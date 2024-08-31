Patrick Woods-Toth Dominates at CTMP to Win Race 1

BOWMANVILLE, Ontario, Canada (August 31, 2024) – Patrick Woods-Toth (No. 27 Crosslink Kiwi Motorsport Ligier JS F3) dominated in the Formula Regional Americas Championship presented by Mosport Karting Centre (FR Americas) on Friday afternoon to win Race 1 at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park (CTMP). Leading from lights to checkers, the Saint-Lazare, Quebec native drove away with the win while holding a 0.616-second margin over second-place finisher Titus Sherlock (No. 31 Crosslink Kiwi Motorsport Ligier JS F3).

Notes of Interest:

Patrick Woods-Toth earned his sixth win of the season with his victory in Round 15 at CTMP. The 20 year old currently leads the FR Americas field in wins this season.

Titus Sherlock recorded his sixth podium of the season with his runner-up finish.

Jett Bowling’s third-place result marked the fifth podium finish of his career.

Landan Matriano Lim recorded a career-best finish with his fourth-place result in today’s race. Previously, his best finish was fifth, which he’s recorded three times.

Nova Scotia native James Lawley earned the best finish of his career with a fifth-place result. Previously, his best finish was sixth, recorded in Round 14 at New Jersey Motorsports Park last month.

Crosslink Kiwi Motorsport swept the podium, with Woods-Toth winning, Titus Sherlock finishing second and Jett Bowling in third.

After securing the pole during this afternoon’s qualifying session, Woods-Toth led the field down the starting grid. When the lights went out, he got a solid jump off the starting block to take command of the race. With a 1.035-second gap after the first lap, Woods-Toth methodically hit his marks to slowly build his lead over second-place Sherlock. However, that lead was erased as the race neared its halfway point and the safety car deployed for a full-course caution. When racing resumed a few minutes later, Woods-Toth led the field across the restart line with just 0.230 seconds back to Sherlock. Behind them, Jett Bowling (No. 02 Crosslink Kiwi Motorsport Ligier JS F3), Landan Matriano Lim (No. 73 739Racing Ligier JS F3) and James Lawley (No. 77 Kartbahn Racing Ligier JS F3) all rode in their wake. As the clock ticked down, the field once again began to spread out, leaving them to cross the finish line in the same order they started—Woods-Toth was out front, with Sherlock in second and Bowling in third.

“Today was a battle of managing the tires,” said Woods-Toth atop the podium. “We’ve had some blistering on the rears all weekend, so we just had to keep it calm. Titus [Sherlock] was pressuring me, which was hurting my tire saving. But honestly, I think our tires are the best out of the three of us, so it was a good race for us. I have to thank Ron Fellows—thanks to him, I got my first seat in a racecar. And, of course, Orlando, who has been sponsoring us for the last two years. Those two have done the world for me, and I can’t thank them enough. My team at Crosslink Kiwi Motorsport, my friends, my family and all the fans here—thank you to everyone.”

FR Americas will contest Race 2 at CTMP tomorrow at 11:30 a.m. ET. Live timing and scoring for all of this weekend’s sessions will be available on the Race Monitor App, with additional news and updates posted on the series’ social channels: Facebook, Instagram and X.