Michael McDowell and the No. 34 Colortech Ford Mustang Dark Horse

Darlington (S.C.) Raceway Competition Notes

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (August 28, 2024) – Michael McDowell and the No. 34 prepare to face the Lady in Black at Darlington for the Southern 500.

This race is the final chance for McDowell to lock himself in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff with a win. The 39-year-old has three Top-10s at Darlington, two in the 2022 season and recently a 10th-place finish in May’s Throwback race.

This weekend the No. 34 will debut a new scheme and sponsor, Colortech. Founded in 1981, Colortech, Inc. is a family-owned, North American-based manufacturer of color and additive concentrates for the plastics industry. As a leading supplier of high-quality polymer concentrates, Colortech plays an integral role in producing a wide range of items, from household goods to industrial materials. With headquarters in Morristown, Tennessee, and manufacturing locations in Tennessee and Ontario, Colortech fosters innovation, achieves high performance, and builds trust-based partnerships that facilitate success. More information can be found at colortech.com.

The Cup Series will kick off the weekend with practice and qualifying on Saturday, August 31st at 12:30 p.m. ET. The Southern 500 will run Sunday, September 1 at 6:30 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the action live on USA Network or listen in from the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM channel 90.

No. 34 Colortech Ford Mustang Dark Horse:

DRIVER MICHAEL MCDOWELL:

“While we don’t have a win like we did last year through this point, the speed and performances have been there. Darlington is tricky with how you dial the car in with it’s different profiles of corners, but the key to success is finding that perfect balance between the two. If we can do that like we did in May, we will have a good chance to run up front and get the win.”

CREW CHIEF TRAVIS PETERSON:

“The Southern 500 is a special race on the NASCAR schedule, especially with it being the cutoff for the regular season. We have had good cars and opportunities all season, just haven’t been able to put it all together to win. Darlington is a very difficult track to plan for, but it’s an exciting challenge. We were able to get a Top-10 back in May, so we have a good plan to get Michael up front.”

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.