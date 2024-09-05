NHRA AND HOT WHEELS™ EXTEND THEIR PARTNERSHIP IN THE FAST LANE

INDIANAPOLIS (Sept. 5, 2024) – NHRA and Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) announced today they have renewed their licensing agreement to develop collectible die-cast vehicles under the iconic Hot Wheels brand.

This licensing partnership will continue to expand die-cast versions of classic hot rods, including a 1976 Chevy Chevette and a 1971 Ford Mustang Funny Car. NHRA fans of all ages can tap into the history, power and speed at the heart of both brands with this seamless collaboration.

“The partnership between NHRA and Hot Wheels continues to be a perfect match,” said Jeffrey Young, NHRA Vice President of Marketing and Communications. “NHRA is committed to delivering exciting licensed products to race fans and through our collaboration with Mattel, we’ve been able to extend the excitement of NHRA racing well beyond the race track.”

The NHRA Licensing Program continues to expand focusing on lifestyle products such as apparel and accessories, toys and home décor, as well as items for the garage for the auto enthusiast like automotive accessories, automotive tools, appearance and other automotive related products.

For more information on NHRA, please visit www.NHRA.com.

About Mission Foods

MISSION®, owned by GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V., is the world’s leading brand for tortillas and wraps. MISSION® is also globally renowned for flatbreads, dips, salsas and Mexican food products. With presence in over 112 countries, MISSION® products are suited to the lifestyles and the local tastes of each country. With innovation and customer needs in mind, MISSION® focuses on the highest quality, authentic flavors, and providing healthy options that families and friends can enjoy together. For more information, please visit https://www.missionfoods.com/

About NHRA

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by LearnEV+, NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™, NHRA Holley EFI Factory X and Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage NHRA Mountain Motor Pro Stock at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With 110 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.