in Sunday’s Cook Out Southern 500.

· With 65 races complete across NASCAR’s three national series this season, Chevrolet has earned a winning percentage of 49.2% with 32 victories (NASCAR Cup Series – 11 wins; NASCAR Xfinity Series – 12 wins; NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series – nine wins).

· Active Chevrolet drivers with a NASCAR Cup Series win at Darlington Raceway:

Kyle Larson – one win (2023 Southern 500)

William Byron – one win (May 2023)

Kyle Busch – one win (2008 Southern 500)

· In 126 NASCAR Cup Series races at Darlington Raceway, Chevrolet leads all manufacturers with 44 victories. In five events in the series’ Next Gen era, Chevrolet has earned three victories – recorded in consecutive events by Erik Jones (Sept. 2022), William Byron (May 2023) and Kyle Larson (Sept. 2023).

· In 97 points-paying races in the Next Gen era, Chevrolet leads all manufacturers with 48 victories – a winning percentage of 49.5%.

· With its 42 NASCAR Cup Series Manufacturer Championships, 33 NASCAR Cup Series Driver Championships, and 862 all-time NASCAR Cup Series wins, Chevrolet continues to hold the title as the winningest brand in NASCAR Cup Series history.

Manufacturer Points Standings

Chevrolet: 909

Toyota: 895 (-14)

Ford: 868 (-41)

Manufacturer Points Standings

Chevrolet: 819

Toyota: 783 (-36)

Ford: 708 (-111)

Manufacturer Points Standings

Chevrolet: 637

Toyota: 593 (-44)

Ford: 563 (-74)



TUNE-IN:

NASCAR Cup Series

Cook Out Southern 500

Sunday, Sept. 1, at 6 p.m. ET

(USA Network, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90)

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200

Saturday, August 31, at 3:30 p.m. ET

(USA Network, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90)



QUOTABLE QUOTES:

ROSS CHASTAIN, NO. 1 BUSCH RETRO CAMARO ZL1

Of the races remaining this season, which track do you look forward to the most?

“Darlington is at the top of my list of all of the track we race at. I love driving down to Darlington. I like racing at the track in any series there. Obviously got the win in the truck there earlier this year. That was a huge a deal for me personally because I love Darlington so much.”

What’s your outlook for Sunday?

“We need to gather a lot of points Sunday night and win. The math is the math. If we have a fast car that will obviously increase our chances. I love Darlington so I can’t think of a better place to be going this weekend. We’ll all know Sunday night if I’m in the playoffs or not. No matter what though, we’re going to keep working hard and going for wins the rest of the season.”

COREY LAJOIE, NO. 7 CHILI’S CATCH-A-RITA CAMARO ZL1

Darlington is one of NASCAR’s oldest tracks with a rich history of the sport’s roots. What does it mean to roll off the grid in this historic race?

“This is a race I circle on the calendar every year. I have so many great memories here as a kid watching my dad race. I’m excited to give our Chili’s Camaro another great run in Darlington.”

KYLE BUSCH, NO. 8 MORGAN & MORGAN CAMARO ZL1

Do you think you can win at Darlington this weekend?

“We certainly want to. We ran good there the first time I ran with these RCR guys early last year, but we struggled mightily earlier this year. We’ll just have to go with hopefully a really good package that works and get our job done.”

What were your first impressions about racing at Darlington as a Xfinity Series rookie in 2003?

“I would say my first impressions of Darlington in 2003 were just how narrow the track was for how fast you were going around there and the lack of grip. It was pretty intimidating for an 18-year old to go into a place like that and run right up next to the wall but make sure you take care of your right side and not hit the wall hard enough to have damage.”

Is Darlington a track where you benefit from running either a Truck or Xfinity Series car before the Cup race?

“I do think that Darlington is a track that you can benefit from running the Trucks or the Xfinity race because you can get that extra seat time. You can feel out to where the wall is, the grip level, and just being able to anticipate how things will change throughout a run or the race and how to stay on top of it.”

DANIEL HEMRIC, NO. 31 CIRKUL CAMARO ZL1

“The Southern 500 is one of those crown-jewel events that’s always a privilege to be a part of. I’m excited to be able to spend some time with my family and see a lot of great fans fill that racetrack for one of the biggest races of the year. I think we have a good opportunity to build off what we had in the spring, so hopefully we have the opportunity to showcase that.”

ALEX BOWMAN, NO. 48 ALLY CAMARO ZL1

Bowman on the race track characteristics and his goals at Darlington Raceway:

“Darlington (Raceway) has always been one of the most challenging tracks on the circuit. It’s a very unique, tactical and demanding track for the driver. Being the last race remaining before the playoffs, our team would like to secure some additional playoff points and build strong momentum before Atlanta (Motor Speedway). Looking forward to kicking off the last month of the “Win Your Wheels” sweepstakes at the Ally Activation stage in the fan zone on race day as well.”

BLAKE HARRIS, CREW CHIEF, NO. 48 ALLY CAMARO ZL1

Harris on the final points-paying race at Darlington Raceway before the playoffs.

“If we could win and have the opportunity to carry some bonus points into the playoffs that would be our number one priority. But really, we just need to put together a full race and bring home a decent finish. We’ve had really good race cars the past month or so and not a ton of great finishes to show for it. Some of it due to circumstances out of our control but hopefully we can put together a good race and carry some good momentum into Atlanta (Motor Speedway).”

ZANE SMITH, NO. 71 FOCUSED HEALTH CAMARO ZL1

Now you have a Cup Series start at Darlington under your belt, how do you feel going into the weekend?

“Darlington is a super tough track, hence its name, but it’s also such a historic place that means so much to this sport. I feel more prepared for the race on Sunday night with the experience from the May race. Looking forward to continue the momentum my No. 71 Spire Motorsports team has been carrying this second half of the season and I’m excited to see what we can accomplish this weekend.”

CARSON HOCEVAR, NO. 77 BON SECOURS/SWAMP RABBITS CAMARO ZL1

You’re headed to Darlington this week while on a hot streak the past five races. You finished 26th in the spring, what needs to change to keep the hot streak alive?

“I’m excited to go to Darlington. It’s a place I feel like we’re capable of running well. We struggled in the spring, but I’ve always been fast there. We had a good run last year in the Xfinity car and even in the No. 42 Cup car last year with Luke (Lambert). I know the team put in a lot of work to do better this fall, and so did I. We struggled in Richmond in the spring, and we just finished eighth so I know it’s possible to have improved results.”

DANIEL SUAREZ, NO. 99 FREEWAY INSURANCE CAMARO ZL1

Are You Ready for Darlington?

“Oh yes. I think if you are a NASCAR driver you respect and want to do well at Darlington. It’s such a challenge. It’s a tough track, you have to respect it and race the track as much as you race the rest of the field. Running five hundred miles there isn’t just a mental challenge but a physical challenge as well. If you win there you know you have done something special. We want to win Sunday and get a stage point or two.”

With the recent string of good runs, is the No. 99 peaking in time for the 2024 NASCAR Playoffs?

“We hope so. That’s been our plan all along was to try some things early in the season and then be running well when the playoffs start. We aren’t exactly where we want to be at the moment, but we are running better. You always want to do better. Daytona wasn’t much fun but we were running well before we had the fire issue which was kind of freak occurrence. We are excited about our chances in the playoffs and can’t wait for Atlanta to get here. Right now, I’m focused on Darlington.”



Chevrolet NASCAR Cup Series Statistics

Manufacturers Championships:

Total (1949-2023): 42

First title for Chevrolet: 1958

Highest number of consecutive titles: 13 (2003-15)

Years Won: 1958, 1959, 1960, 1961, 1972, 1973, 1974, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1979, 1980, 1983, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1995, 1996, 1998, 2001, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2021, 2022, 2023

Drivers Championships:

Total (1949-2021): 33

First Chevrolet champion: Buck Baker (1957)

Highest number of consecutive titles: 7 (2005-11)

Most Recent: Kyle Larson (2021)

Years Won: 1957, 1960, 1961, 1973, 1976, 1977, 1979, 1980, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, 2001, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2020, 2021

Event Victories:

Record for total race wins in single season: 26 (2007)

2024 STATISTICS:

Wins: 11

Poles: 7

Laps Led: 1,948

Top-five finishes: 44

Top-10 finishes: 96

Stage wins: 14

· Chase Elliott: 1

· Kyle Larson: 8

· Ross Chastain: 1

· William Byron: 1

· Shane van Gisbergen: 1

· Daniel Suarez: 1

· Kyle Busch: 1

CHEVROLET IN NASCAR CUMULATIVE STATISTICS:

Total Chevrolet race wins: 862 (1949 to date)

Poles won to date: 750

Laps led to date: 251,103

Top-five finishes to date: 4,342

Top-10 finishes to date: 8,956

Total NASCAR Cup Wins by Corporation, 1949 to Date:

General Motors: 1,196 Chevrolet: 862 Pontiac: 154 Oldsmobile: 115 Buick: 65 Ford: 834 Ford: 734 Mercury: 96 Lincoln: 4 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles: 467 Dodge: 217 Plymouth: 191 Chrysler: 59 Toyota: 188





