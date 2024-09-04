Toyota Racing – NCS Playoff Media Day Quotes – Ty Gibbs – 09.04.24

Toyota Racing – Ty Gibbs

NASCAR Cup Series Quotes

CHARLOTTE (September 4, 2024) – Joe Gibbs Racing driver Ty Gibbs was made available to the media on Wednesday as part of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Media Day.

TY GIBBS, No. 54 Monster Energy Toyota Camry XSE, Joe Gibbs Racing

What are the odds of you making the finals and what are the challenges along the way?

“I don’t know odds to be honest with you. I don’t know numbers to much, but I feel like we are very strong at the upcoming tracks besides Atlanta and Talladega, because they are really out of our control. I think Bristol, we were really solid – last year and this year, and Watkins Glen, we were great last year – finished fifth. We were really fast. I would really love to go and make it as deep as we can, maybe make the final four. I’m going to go try and win every race that I get into and do the best I can with I have.”

Do you think the first round is the toughest with the track alignment?

“I would say that I agree with that. I think it is the most track position race round in the Playoffs. Atlanta, the top four are basically the guys that win it. Watkins Glen – you have to be up front. You couldn’t pass last year. I felt like we were so much faster than the guys in front of us and we finished fifth. It takes so much to pass. Bristol, you have to be up front as well. That is another track position race. So, I would say that I agree with that.”

What were your thoughts when you made the Playoff cut?

“I appreciate it. I think it sounds good as well. Glad to make it in here, but it would be nice to be Champion one day.”

A lot of drivers have mentioned that you are someone they think will go far. How does that make you feel?

“I really appreciate that, and I would love to and hopefully we can get the best of what our deal is. I feel like we were really strong at the upcoming tracks, just have to get through Atlanta. 16th through eighth is separated by four points. It is really tight.”

What do you feel like you have learned over the last year that has prepared you the most for this Playoff run?

“I think just looking at the big picture. I’ve learned a lot of things and experience is the biggest thing, but big picture is important too. You have to finish these races.”

You have picked up incrementally everywhere you go. What is the reason for that?

“I appreciate that. I think that the experience is so big, especially for somebody like me that is so young and doesn’t have a lot of experience. It is so important and good to have. I’m sure that everyone here that is interviewing me would say the same thing with their interviewing careers, and their first years of experience in it. You just learn so much as you keep going.”

With not many Playoff points to fall back on, will the emphasis be on finishing races?

“I would say – especially at Atlanta – you have to finish. We are separated by four points from 16th to eighth. I’m the last seed, I think. We are separated by four points. You could win both stages and not finish the race, and not make as many points as a guy that does finish. You have to finish these races, especially Atlanta.”

I know you are a big sports fan, do you look at it as I’m the 16 seed, let’s go upset some folks?

“Yeah, it’s cool. I don’t really – I feel like I would look at it the same if I was in first as well. Just try to go win every race, but it is cool being an underdog for sure. It’s cool being last.”

Do you think the first win will come in the Playoffs?

“I would love for it to happen then. We are very strong at the upcoming tracks that we are going to, and we will see. We are solid, and we will try to make it happen, but I try to win every race and anything that comes.”

How much can you fall back on your Xfinity Playoff experience?

“I think it is somewhat similar from the way the point system works, but I think it is also different.”

What has been the biggest change from Xfinity to Cup?

“I think – you could say this is all the top sports and motorsports in the world – I think with football, talking to some of my friends that made the jump from college to pro – it is just a huge jump, and everyone is so much better. It is a whole different environment. It is all different. It is all part of going from semi-pro to pro – you have to make that jump and that is hard.”

Do you get motivated by watching other sports?

“I don’t really know. I feel like I try to go win everything I can try to do the best that I can, so I would say Tiger Woods had some of the same type of comments that I have. I really appreciate him and being a Monster Energy athlete, teammate – same as him. I feel like go win it all. Winning takes care of everything in life, or most things.”

Do you consider your regular season a success?

“I want to win a race, but we were really fast, and we’ve been in contention to win a good bit of times. If we were not fast enough and our cars were not handling as good, I would probably be not too happy, but we were fast. We are almost ready to win.”

What do you think about these next few races?

“I would say I would agree – especially the first couple, especially Bristol. It’s really a track position round. You have to be good. You have to qualify good and be up front the whole time, especially finishing the race – that is the most important part. I would say I agree with that.”

How do you enjoy racing on the road courses?

“I really like the road courses. They’ve always been really fun. I think this car is built for road courses. It is a lot of fun. I love going to Watkins Glen and the ROVAL. We will see what happens.”

Is there more in a drivers hand this first round?

“It is a good question. Atlanta is definitely not in our control. There is a lot with missing wrecks, and making it and finishing the race, but Watkins Glen and Bristol – I don’t know too much about the tire. Bristol was pretty treacherous. I think it is going to be an interesting round. I think it is probably the hardest round, honestly. I mean – I’m the last seed in the Playoffs – so myself to eighth place is like four points. If you win both stages, and you don’t finish the race, you are still losing at the end of the race. You have to finish the race. I might be wrong in that, but I’m pretty sure if you don’t finish the race, you are in trouble. A lot relies on being consistent and missing those wrecks.”

With where you are in points, it is easy for people to look at you as a Cinderella. Is that a role you relish?

“To be honest with you, I don’t really care too much. I try to win every race that I’m in and try to make the best of it. I enjoy what I do. I don’t really know. Cinderella story sounds cool, to go on and win a championship – I could retire after. (laughter) Just kidding. I don’t really know. I don’t really look at social media all that much, so I wouldn’t know. I feel like we are better. We outran most of the guys right in front of us.”

