FUNNY CAR POINTS LEADER AUSTIN PROCK FOCUSED ON SAME APPROACH AS PLAYOFFS OPEN AT PEP BOYS NHRA NATIONALS

READING, Pa. (Sept. 11, 2024) – Austin Prock has enjoyed a terrific 2024 regular season in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series, racking up five victories and advancing to eight final rounds in his first year in the Funny Car ranks.

Heading into this weekend’s 39th annual Pep Boys NHRA Nationals at Maple Grove Raceway, Prock doesn’t plan on adjusting his mindset or his approach as the Countdown to the Championship playoffs open. It’s a new position for Prock this time of year, but it would be hard to argue switching something up that has worked so well this season for the John Force Racing team.

Prock and his team, led by his father, crew chief Jimmy Prock, have been stellar in all conditions in their 11,000-horsepower Cornwell Tools Chevrolet Camaro SS and that aggressive style won’t change with everyone now chasing him in the postseason. His points lead now stands at 39 over Bob Tasca III heading to Maple Grove Raceway and with a flurry of standouts right behind him, Prock knows it’s a great challenge in front of him.

“I don’t think we need to race any different. We need to have the same mindset and fight our way through it,” Prock said. “Our lead isn’t much and you’re going to have to be on kill every single round. It’s going to be a dogfight to the finish, for sure. I’m trying to make the most of this opportunity. We’ve got a fast hot rod and I’m enjoying driving it, and I’m looking forward to trying to finish this out strong.”

Last season, Doug Kalitta (Top Fuel), Robert Hight (Funny Car), Matt Hartford (Pro Stock) and Matt Smith (Pro Stock Motorcycle) all claimed wins in their respective categories and this year’s race will again be broadcast on FS1 and FOX, including elimination coverage on FOX on Sunday at 2 or 4:30 p.m. ET (depending on local listings).

It is the first of six races in the Countdown to the Championship, but don’t expect a radical shift from Prock after an incredible first 14 races. The team qualified No. 1 a whopping 10 times in the regular season and that often previewed a strong weekend for Prock, who advanced to the final round seven times when he qualified in the top position.

His success in the Mission #2Fast2TastyChallenge, which included seven wins and 25 bonus points, gave him the biggest points advantage in any class to open the playoffs, but Prock knows that could be wiped away instantly.

Prock won at Maple Grove Raceway in 2022 in Top Fuel, using a hard-charging finish to end up third in points. Getting his first in Funny Car at the fan-favorite facility won’t be easy, especially going against the likes of Tasca, defending world champ Matt Hagan, Ron Capps, J.R. Todd, Blake Alexander and Jack Beckman, who is driving for John Force in the Countdown to the Championship.

Prock certainly enters the race with momentum after his first U.S. Nationals victory and he’s eager to see how the next six races unfold.

“Any race weekend you go into coming off a win, it definitely gives you a little pep in your step,” Prock said. “Winning the U.S. Nationals was special for my family and we’re excited for the Countdown. We’ve got to go into these next six races and keep doing the job we’ve been doing. We have to go in and execute and try to find a way to perform better than we have all year long. There’s a lot of good cars out and you can’t count out any of these teams. I think everyone is in for a treat in the Countdown.”

In Top Fuel, Kalitta’s Reading win a year ago spurred his run to a world championship. He’ll look to make it two in a row, taking on the likes of Justin Ashley, who opens the playoffs second in points, Shawn Langdon, Steve Torrence, Antron Brown, Brittany Force, Clay Millican and Top Fuel newcomer Tony Stewart.

Pro Stock’s Hartford will look to get his season on track, but it won’t be easy in a loaded category that includes points leader Dallas Glenn, Aaron Stanfield, who starts the postseason second in points, reigning world champion Erica Enders, and veterans Greg Anderson and Jeg Coughlin Jr.

Six-time Pro Stock Motorcycle champion Smith started the playoffs with a Reading win last year, but Gaige Herrera dominated the rest of the way, winning the last five races en route to the title. Herrera has won seven of nine races in 2024 and has a second straight world title in mind, taking on John Hall, Richard Gadson and Angie Smith.

The event also will feature thrilling competition in the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown and Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage Mountain Motor Pro Stock.

Fans will be invited all weekend long to the Nitro Alley Stage, which is the main entertainment hub in the pits, hosting Nitro School, meet and greets, music and much more. Race fans at Maple Grove Raceway can enjoy the special pre-race ceremonies that introduce and celebrate each of the drivers racing for the prestigious Wally on Sunday and includes the fan favorite SealMaster Track Walk. The final can’t-miss experience of any NHRA event is the winner’s circle celebration on Sunday after racing concludes, where fans are invited to congratulate the event winners.

As always, fans get an exclusive pit pass to the most powerful and sensory-filled motorsports attraction on the planet in Reading. Fans get a unique chance to see teams in action and service their hot rods between rounds, get autographs from their favorite NHRA drivers, and more. They can also visit NHRA’s popular Nitro Alley and Manufacturers Midway, an exciting atmosphere that includes interactive displays, merchandise, food and fun for the entire family.

NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series qualifying will feature two rounds at 2:30 and 5 p.m. ET on Friday and the final two rounds of qualifying on Saturday at 12 and 2:30 p.m. Final eliminations are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. ET on Sunday. Television coverage includes qualifying action on FS1 at 7 p.m. ET on Friday, as well as at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sunday and eliminations on FOX at 2 or 4:30 p.m. ET (check local listings).

To purchase tickets to the Pep Boys NHRA Nationals at Maple Grove Raceway, fans can visit www.maplegroveraceway.com. All children 12 and under are admitted free in the general admission area with a paid adult. For more information on the NHRA, please visit www.NHRA.com.

