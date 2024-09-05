IXO Models Becomes Exclusive Supplier of INDYCAR Diecast Model Cars

INDIANAPOLIS (Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024) – IXO Models will become the exclusive supplier of INDYCAR diecast collectible model vehicles and accessories starting with the 2025 season.

This partnership between INDYCAR and IXO’s U.S.-based affiliate, IXO America, will offer the highest-quality, innovative models for racing enthusiasts and collectors alike at INDYCAR events and retailers in time for the 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season.

The new line of INDYCAR replicas will feature an array of iconic teams and cars from North America’s premier open-wheel racing series, meticulously re-created to capture every nuance of the real track cars. From sleek aerodynamic designs to vibrant, authentic paint schemes, these models are a must-have for collectors and racing fans. Upgraded aero kits in both 1:64 and 1:18 scale, race-worn tires and new-to-market trackside vehicles are just some of the innovations IXO will bring to consumers.

“IXO has shown a commitment to quality and listening to customer feedback through its diecast models from many series around the globe,” INDYCAR Director, Events & Experiences Alexis Hurley said. “We know fans around the world will love the attention to detail of IXO products as more and more models roll out next year and beyond.”

The multiyear agreement marks a significant milestone for IXO. With over 25 years of diecast manufacturing experience, the brand is known for its meticulous attention to detail, superior craftsmanship and unwavering commitment to quality. IXO’s global presence and expertise in motorsports diecast will expand the reach of INDYCAR to diecast collectors and racing fans around the world.

“We are beyond excited to partner with INDYCAR and bring these incredible racing machines to life in diecast form,” said Jeff Nelson, vice president of sales for IXO America. “Our team is passionate about delivering the highest-quality replica models, and we can’t wait for fans to experience the thrill of owning a piece of INDYCAR history.

“This partnership underscores our commitment to innovation and excellence in the diecast model industry. IXO America has roots in ownership and design right here in Indianapolis, so our enthusiasm for INDYCAR is unparalleled in the market.”

Fans should stay tuned to both IXO Models and INDYCAR social media channels and websites for the latest updates. For more information about IXO Models, visit www.ixomodels.com.