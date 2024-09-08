Race Recap | Quaker State 400 available at Walmart

DANIEL HEMRIC

No. 31 Cirkul Camaro ZL1

Daniel Hemric qualified 14th for the Quaker State 400 available at Walmart at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Hemric raced his way into the top 10 by lap 39, before radioing that the No. 31 Cirkul Chevy was beginning to tighten up. The first caution of the day came out with four laps remaining in the stage, and Hemric sat 21st, as the stage ended under caution.

Hemric pitted for four tires and fuel during the stage break, and started the second stage from 19th place. The first caution of the second stage came out on lap 115, as Hemric sat 23rd. Crew chief Trent Owens made the call to pit for tires, fuel and adjustments to the front of the No. 31 Cirkul Chevy. Hemric restarted in 27th on lap 119 and made his way back into the top 20 by lap 135, before fading back to 26th, where he finished the second stage.

Hemric radioed that the previous changes made to the No. 31 Chevy helped him for the first 15 laps of the run, but he lost front grip as the run went on. He pitted for four tires, fuel and an air pressure adjustment during the second stage break, before starting the final stage from 24th place. The first caution of the final stage came out on lap 175, and Owens called Hemric to pit road for four tires and fuel. Hemric restarted 29th on lap 181 and made it to 21st, before the next caution came out on lap 205. Hemric radioed that the previous changes helped the handling of the No. 31 Cirkul Chevy and allowed him to be more aggressive in traffic. He pitted under caution for four tires, fuel, and a right-rear air pressure adjustment, before restarting 27th on lap 211. The next caution came out with nine laps remaining, and Hemric elected to stay out, restarting 17th with five laps to go. An overtime-inducing caution brought out the yellow with just two laps remaining, as Hemric sat 16th. After one overtime attempt, Hemric finished 11th.

“We had a really solid weekend, and we executed where we needed to. We unloaded with really good speed, and when we do that, I have more capability to do the things I need to do inside the car. I’m proud of Trent [Owens] and all the guys on the No. 31 team. I’m excited to go road-course racing next week.” – Daniel Hemric

SHANE van GISBERGEN

No. 16 Acceptance Insurance Camaro

Shane van Gisbergen qualified 28th for the Quaker State 400 available at Walmart at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Van Gisbergen maintained position and posted his fastest lap time of the race on lap 32. As the stage was nearing conclusion, an on-track incident on lap 57 brought out the yellow flag and ended the stage under caution. The No. 16 Acceptance Insurance Chevy Camaro completed the first stage 29th place.

The No. 16 team opted to come to pit road at the first stage break for fresh tires and fuel. Van Gisbergen started the second stage in 32nd, after acquiring a pit-road penalty for speeding. The caution flag flew midway through the stage, and Van Gisbergen restarted 23rd with 42 laps remaining. He fell back a few positions and finished the second stage in 29th.

Van Gisbergen pitted at the stage break for a slight adjustment, fresh tires and fuel. Upon exiting pit road, Van Gisbergen was issued a second speeding penalty and started the final stage in 30th place. A quick caution came out at the beginning of the stage, and Van Gisbergen restarted the stage 21st, after topping off with fuel. He entered the top 20 for the first time in the event on lap 185. On lap 205 the caution flag flew for an incident at the front of the field, and Van Gisbergen reported possible damage to the right-rear toe link. Crew chief Travis Mack called the No. 16 Camaro to pit road for repairs, and Van Gisbergen rejoined the field in 34th. With nine laps remaining in the race, a caution occurred, and No. 16 team opted to pit for four tires, fuel and adjustments, before restarting the stage 33rd with five laps remaining. As another caution came out with two laps remaining, Van Gisbergen received the free pass. He restarted in the 32nd position for the first and only overtime attempt, where he ultimately took the checkered flag.

“That was tough to see our race end like that. Was hoping for a better result with my No. 16 Acceptance Insurance team, but there in the final stage, had a damaged right rear toe link that put us a couple laps down. We had a really good Chevy today, just unfortunate ending. Hoping to find some positive momentum heading into Watkins Glen next weekend.” – Shane van Gisbergen



