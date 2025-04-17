POCONO MOUNTAINS VISITORS BUREAU RETURNS WITH MORE ACTION FOR JUNE’S NASCAR XFINITY SERIES RACE

PMVB serving once again as the entitlement sponsor for the Explore the Pocono Mountains 250 on Saturday, June 21.

Xfinity Series race lengthened to 250 miles with 10 additional laps as the middle race of the NASCAR tripleheader weekend.

Poconos attracted 30 million visitors that generated $4.8 billion in tourism according to a 2023 state-wide economic report.

Pocono Raceway has limited offer for grandstand ticket savings on all three races.

LONG POND, Pa. (April 17, 2025) – The annual NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Pocono Raceway will have the same look with the return of the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau (PMVB) as the entitlement sponsor, but a different feel for drivers with the race distance being lengthened.

The Explore the Pocono Mountains 250, set for Saturday, June 21, has been extended 25 miles and 10 laps on the 2.5-mile tri-oval while serving as the middle race of the NASCAR tripleheader weekend. The 100-lap Xfinity Series race is joined by the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race on Friday, June 20, and The Great American Getaway 400 presented by VISITPA.COM Cup Series race on Sunday, June 22.

This marks the fifth consecutive year that the PMVB has been a race entitlement partner with Pocono Raceway. The first came in 2021 for the Cup Series event and the subsequent races for the Xfinity Series. The Explore the Pocono Mountains 250 will be the 16th of 33 races in the Xfinity Series season and be broadcast live nationally on the CW, MRN and SiriusXM Radio beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET.

“Pocono Raceway is a proud family-owned and -operated business and to be able to use our platform to highlight the Pocono Mountains and showcase all that our region has to offer is something we are extremely proud of,” Pocono Raceway President Ben May said. “We encourage our guests to come early and stay after the race to take advantage of everything the Pocono Mountains has to offer, from state parks to water parks and everything in between. We’re honored to have the PMVB on our team as we kick off summer in northeast Pennsylvania with our NASCAR weekend.”

With approximately 60 percent of race fans coming to Pocono Raceway from out of state, the Explore the Pocono Mountains 250 provides an avenue for the PMVB to showcase the area’s numerous attractions, events, activities, lodging and restaurants that are available to visitors throughout the four seasons.

The Pocono Mountains encompass 2,400 square miles in northeast Pennsylvania’s Carbon, Monroe, Pike and Wayne counties. The area is famous for its resorts, natural scenic beauty, 150-plus lakes including Lake Wallenpaupack, and quaint, historic towns with plenty to enjoy. The Pocono Mountains also have more than 350 hiking and bike trails, three dozen golf courses, boating, fishing, whitewater rafting, two national parks, nine state parks and several water park resorts.

According to the 2023 Tourism Economic Impact of Visitors in Pennsylvania Report, more than 30 million guests spent $4.8 billion and accounted for 38,075 jobs, which is nearly 40 percent of the employment and labor income in those four counties. Tourism provides $875.1 million annually in total taxes for the area and more than $1,500 per person in direct tax support for residents of the Pocono Mountains.

“It’s no secret the power of motorsports in the Poconos helps drive tourism, especially during the NASCAR weekend at ‘The Tricky Triangle’ each summer,” said Chris Barrett, President/CEO of the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau. “Race fans are treated to world-class hospitality at Pocono Raceway and many take advantage of our four-season destination and countless reasons to stay and play in the Poconos. We are extremely proud to have Visit PA and the Commonwealth tag-team the racing action with us again this year, shining a light on the economic prowess of the tourism industry here in PA and the Poconos.”

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro announced in February that his Administration would be partnering with Pocono Raceway as the Cup Series entitlement sponsor for the second consecutive year with The Great American Getaway 400 presented by VISITPA.COM. Governor Shapiro unveiled “Pennsylvania: The Great American Getaway” tourism campaign in 2024 to highlight all the Commonwealth has to offer visitors. Pocono Raceway has been a key driver in providing national and international exposure for the Commonwealth through NASCAR’s popularity.

In celebration of the race entitlements, Pocono Raceway is offering a limited special for all three races in the 100/200 section grandstands. The first 200 fans can score a $10 savings and purchase a ticket at just $15 for the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race. The first 250 can save $10 and purchase a ticket for $25 to the Explore the Pocono Mountains 250. The first 400 can enjoy a $15 savings and purchase a ticket for $65 to The Great American Getaway 400 presented by VISITPA.COM. Click HERE for more details or to purchase tickets.

The PMVB will have a presence on race weekend to assist any fans who may want to enjoy activities outside of Pocono Raceway. Bureau representatives will be on site throughout the weekend at the Pocono Mountains Activities & Welcome Center. The center, which also hosts several activities on site for race fans including children, is located in the infield adjacent to the inclusive playground on the right after coming through the Turn 2 tunnel.

To learn more about the Poconos, visit PoconoMountains.com or tune in to the Pocono Television Network online.

For ticket information and the latest news on the upcoming NASCAR weekend at Pocono Raceway, please visit www.poconoraceway.com.

About Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau

Pocono Mountains visitor information is available online at PoconoMountains.com or by phone at (570) 421-5791. Established in 1934, the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau is a private, non-profit membership organization. The PMVB is the official destination marketing organization for the four counties of Wayne, Pike, Monroe, and Carbon in Northeastern Pennsylvania. The PMVB operates the 24/7 Pocono Television Network which can be found on streaming, broadcast and cable.

About Pocono Raceway

Pocono Raceway, also known as ‘The Tricky Triangle,’ is family-owned and situated in the beautiful Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania. In business for over 60 years, the Raceway hosts multiple, national motorsports events including the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series events each year. The facility’s calendar also consists of over 300 events including Elements Music & Arts Festival and a wide range of entertainment events, car clubs and racing schools. Pocono Raceway is recognized as the world’s first, privately-owned solar-powered sports facility. Their 25-acre, three-megawatt solar farm provides the energy needs of the Raceway, as well as, adds electricity to the local power grid. Each member of our raceway staff is committed to creating exciting experiences and lifelong memories. For more information, please visit www.poconoraceway.com.