Dale Earnhardt Jr. returns to compete in Food City 300 during 20th anniversary of ‘It’s Bristol, baby!’ at BMS

NASCAR Hall of Famer gave life to phrase in BMS victory lane after winning the 2004 Night Race

BRISTOL, Tenn. (Aug. 30, 2024) – It’s hard to believe that more than two decades ago three simple words were said in Bristol Motor Speedway’s Victory Lane that would catch fire and ignite a proud mantra.

It’s. Bristol. Baby.

The buzz from that statement continues to connect with NASCAR Nation. Many of them flock to BMS’s North Lot at Entrance No. 1 and take social media selfies with the large historic monument dedicated to that singular moment that proudly welcomes visitors to the venue.

It was a wild scene in that victory lane.

As Dale Earnhardt Jr. emerged from his red No. 8 Chevy one hot night in August 2004 he was asked by television reporter Bill Weber why winning the crown jewel Night Race was so special. The third-generation driver didn’t hesitate. He quickly uttered the memorable phrase like it was on a script.

“It’s Bristol, baby!” a jubilant Earnhardt said.

Since then that phrase has taken on a life of its own. Today it remains as meaningful and powerful as it was that night. It has become synonymous with Bristol Motor Speedway and the amazing experience it offers to fans.

“I’m just really, really, really, glad that I won tonight, because this is like the Daytona 500,” Earnhardt Jr. said at the time. “This is like winning at Charlotte, or like winning in Atlanta. These are the tracks, the historic tracks that have been around for years that are at the top of my list (of places) I want to win.”

As BMS celebrates the 20th anniversary of that momentous occasion, the legend himself is returning to suit up and compete on the storied high banks once again.

Earnhardt Jr. is entered in the Food City 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series Race on Friday night, Sept. 20. It is the second consecutive year that he will race in that event, which is also the Xfinity Series regular season finale.

Last year Earnhardt Jr. had fans on the edges of their seats as he was in contention for most of the night. He led 47 laps and appeared to be heading to Victory Lane. A faulty wire ultimately ended his night and he finished 30th overall.

“Somehow the shift control caught on fire,” Earnhardt Jr. told the media following the race. “Saw some smoke in the car. I smelt it, and I said, ‘I hope that’s not me,’ but that last lap, I saw a big fire ball down in the tunnel, in the car. I felt it, obviously. My uniform was burning up. I was like, I can’t keep going. I’ve got to stop. Usually when you stop, the fires get bigger. So I pulled over by the pit stall, and some of those guys are pretty alert, and they helped me out.

“I hate it. We were going to finish in the top 10, maybe top-five. Had a shot at winning it, if the car was going to run good at the end. But trying not to mess nobody’s night up at the same time, it was hard. But I had fun.”

After the dejected Earnhardt pulled off his racing helmet last year, he was able to immediately put on his team owner hat from JR Motorsports and with a big smile go celebrate in Bristol’s victory lane anyway. One of his team drivers, Justin Allgaier, ultimately won the race in the No. 7 JRM Chevy.

“I was happy about our car winning,” Earnhardt continued during his post-race interview in the BMS Media Center. “I couldn’t wait to see Justin. Couldn’t wait to tell him how proud and happy I was.”

Earnhardt Jr. will once again be at the controls of his popular blue and yellow No. 88 Hellmann’s Mayonnaise Chevy Camaro as he puts his focus on grabbing another Bristol Motor Speedway victory.

A full-feature story about Earnhardt Jr.’s Food City 300 race and the 20th anniversary of “It’s Bristol, baby!” written by veteran NASCAR journalist Mike Hembree will be included in the souvenir program for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race. The program, in Playbill format, will be available to fans in both print and digital versions. The limited print edition will only be available at the track in multiple locations throughout the stadium concourses, including entry gates, ticket stands and guest service locations. The digital version can be viewed or downloaded via the BMS website or BMS social media channels.

America’s Night Race weekend kicks off Thursday, Sept. 19 with Ben Rhodes and defending winner Corey Heim battling for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series victory in the UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics (8 p.m., FS1, MRN Radio). The rising stars in the ARCA Menards Series, including rising stars William Sawalich and Connor Zilisch and former IndyCar racer Marco Andretti, also will take on the challenging half-mile bullring in the Bush’s Beans 200 as part of a titan Thursday night doubleheader (5 p.m., FS1, MRN Radio).

On Friday, Sparks are sure to fly in the Food City 300, as NASCAR Xfinity Series favorites Justin Allgaier, Austin Hill, Cole Custer, Sheldon Creed and Riley Herbst will be fighting hard alongside Earnhardt Jr. in the Xfinity Series regular season finale (Sept. 20, 7:30 p.m., The CW, PRN Radio).

Finally, the stars of the NASCAR Cup Series will take to the track on Saturday for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race (Sept. 21, 7:30 p.m., USA Network, PRN Radio), you’ll get to see all of your favorite drivers like Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney, Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin to name a few, racing hard in the Round of 16 to advance in the first elimination race of the Playoffs.

