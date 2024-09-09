Rick Ware Racing: Quaker State 400 from Atlanta

RICK WARE RACING

Quaker State 400

Date: Sept. 8, 2024

Event: Quaker State 400 (Round 27 of 36)

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Atlanta Motor Speedway (1.54-mile oval)

Format: 260 laps, broken into three stages (60 laps/100 laps/100 laps)

Note: Race extended six laps past its scheduled 260-lap distance due to a green-white-checkered finish.

Race Winner: Joey Logano of Team Penske (Ford)

Stage 1 Winner: Ryan Blaney of Team Penske (Ford)

Stage 2 Winner: Austin Cindric of Team Penske (Ford)

RWR Race Finish:

● Justin Haley (Started 29th, Finished 12th / Running, completed 266 of 266 laps)

● Cody Ware (Started 31st, Finished 30th / Running, completed 266 of 266 laps)

RWR Points:

● Justin Haley (31st with 391 points)

● Cody Ware (36th with 105 points)

RWR Notes:

● This was Haley’s eighth NASCAR Cup Series start at Atlanta. His best finish remains seventh, earned in July 2022.

● This was Ware’s eighth NASCAR Cup Series start at Atlanta. His best finish remains 23rd, earned in July 2022.

Race Notes:

● Joey Logano won the Quaker State 400 to score his 34th career NASCAR Cup Series victory, his second of the season and his second at Atlanta. His margin of victory over second-place Daniel Suárez was .212 of a second.

● This was Ford’s 736th all-time NASCAR Cup Series victory, its seventh of the season and its third straight. Ford driver Harrison Burton won Aug. 24 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway and Briscoe won last Sunday at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway.

● This was Ford’s 37th NASCAR Cup Series victory at Atlanta. The manufacturer won its first race at Atlanta with NASCAR Hall of Famer Fred Lorenzen on July 9, 1961.

● There were eight caution periods for a total of 44 laps.

● Thirty of the 38 drivers in the race finished on the lead lap.

Sound Bites:

“Atlanta is tough. We did a good job working on the balance early on, but it gets tough in dirty air. I’m glad we made it to the end and had some laps in the top-10. Another top-15 finish we can build on.”– Justin Haley, driver of the No. 51 Grady Health System Ford Mustang Dark Horse

“It’s tough to stay out of trouble all day, only to find it on the last lap. We learned a lot and we’ve still got another shot at getting a good finish with Mighty Fire Breaker in a couple of weeks at Talladega. ” – Cody Ware, driver of the No. 15 Mighty Fire BreakerFord Mustang Dark Horse

Next Up:

The next event on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the Go Bowling at The Glen on Sunday, Sept. 15 at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International. The race begins at 3:00 p.m. EDT with live coverage provided by USA and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.