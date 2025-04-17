NASCAR Channel Enhances Content Offering With More Live Programming

Simulcast of SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s ‘The Morning Drive’ Joins Monday-Friday Lineup

FloRacing And NASCAR Channel To Air April 19 ARCA Menards Series East Race At Rockingham Speedway Live At 1 p.m. ET

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (April 17, 2025) – The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing, LLC (“NASCAR”) today announced the addition of live programming that enhances the content offering on the NASCAR Channel on Tubi.

SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s The Morning Drive is now simulcasting live on the NASCAR Channel Monday through Friday from 7-10 a.m. ET. Hosts and noted NASCAR experts Mike Bagley and Pete Pistone delve into the latest news and rumors, interview prominent guests and take fan calls.

Furthermore, FloRacing and the NASCAR Channel will simulcast the ARCA Menards Series East race at Rockingham Speedway on Saturday, April 19 live at 1 p.m. ET. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will also air live coverage of the event.

The ARCA Menards Series held five races at ‘The Rock’ starting in 1973 won by Charlie Glotzbach. The series returned in 2008 in an event won by Joey Logano, the year after he captured the ARCA Menards Series East championship. The most recent ARCA event in 2010 was won by 2011 ARCA Menards Series champion Ty Dillon.

SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (channel 90) is the only national 24/7 audio channel covering NASCAR and delivers live coverage of every NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Cup Series race live, with live pre- and post-race programming airing before and after every event, and a daily lineup of live programming hosted by active and former drivers, crew chiefs and other insiders. For more information visit www.SiriusXM.com/NASCAR.

Since NASCAR and FloSports partnered in 2021, interest in short track racing has grown and flourished, paving the way for a renewal of their partnership this year. FloRacing covers and distributes a comprehensive collection of more than 1,000 race events annually for motorsport fans of all kinds across dirt, pavement and drag.

To watch and gain access to the race at Rockingham Speedway as well as more than 1,000 races annually, please visit https://floracing.com.

The weekend marks the first time any NASCAR National Series has competed at Rockingham Speedway since 2013. The CRAFTSMAN Truck Series is the last to compete at Rockingham – in 2012 and 2013. The Xfinity Series last competed at the historic track in 2004.

The NASCAR Channel went live in January with exclusive launch partner Tubi. It airs select live events and dives into the archive to deliver historic races and documentaries. Fans can also watch timely original content like NASCAR Daily and race highlights, as well as fan favorites, including Radioactive, Refuse to Lose and Hall of Fame Biographies. Click here for more information on the NASCAR Channel.

