Rexy Returns for WeatherTech Championship Fight, Drivers Announced

ST. CHARLES, Ill., (September 9, 2024) – Just two races remain in the 2024 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, and AO Racing’s Rexy the No. 77 Porsche 911 GT3 Rawr is back from summer vacation, returning next weekend to resume his championship fight in the GTD PRO class. Michelin Endurance Cup addition Michael Christensen is poised to return for the TireRack.com Battle on the Bricks, racing alongside full-season driver Lauren Heinrich in the six-hour endurance event at the legendary Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Sunday, September 22. Julien Andlauer will join the duo in the Porsche for Petit Le Mans, the 10-hour season finale at Road Atlanta,

“Roxy did a great job for us in the last two races, but Rexy is excited to be back for the remainder of the season,” said Team Principal Gunnar Jeannette. “Rexy is rested and ready for this last push. Our team is strong in the endurance races, and we feel good about our chances of fighting for the title. Both Michael and Julien have been great additions to our lineup, and we’re excited to have them in for the end.”

Christensen has completed two races with AO Racing this season, coming in second place at the Rolex 24 At Daytona in January. With two wins in the GTD PRO class, the team and driver Laurin Heinrich lead the championship by 17 points with 385 points remaining up for grabs between the final two races.

“I’m looking very much forward to get back with AO Racing and Rexy,” said Christensen. “The team has performed very well over the season and is in a great position leading the championship! I’ll do my very best to support and strengthen the position further into the last round at Petit Le Mans.”

Andlauer previously raced with the team at Road America, where he, Laurin, and Roxy finished in fourth place in a race plagued with yellow flags.

“I’m looking forward to being back with the team,” said Andlauer. “We had a difficult, but successful, weekend at Road America, which was better than expected going into the event. I hope we can have better potential for the last two rounds. Teaming up with Laurin and Michael will be a strong lineup. I’m looking forward to working properly and giving our best for the best result possible, and to get the championship win for the team and Laurin.”

TireRack.com Battle on the Bricks will begin on Sunday, September 22 at 11:40 AM ET, airing flag-to-flag on Peacock in the United States and imsa.com/tvlive for international audiences.

About AO Racing

Founded in 2022 by PJ Hyett and Gunnar Jeannette, AO Racing has swiftly risen to prominence in the world of professional sports car racing. With an unwavering commitment to on-track excellence and fan engagement, AO Racing commands attention with its fun liveries and fan-friendly presence, becoming a dynamic force in the sport. Central to AO Racing’s success is its unique blend of performance and personality. The iconic liveries of “Rexy” and “Roxy,” the T-Rex Porsche 911 GT3 Rawrs and “Spike” the LMP2 Dragon have captivated fans worldwide, earning AO Racing a dedicated following. With a focus on making racing accessible and enjoyable for enthusiasts of all ages, AO Racing has become a beloved favorite among motorsport lovers. The team has a global footprint, with strong efforts in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, Asian Le Mans Series, European Le Mans Series, and the FIA World Endurance Championship. With passion, precision, and a touch of flair, AO Racing is writing the next chapter in the annals of motorsport history.