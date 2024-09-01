Patrick Woods-Toth Clinches FR Americas Championship with Win in Race 2 at CTMP

BOWMANVILLE, Ontario, Canada (August 31, 2024) – Patrick Woods-Toth clinched the 2024 title for Formula Regional Americas Championship presented by Mosport Karting Centre (FR Americas). Driving to victory lane in Race 2 at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park (CTMP) on Saturday, Woods-Toth once again led from lights to checkers in an all-green race.

Notes of Interest:

With just another 75 points available between today’s Race 2 and the final checkered flag of the season, Patrick Woods-Toth needed to leave Canadian Tire Motorsport Park with at least a 50-point lead. After today’s win, the 20-year-old has clinched the 2024 FR Americas championship, making him the first driver in five years to win back-to-back championships in Formula 4 United States Championship (F4 U.S.) and FR Americas.

Three drivers have now won back-to-back titles in F4 U.S. and FR Americas – INDYCAR driver Kyle Kirkwood, sportscar racer Dakota Dickerson and Patrick Woods-Toth.

Titus Sherlock recorded his seventh podium of the season with his runner-up finish.

Jett Bowling stood on the podium for the sixth time this year after finishing third in today’s race.

James Lawley recorded a career-best finish in his home country of Canada after finishing fourth in Round 16 on Saturday.

With his sixth-place result, Ricco Shlaimoun recorded his career-best finish. Previously, his best finish was seventh, recorded twice at New Jersey Motorsports Park.

Another Canadian, Kevin Janzen, tied his career-best finish with his seventh-place result. Previously, Janzen finished seventh in Round 2 at NOLA Motorsports Park during the 2023 season.

For the seventh time this season, Crosslink Kiwi Motorsport swept the podium with all three drivers competing for the Dallas-based organization.

After setting the fastest lap in yesterday’s race, Woods-Toth (No. 27 Crosslink Kiwi Motorsport Ligier JS F3) led the field down the starting grid and got a clean jump when the lights went out to take control of the race. Titus Sherlock (No. 31 Crosslink Kiwi Motorsport Ligier JS F3) had lined up in second and fell in behind Woods-Toth, with Jett Bowling (No. 02 Crosslink Kiwi Motorsport Ligier JS F3) settling into third, just a few car lengths behind. Behind them, Halifax, Nova Scotia-native James Lawley (No. 77 Kartbahn Racing Ligier JS F3) had climbed to fourth after the fourth- and fifth-place qualifiers Landan Matriano Lim (No. 73 739Racing Ligier JS F3) and Hayden Bowlsbey (No. 22 Save22 Ligier JS F3) were sidelined by mechanical issues. Also climbing in the running order were Ricco Shlaimoun (No. 25 Crosslink Kiwi Motorsport Ligier JS F3), Nicole Havrda (No. 6 Valley Kitchens Ltd / Colonial Countertops Ltd Ligier JS F3) and Kevin Janzen (No. 24 US Power Group / Data Center Solutions Ligier JS F3). Havrda pulled ahead on the initial start to overtake fifth, while Shlaimoun and Janzen engaged in a tight battle just behind her. Janzen initially held the position throughout the first half of the race, but as the clock ticked down, Shlaimoun pulled ahead to overtake sixth and claim his career-best finish.

When they took the checkered flag, Woods-Toth led the field across the finish line, with Sherlock in second and Bowling in third.

“What an amazing feeling, especially here at home with all my family, my friends, all the fans,” said Woods-Toth following the race. “There couldn’t be a better place to finish this off. What a season it’s been; I’m so glad we’ve come away with the championship. We wouldn’t be here without Orlando—Carlo is our number one supporter—so thank you to them, as well as Ron Fellows and his family. Then, of course, I have to thank my Crosslink Kiwi Motorsport team—my mechanic, Glen and my engineer, Steven. We’ve had a great year so far!”

FR Americas wraps up Labor Day weekend at CTMP tomorrow, with Race 3 scheduled for 10:40 a.m. ET. Live timing and scoring for all of this weekend’s sessions will be available on the Race Monitor App, with additional news and updates posted on the series’ social channels: Facebook, Instagram and X.