BLogic Systems Partners with Forte Racing

Austin, Texas (Friday, August 29, 2024) – Forte Racing is proud to announce their new multi-year partnership with BLogic Systems, a payment technology solutions company based in Northern California. BLogic Systems became the exclusive payment technology partner for the Southern California based Forte Racing team and is supporting their IMSA GTD and Lamborghini Super Trofeo programs.

BLogic Systems’ innovative payment technology allows Forte Racing to use multiple payment options to optimize all of their revenue streams on a single platform. The company’s goal is to provide an innovative, user-friendly point-of-sale (POS) solution to businesses of all sizes with top-notch customer service.

Erick Tu, President of BLogic Systems, is excited to enter the motorsport arena as a partner of Forte Racing. He looks forward to bringing the company that was built on a foundation of listening to the needs of every individual business owner to the world of sports car racing and the businesses that support those race teams.

“We are thrilled to partner with Forte Racing to bring people-first, customized payment technology solutions to the fast-paced world of motorsports,” Tu said. “BLogic Systems is dedicated to ensuring seamless transactions with unmatched flexibility, reliability, and efficiency at the track and beyond.”

Forte Racing Team Principal Shane Seneviratne is delighted to be the racing partner for a tech company that is unique in their capability to offer flexible and customized payment solutions based on the individual customer’s needs. Unlike other processors, BLogic takes a tailored approach to helping merchants save as much as possible.

“I’m extremely excited to have BLogic as our team’s payment solutions partner,” Seneviratne said. “The fact that they were able to tailor their product to our specific needs was a big incentive for our team to enter into the partnership. Erick (Tu) and his team have been exceptionally easy to work with and we’re looking forward to continuing our partnership for years to come.”

Click here for more information on how BLogic Systems can help your business and be sure to follow the team at Forte Racing.

About Forte Racing (Formerly known as US RaceTronics)

Forte Racing is a Los-Angeles based Motorsport team supported by Lamborghini Squadra Corse and competing in the IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship, the IMSA VP Racing Sportscar Challenge and the Lamborghini Super Trofeo series.

Founded in 2023 and operated by US RaceTronics, the Italian-American team’s GT Daytona title contender is a Lamborghini Huracan EVO2 GT3 driven by Pro driver Loris Spinelli and Misha Goikhberg. The ream finished the 2023 season with four top-five finishes in the last five races of the season and included a 2nd-place finish at Indianapolis and a win at the season-finale Petit LeMans. The team finished an impressive rookie season fifth in the IMSA WeatherTech GTD Championship.

The team line-up for the 2024 IMSA WeatherTech GTD Championship includes the team’s 2023 Petit LeMans winning driver Goikhberg and Spinelli along with NTT INDYCAR SERIES driver Devlin DeFrancesco for the five IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup races.

US RaceTronics (USRT) was founded by Shane Seneviratne in 2005 to compete in the Atlantic Championship, a formula race car series. The team finished 5th in points its first year and continued its success during the succeeding years, ultimately amassing a total of 21 podiums, 7 poles, 5 race wins and finishing 3rd in the 2009 Atlantic Championship. USRT was put on hold after series officials announced the Atlantic Series was put on hiatus.

Seneviratne fully returned to racing in 2015 after receiving an invitation to manage the O’Gara Motorsport entries in the Lamborghini Blancpain Super Trofeo North American (LBSTNA) Series. The team won the Team Championship, Dealership Championship, Pro Championship and Amateur Championship that season.

The success of 2015 reignited Seneviratne’s passion for racing and he relaunched US RaceTronics to compete in the 2016 LBSTNA Series. The team has won multiple North American and World Championships and expects to add to their success as they enter their eighth season in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo North American Series. The team also competed in 2023 with one car each in the IMSA WeatherTech GTD Championship and the IMSA VP Challenge and will be expanding their entries in 2024.

For more information on how to become a driver with US RaceTronics, learn more about the Series, or attend a race, visit www.usracetronics.com.

About O’Gara Motorsport

O’Gara Motorsport was founded in 2014 by owner Tom O’Gara and celebrated winning the 2015 North American Lamborghini Super Trofeo driver and team Championships. The team goal is to achieve victories in the Series as well as showcasing the brands of their sponsors both on and off the track. With a vertically integrated platform that starts at the dealership and accelerates to the top levels of professional sports car racing, everyone at O’Gara is dedicated to providing a comprehensive program for anyone, from the casually curious to the dedicated racer.

About Change Racing

Founded by Lamborghini Charlotte CEO and long time real estate developer, John E. Littlefield, Change Racing is the premier championship winning team. Claiming 18 titles in various classes; Change Racing has competed in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Series since its inception in 2013.

Most recently claiming the 2021 Amateur World Championship in Misano, Italy. Change Racing also claimed all SIX 2020 North American Championships, including the Pro, Pro-Am, Am and LB Cup class championships as well as the Team and Owner championships.