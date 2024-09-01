McLaughlin Wins Wild Milwaukee; Palou Up 33 with One to Go

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (Sunday, Sept. 1, 2024) – In a wild race that featured more twists than a pretzel factory, Scott McLaughlin held off six-time NTT INDYCAR SERIES champion Scott Dixon to win the second race of the Hy-Vee Milwaukee Mile 250s doubleheader Sunday.

New Zealand native McLaughlin earned his series high-tying third victory of the season in the No. 3 Gallagher Team Penske Chevrolet, finishing .4558 of a second ahead of fellow Kiwi Dixon in the No. 9 PNC Bank Chip Ganassi Racing Honda. Colton Herta placed third in the No. 26 Gainbridge Honda of Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian.

SEE: Race Results

“That was the most fun race I’ve had in INDYCAR,” McLaughlin said. “It was a blast. We just stuck with it. The car wasn’t quite good at the start, and we just tuned her up, and it was awesome. A lot better in traffic today, which helped a lot.

“Yeah, burn the house down tonight. That was awesome. I’m pumped.”

Santino Ferrucci finished fourth in the No. 14 Phoenix Investors Chevrolet of A.J. Foyt Enterprises, mirroring his result in the first race Saturday. Marcus Ericsson ended up fifth in the No. 28 Delaware Life Honda of Andretti Global, his best result since placing fifth July 7 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

Defending series champion Alex Palou will carry a 33-point lead over Will Power into the next race, the season-ending Big Machine Music City Grand Prix at Nashville Superspeedway on Sept. 15. Palou finished 19th in the No. 10 DHL Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, while Power placed 10th in the No. 12 Verizon Business Team Penske Chevrolet in a day of disappointment and lost chances for both.

McLaughlin, who started sixth, passed Colton Herta on Lap 218 to take the lead for good. That decisive dive under Herta in Turn 1 came after a feisty three-lap joust between the two young stars, as McLaughlin took advantage of fresher Firestone Firehawk tires and traffic in front of Herta to erase Herta’s seven-second lead in just 14 laps.

It appeared Alexander Rossi might have a chance to challenge McLaughlin after the Kiwi took the lead, as Rossi was gaining ground quickly in his No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet. But Sting Ray Robb crashed his No. 41 Goodheart Vet/Pray.com Chevrolet of A.J. Foyt Enterprises in Turn 2 on Lap 228, triggering the last of six caution periods.

All five cars on the lead lap at the time had to decide whether to pit for fresh tires or stay out, and the entire quintet dove to pit road on Lap 230. McLaughlin powered away from the field on the restart on Lap 239, and Dixon passed Rossi for second in Turn 1.

Then Herta and Dixon engaged in a spirited fight for second, racing side by side, inches apart, in Turns 3 and 4. Dixon finally passed Herta for second on Lap 241 and set his sights on McLaughlin, but never got closer than six-tenths of a second. McLaughlin took the checkered by leading his race-high 85th lap.

“I think had it gone a few more laps, it looked like he was starting to burn off his fronts (tires) a little bit,” Dixon said. “But congrats to McLaughlin. Pretty sweet to have a Kiwi 1-2 there.”

McLaughlin’s victory was just one of the thrilling ebbs and flows in the race, which featured a series track record 13 lead changes on the historic 1.015-mile Milwaukee Mile oval.

Perhaps the one lead change that appeared probable early in the race didn’t happen. Palou held on to the championship lead despite one of his most challenging days of the season.

Palou finished 29 laps down after an electrical problem on the pace laps sent his car to the pits and the garage for repairs. Power placed 10th as the last car on the lead lap, losing a chance to gain more ground and perhaps take the championship lead after spinning in Turn 4 on a restart on Lap 131 while running in the top five.

“It was not a great day, but it could have been a lot worse,” Palou said. “It could have been a lot better, obviously. On to Nashville.”

Said Power: “A long shot now. God gave us a chance then, but kind of let it go. That’s the season, man. You just can’t have those mistakes.”

McLaughlin is the only other driver mathematically eligible for the title at Nashville, 50 points behind Palou. But it should come down to a two-driver duel for the Astor Challenge Cup at Nashville between two-time season champions Palou and Power, as McLaughlin will be eliminated if Palou starts the race.

Palou, strategist Barry Wanser and the entire Chip Ganassi Racing crew stayed calm and avoided catastrophe when Palou’s car stopped at the exit of pit lane at the start of the pace laps with an apparent electrical problem. The car returned to the track but then had to return to the paddock for more diagnosis and repairs, and Palou returned to the track at speed on Lap 37, 28 laps down.

“We couldn’t really do anything,” Palou said. “We tried everything to try and not lose many laps.”

Palou was the most notable of a handful drivers struck by mechanical misfortune in this race. Another was Race 1 winner Pato O’Ward, who finished 24th after completing just 87 laps due to a gearbox problem.

The race took an eventful tone right from the start. Besides Palou’s car shockingly sitting silent at the exit of pit lane, NTT P1 Award winner Josef Newgarden was eliminated from the race in a three-car incident on Lap 1. The race start was called off because the rear of the field wasn’t in order, and the No. 8 American Legion Chip Ganassi Racing Honda of rookie Linus Lundqvist hit the rear of the No. 11 Ridgeline Lubricants Chip Ganassi Racing Honda of teammate Marcus Armstrong, who then pinballed into Newgarden’s No. 2 Snap-on Team Penske Chevrolet, punting it into the inside wall.

After that melee, the race settled into a pattern of nonstop action. There were a season-high 763 on-track passes – a season high and the most on record in an INDYCAR SERIES race at the Milwaukee Mile – and 56 passes in the top five, another track record. Ferrucci once again put on a show with 63 on-track passes, the most of any driver in one race this season.

Hy-Vee Milwaukee Mile 250s Race 2 Results

WEST ALLIS, Wis. – Results Sunday of the Hy-Vee Milwaukee Mile 250s Race 2 NTT INDYCAR SERIES event on the 1.015-mile Milwaukee Mile, with order of finish, starting position in parentheses, driver, engine, laps completed and reason out (if any):

(2) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 250, Running (17) Scott Dixon, Honda, 250, Running (18) Colton Herta, Honda, 250, Running (12) Santino Ferrucci, Chevrolet, 250, Running (16) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 250, Running (6) Alexander Rossi, Chevrolet, 250, Running (15) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, 250, Running (19) Kyle Kirkwood, Honda, 250, Running (14) Romain Grosjean, Chevrolet, 250, Running (4) Will Power, Chevrolet, 250, Running (8) Felix Rosenqvist, Honda, 249, Running (25) Christian Lundgaard, Honda, 248, Running (24) Kyffin Simpson, Honda, 248, Running (13) Jack Harvey, Honda, 247, Running (22) Katherine Legge, Honda, 246, Running (23) Christian Rasmussen, Chevrolet, 243, Running (20) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 230, Retired (21) Sting Ray Robb, Chevrolet, 221, Contact (10) Alex Palou, Honda, 221, Running (5) Linus Lundqvist, Honda, 215, Contact (27) Pietro Fittipaldi, Honda, 181, Mechanical (9) David Malukas, Honda, 126, Mechanical (26) Graham Rahal, Honda, 123, Contact (7) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, 86, Mechanical (11) Nolan Siegel, Chevrolet, 23, Mechanical (3) Marcus Armstrong, Honda, 6, Contact (1) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 5, Contact

Race Statistics

Winner’s average speed: 120.334 mph

Time of race: 2:06:31.3981

Margin of victory: 0.4558 of a second

Cautions: 6 for 57 laps

Lead changes: 13 among 7 drivers

Lap leaders:

Newgarden, Josef 1 – 4

McLaughlin, Scott 5 – 43

Power, Will 44 – 54

Ferrucci, Santino 55 – 56

Legge, Katherine 57 – 58

Power, Will 59 – 96

Ferrucci, Santino 97 – 100

Power, Will 101 – 115

Rossi, Alexander 116 – 161

McLaughlin, Scott 162 – 163

Herta, Colton 164 – 187

McLaughlin, Scott 188 – 198

Herta, Colton 199 – 217

McLaughlin, Scott 218 – 250

NTT INDYCAR SERIES point standings: Palou 525, Power 492, McLaughlin 475, Herta 462, Dixon 443, O’Ward 419, Kirkwood 384, Newgarden 365, Rossi 350, Ferrucci 339, Lundgaard 301, Rosenqvist 301, Ericsson 292, VeeKay 282, Armstrong 272, Lundqvist 255, Grosjean 246, Rahal 244, Fittipaldi 177, Robb 175, Simpson 174, Rasmussen 147, Siegel 142, Harvey 126, Malukas 125, Agustin Canapino 109, Daly 99, Theo Pourchaire 91, Legge 56, Tom Blomqvist 46, Ed Carpenter 45, Toby Sowery 45, Callum Ilott 39, Luca Ghiotto 27, Helio Castroneves 26, Kyle Larson 21, Takuma Sato 19, Tristan Vautier 12, Juri Vips 11, Colin Braun 10, Ryan Hunter-Reay 6, Hunter McElrea 6, Marco Andretti 5