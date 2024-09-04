Why You Should Hire a Car Accident Lawyer

If you have been in a car accident, you may be wondering if you need a lawyer. With over 120,000 miles of roads and highways in Pennsylvania alone, car accidents are an unfortunate reality. In 2023, there were over 110,000 reportable crashes in the state, which tragically claimed the lives of over 1,200 people and injured nearly 67,000 more. Based on Pennsylvania’s population, 1 out of every 53 people was involved in a reportable traffic crash that year. While hiring a lawyer may seem unnecessary or too costly, there are compelling reasons why having legal representation can benefit you after an auto accident.

The Aftermath of a Car Accident is Stressful

In the aftermath of a collision, you are likely dealing with injuries, vehicle damage, insurance claims, lost wages, and medical bills. This can be extremely stressful and difficult to manage on your own. A car accident lawyer can help you with a car accident because they have dealt with hundreds of similar cases and can guide you through the complex legal and insurance processes. They understand the steps that need to be taken to build your claim and maximize your financial recovery. With a lawyer on your side, you can focus on healing while they handle the legal details.

Navigating Insurance is Confusing

Dealing with insurance adjusters can be frustrating, as their goal is to minimize payouts. Without legal representation, you may struggle to get full and fair compensation. Car accident lawyers are very knowledgeable in negotiating with insurance companies. They know what can be recovered and will fight to get you the maximum settlement possible. Rather than accepting an insurer’s lowball offer, a lawyer will demand full compensation for your injuries, vehicle repairs, lost income, and other damages.

The Law is Complicated

There are many complicated legal rules that apply to car accident cases. Areas like determining fault, proving negligence, evaluating damages, filing claims properly, and meeting deadlines can trip up an individual without legal expertise. An experienced car accident attorney understands these complex issues. They can use all of their knowledge to build a strong case on your behalf. Without proper legal advice, you risk having your claim denied or losing out on money you deserve.

You May Need to Go to Court

If a fair settlement cannot be reached through negotiation, your case may end up in court. The litigation process is full of procedural rules and intricacies. An attorney who specializes in auto accident law knows how to effectively file motions, collect evidence, conduct discovery, retain experts, present arguments in court, and give you the best chance of a favorable outcome. If your case does go to trial, having a knowledgeable lawyer in your corner could make all the difference.

Navigating all of the the aftermath of a car accident can be very difficult. By hiring an experienced auto accident attorney, you gain an advocate who can handle the stresses and complex legal processes involved. With their knowledge and resources, they can build a strong claim and maximize your financial recovery. Given the high number of accidents and injuries in Pennsylvania each year, along with what’s at stake, legal expertise is invaluable. Protect yourself, your rights, and your future by hiring a car accident lawyer you can trust.