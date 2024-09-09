KENNINGTON CLAIMS THIRD IN CASTROL EDGE DODGE

September 9, 2024 DJ Kennington, driver of the #17 Castrol EDGE Dodge, delivered another stellar performance at his home track, Delaware Speedway, in the NASCAR Canada Series on Sunday afternoon. The St. Thomas, Ontario native, with five previous victories at the historic half-mile track, was once again a top contender.

Starting the 200-lap feature from the seventh position, Kennington wasted no time moving up the ranks. He quickly positioned himself within the top five and remained a fixture at the front of the pack throughout the race. With a huge crowd of supporters and team partners cheering him on, Kennington expertly navigated the challenges of the day, showcasing the skill and experience that have made him a success at Delaware Speedway.

Kennington’s relentless drive culminated in a podium finish, marking his ninth podium in just 12 NASCAR Canada Series starts at the track. The third place race result not only delighted the local fans but also solidified Kennington’s hold on fourth place in the overall championship standings.

DJ Kennington Quotes: “This place is special to me, getting my start here and being so close to home. To have so many supporters here cheering on the Castrol team and to be able to deliver a podium finish for them and for our partners is really rewarding. We’ve got a lot of momentum heading into the final stretch of the season, we’ve made some good strides this year on our oval program”.

Next up:

DJ Kennington and the Castrol Edge Dodge team are back in action for the final event of the season at the Autodrome Montmagny on Sunday, September 22nd.

TV & Live Streaming

The NASCAR Canada race from Delaware Speedway will be broadcast on TSN, and on RDS2. Dates and times, TBD. All races are streamed live on TSN+ and through FloRacing in the United States.

Race fans can follow DJ Kennington and the #17 Castrol Edge Dodge team on their official social media platforms:

Twitter www.twitter.com/@djkracing

Instagram www.instagram.com/djkracing

Website www.djkracing.ca

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/DJKenningtonRacing/