NASCAR Awards to Take Place in the Queen City

The CW to broadcast the postseason celebration on Sunday, November 24

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – (August 30, 2024) – The annual NASCAR Awards – the year-end celebration honoring the sport’s top talents and brightest stars – will have a new home in 2024 … Charlotte, N.C. Home to many of the sport’s drivers, race teams and the NASCAR Hall of Fame, this will be the first time the NASCAR Cup Series Awards will be hosted in the Queen City.

The 2024 NASCAR Awards will be held on Friday, Nov. 22 to formally honor all three national series champions (NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series) at the Charlotte Convention Center and will air on Sunday, Nov. 24 from 3:00-5:00 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. Tune in to watch the celebration of the 2024 national series champions. For the second-consecutive year in conjunction with the national series awards, NASCAR will host a celebration for the NASCAR Regional Series (ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East, ARCA Menards Series West, NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour and NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series) and the NASCAR International Series (NASCAR Brasil Series, NASCAR Canada Series, NASCAR Mexico Series and NASCAR Whelen Euro Series), on Thursday, Nov. 21.

“We are pleased to announce our move to the Queen City for our postseason celebrations.” said Michelle Byron, EVP, Chief Partnership and Licensing Officer at NASCAR. “Being able to trace many of our sport’s racing roots back to the North Carolina area, you can feel the energy and passion for NASCAR from the fans in Charlotte. We’re excited to officially crown our champions in the Queen City.”

Last year, 2023 Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney, Xfinity Series champion Cole Custer, and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champion Ben Rhodes were honored in Music City. The formal postseason Awards is a tradition that stretches back to 1981, when the event was held in New York City. It has since relocated to Las Vegas from 2009 to 2019 and Nashville from 2019 to 2023.

