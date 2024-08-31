Canadian Patrick Woods-Toth Takes Pole, Leads Practice in FR Americas at CTMP

BOWMANVILLE, Ontario, Canada (August 30, 2024) – Canadian Patrick Woods-Toth took the pole in Formula Regional Americas Championship presented by Mosport Karting Centre (FR Americas) competition on Friday afternoon after leading practice at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park (CTMP). Posting a 1:14.846 lap during qualifying, Woods-Toth (No. 27 Crosslink Kiwi Motorsport Ligier JS F3) led his Crosslink Kiwi Motorsport teammates, with the powerhouse organization taking the top-four qualifying spots. After each topping the speed charts during yesterday’s test sessions, Titus Sherlock (No. 31 Crosslink Kiwi Motorsport Ligier JS F3) and Jett Bowling (No. 02 Crosslink Kiwi Motorsport Ligier JS F3) rounded out the top three—both within a half second of Woods-Toth. Landan Matriano Lim (No. 73 739Racing Ligier JS F3) was fourth, with Nova Scotia-native James Lawley (No. 77 Kartbahn Racing Ligier JS F3) completing the top five, just 1.203-seconds behind the leader.

Earlier today, Woods-Toth topped the leaderboard for the lone FR Americas practice session at CTMP. A native of Saint-Lazare, Quebec, Woods-Toth recorded a 1:14.598 lap, beating Bowling by more than a half second. Lawley, the only driver in the field with previous experience at CTMP after competing in a first-generation Ligier JS F4 at the track last year, rounded out the top three.

Lights out for Race 1 at CTMP is scheduled for today at 4:30 p.m. ET. Live timing and scoring for all of this weekend’s sessions will be available on the Race Monitor App, with additional news and updates posted on the series’ social channels: Facebook, Instagram and X.

CTMP – Round 15 Official Grid

1 27 Patrick Woods-Toth/St-Lazare CAN Crosslink Kiwi Motorsport 1:14.846 118.275 –

2 31 Titus Sherlock/Prosper Texas Crosslink Kiwi Motorsport 1:15.130 117.828 0.284

3 02 Jett Bowling/Dallas Texas Crosslink Kiwi Motorsport 1:15.266 117.615 0.420

4 73 Landan Matriano Lim/Shreveport La. 739Racing 1:16.022 116.445 1.176

5 77 James Lawley/Halifax CAN KartBahn Racing 1:16.049 116.404 1.203

6 25 Ricco Shlaimoun/Los Angeles Calif. Crosslink Kiwi Motorsport 1:16.610 115.551 1.764

7 3 Hayden Bowlsbey/Folson La. IGY6 Motorsports/Save22 1:17.043 114.902 2.197

8 24 Kevin Janzen/Deerfield Beach Fla. US Power Group/ Data Center Solutions 1:17.052 114.889 2.206

9 6 Nicole Havrda/Courtenay CAN Valley Kitchens /Colonial Countertops 1:17.354 114.44 2.508

10 07 Anthony Autiello/Cranston R.I. Momentum Motorsports 1:22.147 107.763 7.301