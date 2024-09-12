Sean Creech Motorsport shifts focus to Petit Le Mans effort

Florida-based LMP2 team to sit out Indianapolis round of the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship to shift attention to the 10-hour season finale

JUPITER, Fla. (September 12, 2024) – Sean Creech Motorsport (SCM) has made the decision to forgo next week’s Indianapolis round of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship to focus on attendance at the Motul Petit Le Mans at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta.

In light of Lance Willsey’s decision to suspend his racing career, the team is actively discussing options with alternate sponsors and drivers to contest the season finale with the No. 33 SCM Ligier JS P217.

Team principal Sean Creech remains committed to the SCM team – and the team members who have been with him for as many as 30 years.

“First and foremost, we wish Lance the best,” said Creech. “Going forward, I am absolutely committed to keeping this team going, preferably in the LMP2 category. We’re in discussions with several drivers and sponsors and are open to additional options.”

SCM has proven itself in numerous sports car series, having won two Ferrari Challenge championships (2015 and 2016) and the 2018 IMSA Prototype Challenge (now the VP Racing SportsCar Challenge). In the WeatherTech series, SCM earned a victory in the 2022 Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring, and captured three straight second-place finishes in the Rolex 24 at Daytona (2021-2023).

The 27th annual Motul Petit Le Mans takes the green flag Saturday, October 12 at 12:10 p.m. ET. The race will be broadcast live in the U.S. on Peacock, NBC and USA Network. International viewers can watch via IMSA.TV, with IMSA Radio also available at IMSA.com.

About SCM

Team principal Sean Creech has competed in a multitude of sports car series from 1988 until the present day, including Group C, IMSA GTP, WSC, Grand-Am, SRO World Challenge, and IMSA. http://seancreechmotorsport.com/

About Focal One

One in eight men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer during their lifetime in the United States. The Focal One® HIFU Prostate treatment offers patients a non-invasive outpatient procedure to target prostate tissue while avoiding the common side effects such as loss of urinary continence and sexual function. The Focal One treatment uses high-performance, high-intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) to precisely target and ablate the prostate, allowing patients to quickly return to normal activities. http://www.focalone.com/

