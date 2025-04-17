AM Racing | Harrison Burton Rockingham Speedway April Xfinity Race Preview

AM Racing | NASCAR Xfinity Series

Rockingham (N.C.) Speedway | North Carolina Education Lottery 250

Fast Facts

No. 25 AM Racing Team:

Driver: Harrison Burton

Primary Partner(s): DEX Imaging

Manufacturer: Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Danny Efland

Spotter: Kevin Hamlin

Chassis Intel: AMR Chassis No. 1058

Engine: Roush-Yates Engines

2025 Driver Points Position: 12th | 2025 Owner Points Position: 14th

Notes of Interest:

● Junior Journey: AM Racing will embark on its junior year journey in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2025 with driver Harrison Burton for the entire 33-race tour, continuing with Saturday afternoon’s running of the North Carolina Education Lottery 250 at Rockingham (N.C.) Speedway.

● Future Focused: In September, AM Racing announced that NASCAR Cup Series winner Harrison Burton would join the family-owned operation to pilot the team’s No. 25 Ford Mustang, beginning with the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season-opener from Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on February 15, 2025.

Burton, a native of Huntersville, N.C., has been a staple in the NASCAR Cup Series for the past three seasons but will embrace a return to the NASCAR Xfinity Series and continue his relationship as a driver of the Ford blue oval.

Burton, 24, arrives on the scene at AM Racing after a 108-race stint driving for the historic Wood Brothers Racing team.

● Best with DEX: DEX (DEX Imaging) will continue its long-standing partnership with Harrison Burton and join AM Racing for several races this season, including Saturday afternoon’s North Carolina Education Lottery 250 at Rockingham (N.C.) Speedway.

DEX Imaging is the largest independent dealer of document imaging technology in the United States. DEX sells and services the broadest selection of copiers, printers and data management solutions in the industry, such as Konica Minolta, Canon, Sharp, Ricoh, Xerox, and Kyocera, with annual revenue exceeding $500 Million.

What makes DEX unique is its people, whose combined knowledge of cutting-edge business technologies and depth of service experience are unmatched. DEX Imaging’s success is directly tied to its mission: to help customers of all sizes drive down document-related expenses while improving productivity.

● Harrison Burton NASCAR Xfinity Series Rockingham Speedway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s North Carolina Education Lottery 250 will mark Burton’s NASCAR Xfinity Series debut at the historic Rockingham Speedway.

Although he hasn’t logged any official race laps at the 0.94-mile oval, Burton began building his 2025 Xfinity Series relationship with AM Racing during a two-day preseason test at the track in January.

The team made steady progress throughout the sessions, even setting the fastest time in one of them.

● Harrison Burton NASCAR Xfinity Series Career Stats: Entering Rockingham, Burton has 84 career NASCAR Xfinity Series starts to his credit with four wins, 26 top-five and 52 top-10 finishes, and a championship best result of eighth, twice in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

Burton’s four wins in the NASCAR Xfinity Series occurred during the 2020 season. Burton, the son of former NASCAR driver and current television analyst Jeff Burton, captured the checkered flag at Auto Club (Calif.) Speedway, Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway, Texas Motor Speedway and Martinsville (Va.) Speedway, respectively.

Burton maintains a solid Xfinity Series average finishing position of 12.4 in four years of competition.

In addition to the 84 Xfinity Series starts, he has achieved 109 NASCAR Cup Series starts, 40 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts and 52 career starts across the ARCA Menards Series platforms.

● Bristol Motor Speedway | SciAps 300 Race Recap: The NASCAR Xfinity Series made its first of two trips to “Thunder Valley” for the SciAps 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway.

After posting solid lap times in practice with his No. 25 DEX Imaging Ford Mustang, Jeb Burton delivered a strong qualifying effort, earning a 10th-place starting spot for his Xfinity Series return in East Tennessee.

However, trouble struck early. On Lap 2, Burton ran over a piece of debris that cut down his right front tire. Fortunately, the caution flag flew almost simultaneously for debris on the track, allowing the AM Racing team to replace the tire without losing a lap.

Restarting at the rear of the field, Burton methodically worked his way inside the top 20 and remained on the lead lap at the end of Stage 1.

In Stage 2, while pushing toward the top 15, Burton suffered another flat tire—this time under green flag conditions — which significantly altered the team’s race strategy and momentum.

Despite the setbacks, the team battled to the finish and brought home a 26th-place result at the checkered flag.

● Thanks For Your Support: With 27 percent of the 2025 Xfinity season complete, AM Racing and Harrison Burton would like to thank their associate marketing partners for their support: AIRBOX Air Purifier, Dead On Tools, Eagle Rentals, Flying Circle, Mechanix Wear, Morton Buildings, Racing Radios, Volt Batteries and WIX Filters.

● From the Pit Box: Veteran race engineer and former NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Danny Efland is Harrison Burton’s crew chief.

He will be crew chief for his 14th career NASCAR Xfinity Series race, his first at Rockingham Speedway, on Saturday afternoon.

In his previous 13 Xfinity Series starts, he has collected one pole (Daytona International Speedway | February 2016), one top-five and four top-10 finishes.

● Follow on Social Media: For more on AM Racing, please visit AMRacingteam.com, like their Facebook page (AM Racing), or follow them on Instagram and X | Twitter @AMRacingNASCAR.

For more on Harrison Burton, please visit theharrisonburton.com, like his Facebook page (Official Harrison Burton), or follow him on Instagram (@harrisonburton12) and X | Twitter (@hburtonracing).

Harrison Burton Quoteboard:

On Rockingham Speedway: “I’m really excited to get back behind the wheel at a place like Rockingham. It’s such a historic track with a lot of character, and it’s cool to be part of the Xfinity Series bringing racing back there.

“We had a good test in January with AM Racing, and I’m looking forward to building on that and seeing what we can do this weekend.”

On Keys to Success at Rockingham Speedway: “With the repave at Rockingham, we’re still learning a lot about how the track’s going to race.

“Typically, it’s been a place where tire wear is huge, but now it might be more about raw speed and track position. I think execution on restarts and staying ahead of the track as it changes through the run will be key to having a good day.”

On Bristol Motor Speedway Finish: “Bristol was a tough one for us. We had speed early and felt good about our car, but catching a flat tire that early really set us back. Then to have another one under green just made it an uphill battle.

“I’m proud of the fight from everyone at AM Racing to keep us in it. It wasn’t the finish we wanted, but we learned a lot that we can take with us moving forward.”

On 2025 Season Outlook: “I truly believe we can turn some heads in 2025. The goals we’ve set for ourselves aren’t just realistic—they’re within reach, and I know this AM Racing team has what it takes to execute and get into the Playoffs.”

“We’ve got a great group of people and partners who are fully behind what we’re building this season. Nothing would mean more to me than delivering AM Racing its first Xfinity Series win, locking into the Playoffs, and making a run at the championship.”

“It’s shaping up to be a really fun and exciting year.”

Race Information:

The North Carolina Education Lottery 250 (250 laps | 235 miles) is the 10th of thirty-three (33) NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2025 schedule. A fifty-minute practice will occur on Friday, April 18, 2025, from 3:05 – 3:55 p.m. Qualifying will follow on race day, April 19, 2025, beginning at 11:30 a.m. The field will take the green flag later in the day, shortly after 5:00 p.m., with live coverage on The CW Network, the Motor Racing Network (Radio), and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (ET).

About AM Racing:

AM Racing is a multi-tiered, multi-faceted Motorsports program headquartered in Statesville, N.C.

Established in December 2015, AM Racing is prided on faith, honesty and intelligent performance.

﻿In its ninth year of competition, the family-owned team will compete in the ARCA Menards Series, the NASCAR Xfinity Series and various Dirt Modified events.