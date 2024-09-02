CHEVROLET INDYCAR AT MILWAUKEE: Team Chevy Race 2 Report

CHEVROLET IN NTT INDYCAR SERIES

HY-VEE MILWAUKEE MILES 250S

MILWUAKEE MILE 25O RACE 2

MILWAUKEE MILE

WEST ALLIS, WISCONSIN

TEAM CHEVY RACE TWO RECAP

SEPTEMBER 1, 2024

SCOTT MCLAUGHLIN DELIVERS SECOND CHEVROLET VICTORY OF MILWAUKEE MILE DOUBEHEADER WEEKEND

WIN KEEPS CHEVROLET PERFECT ON INDYCAR OVALS THIS SEASON

Scott McLaughlin, driving the No. 3 Gallagher Team Penske Chevrolet, captured his third win of the 2024 NTT INDYCAR Series season leading 85 of the 250-lap race

It is the seventh win of his career and the third this season-his second on an oval

McLaughlin sits third in the point standings, 50 points down to the leader with one race remaining on this season’s schedule

Today’s win is the 11th of the season for Chevrolet, the 122nd overall in the 2.2-liter twin turbo V6 era. Additionally, today’s victory is the seventh in eight hybrid technology events.

Championship contender Will Power had an eventful race in the No. 12 Verizon Business Team Penske Chevrolet coming back from being two laps down at one point from a spin and pit stop, to ultimately score a 10th place finish keeping him second in points, 33 down to leader Alex Palou with the Nashville Superspeedway season finale set for September 15th

Chevrolet drivers scored six of the top-10 finishers in a successful return to the Milwaukee Mile for Team Chevy and the NTT INDYCAR Series

WEST ALLIS, WISC (SEPTEMBER 1, 2024) –After starting on the outside of the front row, Scott McLaughlin scored his third win of the 2024 NTT INDYCAR Series season and seventh of his career with a final pass for the lead on lap 218 of 250 and never looked back.

The win moved the driver of the No. 3 Gallagher Team Penske Chevrolet to third in the point standings, 50 points behind leader Alex Palou with one race remaining at Nashville Superspeedway on September 15, 2024.

Will Power looked to gain significant points in his quest for a third championship after Palou suffered mechanical issues before the race got underway. However, Power had a spin that created an extra pit stop putting him two laps down at one point. He recovered to finish 10th and is 33 points behind the points leader.

Saturday’s winner of Race One of the Doubleheader, Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet, suffered a mechanical issue and retired from the race on the 87th lap.

Pole winner Josef Newgarden was involved in a two-car accident on lap five and retired from competition being scored in the 27th position.

Chevrolet powered drivers had six drivers in the top-10 finishing positions in a race that saw six cautions for a total of 57-laps

The final race of the season is scheduled for Sunday, September 13-15, 2024—Big Machine Music City Grand Prix at Nashville Superspeedway.

TEAM CHEVY TOP-10 RACE RESULTS:

Pos. Driver

1st McLaughlin

4th Santino Ferrucci, No. 14 AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet

6th Alexander Rossi, No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

7th Rinus VeeKay, No. 21 askROI Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

9th Romain Grojean, No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet

10th Power

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING (QUOTES)

ROB BUCKNER, CHEVROLET ENGINEERING PROGRAM MANAGER FOR THE NTT INDYCAR SERIES:

” Congratulations to Scott McLaughlin and the Thirsty 3s on a hard-fought win at Milwaukee. There were several unexpected twists to this race, but Scott and his No. 3 Chevrolet crew adapted and kept their eye on the prize with great strategy and excellent pit stops. This win keeps our Chevrolet winning oval-track record in place this season with one to go in two weeks at Nashville. Again, I can’t emphasize enough how proud I am of the Chevrolet engineering group and our Chevy-powered INDYCAR teams for the incredible effort they continue to put forth throughout this season. With all the new challenges including the hybrid technology, everyone has kept pushing and moving forward.

“We have one to go with Will Power still very much in the hunt for his third title. We will give it everything we can at Nashville.”

SCOTT MCLAUGHLIN, NO. 3 GALLAGHER TEAM PENSKE CHEVROLET – FINISHED 3RD:

HOW WERE YOU ABLE TO DEAL WITH THE UNPREDICTABILITY OF THIS RACE?

“That was like the most fun race I have had in INDYCAR, it was a blast. So happy for everyone on the Gallagher Chevy because we just stuck with it. It wasn’t quite good at the start, but we trimmed it up and it was awesome. Lot better with traffic today which helped a lot. Credit to Colton (Herta) and all the guys we raced with, we had a blast. The 21 car, the crew, they helped me a lot in some exchanges and helped me with getting in the box. Big thanks to Team Chevy, and that teamwork that we have. But yeah, I am pumped.”

WHAT DOES THIS SIGNIFY FOR THIS TEAM?

“Just the tenacity in some ways. We work hard. Our car wasn’t good last night, and I did a terrible job yesterday. We really worked hard on it and I had about four and a half hours of sleep last night because I was so stressed about it, what I did wrong, and what I could do better. We will keep working and that is all we can do, just keep winning races.”

SANTINO FERRUCCI, NO. 14 SEXTON PROPERTIES AJ FOYT RACING CHEVROLET, FINISHED 4th:

“The crew’s done a great job all weekend. It’s really, really tough, especially in these quite tight turnarounds. Great job on stops all day. We only had one bobble, I think, all weekend. But considering we did probably 10 or so pit stops under pressure, they did a great job. And Engineering did a great job, all around. Hard to beat.”

ALMOST ANOTHER PODIUM, WHAT A DRIVE

“Yeah, just tough. Its such a competitive field. So tight, so hard to win, so hard to get on the podium you know? We were there all day just….that’s what we had. That was it.”

YOU KEEP PUSHING FOR THAT TOP TEN IN POINTS TOO

“Running down that 7 car man. Would love to beat him.”

ALEXANDER ROSSI, NO. 7 ARROW MCLAREN CHEVROLET, FINISHED 6th :

RINUS VEEKAY, NO. 21 ASKROI ED CARPENTER RACING CHEVROLET, FINISHED 7th:

“Yesterday’s race was tough. We really struggled with grip, especially at the end of the race, and P14 was about all we had. But today, P7 and I think we can call that a very good day! It was very sketchy out there today, a lot of guys got into trouble. On our last stop, we had to go to 25-lap old tires. It wasn’t ideal, but it was better than the 50-lap old tires we had on the car! That made it tough, I was really hanging on by a thread there at the end. It was a good day though and this is what we need to do to finish out the season on a strong note.”

ROMAIN GROJEAN, NO. 77 JUNCOS HOLLINGER CHEVROLET, FINISHED 10TH:

“A very good weekend for the Juncos Hollinger Racing team with Conor’s podium yesterday and the first podium for the team. A tough time for me in the last two races but generally I think we can be very proud about work we put into the weekend. With just one race to go and we are going to try to do even better.”

WILL POWER, NO. 12 VERIZON BUSINESS TEAM PENSKE CHEVROLET, FINISHED 10th:

“I saw the (Palou) situation and it was like, looking pretty good. As per usual, something else happens! It’s never straightforward. That’s racing.

“We were trying to win it. I’m not one to look back, but if I would have just got a good restart in the first one, we would have been OK. Yeah we kept it off the wall and that was a good start.”

CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN, NO. 20 GUYCARE ED CARPENTER RACING CHEVROLET, FINISHED 16th:

“This was not the day we had hoped for. The No. 20 GuyCare Chevrolet crew put together a really strong car for me and we had a pretty good start to the race. We were running with the lead pack guys and had a solid race going. Then we had the incident with the No. 15 car which was a bit of a weird one. I didn’t push super hard into the corner but he was completely checked up and I was fully on the brakes. I couldn’t really avoid him, which resulted in us having a drive through penalty. We had a bit of damage as well so we were kind of hanging on throughout that stint until we could get the front wing changed. Tough day. We finished ahead of the people that we needed to, but we probably should have finished even farther ahead with more points. It will all come down to Nashville which is also a new track for me, but we’ll see what we can do!”

CONOR DALY, NO. 78 JUNCOS HOLLINGER CHEVROLET, FINISHED 17th:

“Well today started OK and then we had an issue with the clutch which cost us a lot of laps which was such a shame because our car was so fast. We know we were really fast which is great and yesterday we were on the podium so we can really be happy about this weekend. So now we head to Nashville with a lot of good momentum.”

STING RAY ROBB, NO. 41 GOODHEART VET/PRAY.COM AJ FOYT RACING CHEVROLET, FINISHED 18th:

“A tough weekend overall. When we spun in the middle of the race that caught us out on an early set of tires there, and so we actually had to go long on our last couple sets, which just made us survive. I felt like the track progression just kept getting worse and worse and worse. So we were just surviving, and I got like, maybe a tire width too high, and the car just didn’t turn and went straight into the wall. So quick end to our day. We go into Nashville with hopefully a better race weekend ahead of us.”

PATO O’WARD, NO. 5 ARROW MCLAREN CHEVROLET, FINISHED 24TH :

NOLAN SIEGEL, NO. 6 ARROW MCLAREN CHEVROLET, FINISHED 25TH:

JOSEF NEWGARDEN, NO. 2 SNAP ON TEAM PENSKE CHEVROLET, FINISHED 27TH:

PRESS CONFERENCE TRANSCRIPT

Scott McLaughlin

Press Conference

THE MODERATOR: Scott McLaughlin joins us, third win of the season. Still mathematically alive for the 2024 NTT INDYCAR SERIES championship. Chevrolet clinches the manufacture championship as well.

Your thoughts on another win in 2024?

SCOTT McLAUGHLIN: It was awesome. The car was a lot better today than it was yesterday. I was able to do what I wanted in traffic in some ways. Kind of what Pato was able to do yesterday. Just big props to Benny and the crew. The Gallagher Chevy was unreal.

Yeah, once I got confidence with the car… The first stint was quite tough for me, but once I got confidence and where I wanted to run the car, I felt the track was really cool. Even the way racing Herta there, he’s a little bit older tires than I was, whatnot, and you could sort of enter at the same point. He would go low, I’d go high, you’d sort of end up in the same spot. That’s why you could have really good side-by-side racing, I thought. It’s always fun when you’re leading.

Yeah, it was a fun race. I thought it was a really fun race. It was a lot funner for me than yesterday. Good Lord. Really proud of everyone. Proud of the turnaround. We were really bad yesterday from my side.

THE MODERATOR: Questions.

Q. Another oval win.

SCOTT McLAUGHLIN: Definitely an INDYCAR driver now (smiling).

Q. You’re becoming an oval driver. How proud are you of being able to master this unique skill in racing?

SCOTT McLAUGHLIN: Look, I wouldn’t say… For me, I think winning on an oval, not saying road and street courses isn’t satisfying, because I’ll never forget my first race win and whatnot, but it’s incredible winning on an oval. A lot of things have to go right. You have to make the right moves at the right time. That’s probably why I put Indy above a championship in some ways because it’s just incredible how perfect it has to go on an oval.

Yeah, it’s the backbone of our sport. I thought it was great. The crowd was awesome. Yeah, it was an awesome weekend. Honestly, I thought the racing was a lot better than we all expected, as well. Yeah, that’s props to INDYCAR. That’s props to Firestone. The drivers, as well. There were a couple incidents, but we were mostly pretty good.

Q. One of the incidents was to your teammate, Will Power. Could have been a really huge day for him. How shocked were you by seeing that? He could have been leaving here if not the points leader only down a couple.

SCOTT McLAUGHLIN: Yeah, I mean, you got to make your own decisions, and I felt like I made it reasonably. I knew his position. When Palou didn’t start the race, it’s like things shifted to Will in terms of trying to get him back. That’s sort of why it made it a little bit easier in the stint.

Yeah, man, it sucks. Look, he’s still in the chance. Probably could have capitalized a lot. Yeah, I don’t really know what happened, so I can’t comment on it. I know he spun. Yeah, I was surprised for sure.

Q. Not counting how you did yesterday, which race did you prefer, the evening or the afternoon?

SCOTT McLAUGHLIN: Honestly, I know I won, but I like this race. Yesterday was extremely hard. I don’t know what other drivers thought or said, whatever. I could not see into three and four. The glare from the sun was incredible, especially when the windscreen got dirty and stuff. That was a big issue for me.

It probably made the race-ability of the track tougher down three, four compared to today because it was so hard to pick the right line. No one wanted to make a wrong move.

I prefer this start time. I thought we had a pretty good crowd, yeah. Unless they put some lights on, it would be pretty sick. It would be awesome, yeah.

Q. The other drivers yesterday said the cars were disappearing, then reappearing. You weren’t the only person.

SCOTT McLAUGHLIN: Okay, interesting.

Q. Before this weekend, Penske was unbeaten on ovals this year. Yesterday obviously was a bit of a struggle. Everybody said you guys were lights out at the test here. Did the field catch up a little bit to Penske?

SCOTT McLAUGHLIN: I think the test maybe threw us for a loop a little bit. The tire was a little bit different. The pace of the cars was a little bit different. When the pace slowed down yesterday in the race, we just weren’t good when it was slow. When it was high speed, the car was quite good, created natural downforce. When it started slowing down, that’s when we really struggled, which we fixed today with a couple things.

I think we just missed the mark yesterday. I mean, our qualifying was really good. I thought we hit some really good lap times. I led the first 30 laps or whatever it was. I felt pretty good until I caught traffic and I just couldn’t do anything.

Today was a big change-up for that, as well.

Q. You said you were beating yourself up yesterday. Was it mistakes behind the wheel?

SCOTT McLAUGHLIN: Yeah, it’s my first flat track, I guess. Yeah, I was pretty peeved. Honestly I’m going to sleep like a baby tonight. I only slept like four hours last night. I was up till probably 3 in the morning. I couldn’t sleep. I was rolling over.

It’s funny. I think it’s a lot to do with a doubleheader. The adrenaline is just going. But I generally just was pissed off with the way it went and my performance, a little bit of the team’s performance, the car performance. It was just trying to think of ways to make it better.

I mean, that’s passion. I think my engineer was the same. He was four and a half hours. Same. It’s a passion to be better.

Yeah, I’m going to sleep like a baby tonight. I need to catch up as much as I can because we are going to have a baby, so it won’t be too long.

Q. When you talk about how much confidence you’re feeling, how much better did you feel in traffic compared to the lap cars yesterday?

SCOTT McLAUGHLIN: Oh, my God, like 10 out of 10. 100% better. It was night and day. I could pick where I wanted. It took me a little bit of time to get comfortable and confident. Ultimately, man, it was just lights out for me today in traffic. I think some of my moves on the restarts was showing my confidence, what I had underneath me. Yesterday, I was hanging on for dear life.

Q. Was the lap traffic fair?

SCOTT McLAUGHLIN: They race you hard when you’re leading because they want to stay on the lead lap. You expect it.

No, I thought it was fair. Honestly, I had a blast racing Colton for the lead. That was awesome. We were banging, side by side. But it was legit. That’s how it should be.

I knew he was there. I slid up a little bit. He pinched me. We hit. It was like proper. It was so cool. Like being in the Super Car again. You’re just banging doors. This place is nice because you haven’t got much banking. It’s like a big road course. It was fun.

Q. I think it’s your first win for Gallagher. Your guys had a late night. Speak on that. Secondly, your fueler said the last stop like he wasn’t there, plugged in perfectly. Talk about your stops today. Your spotter is from here in Wisconsin, as well.

SCOTT McLAUGHLIN: They were ripping today. Unreal. Really fast in the pit stops. I saw on TV, but the 21 car was super helpful, the box behind us. It was really good sportsmanship, to be honest. Just allowing me to have an open in into my pit box under some pretty important pit stops. They don’t have to do that. They’re a lap down car or trying to stay on the lead lap and they’re trying to help me. That’s props to Team Chevy, too, for that camaraderie.

On Adam, yeah, it’s awesome for him. He’s been chasing this win in Wisconsin. I don’t think he’s even had one in INDY NXT. It’s super cool to have that for him. I know he’s going to be having a couple Spotted Cows tonight, that’s for sure.

THE MODERATOR: New sponsor for 2025.

SCOTT McLAUGHLIN: And Gallagher, nine hours to change the stickers. Pretty incredible job. The car looked pristine this morning. The effort is just unmatched. Really cool to see. They just want to do it.

But yeah, this is an important race for Gallagher, an hour or so down the road, however far Chicago is. That’s their home base. Pretty cool.

Q. Was the racing what you expected this weekend or more?

SCOTT McLAUGHLIN: It’s hard to tell because the tire changed from the test day. The test day was hard, difficult to pass and whatnot, no deg. This weekend was really good.

I probably would say it was better than we all thought. The track was wide enough, yeah.

Q. The drivability of the track over the two days, the differences in the rubber, the temperature, did that factor into today’s race or was it another game on?

SCOTT McLAUGHLIN: It was interesting. I thought the bottom lane, it was a little bit harder than it was yesterday. I think the heat, it being a darker sort of tinge of asphalt, it was probably a little bit hotter today to make those moves.

Yeah, the track was really fun to drive. Slick in places, but once you sort of got your head around it, it was really, really cool. Super fun, man. Super fun.

Q. Back to a more elevated banked track in two weeks’ time. Differences for you as a driver? What’s the first thing that comes to mind?

SCOTT McLAUGHLIN: I haven’t stepped foot in that joint yet. It’s a whole new place for me. I’ve seen some footage, whatnot. Watched the NASCAR race there and old INDYCAR footage.

It’s going to be interesting, that race. I’m hoping we come with a similar tire to what we’ve done this weekend and we can have some really good racing.

I’m sort of expecting a little bit of action, man. People are crazy right now. Like, there’s a lot of people out there that don’t give an ‘F’. I’m excited to see how we go.

THE MODERATOR: Congratulations, Scott.

