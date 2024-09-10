FOND MEMORIES AT MAPLE GROVE RACEWAY DRIVING TOP FUEL POINTS LEADER DOUG KALITTA AT PEP BOYS NHRA NATIONALS

READING, Pa. (Sept. 10, 2024) – The most recent race didn’t go the way reigning Top Fuel world champion Doug Kalitta planned, but it would be hard to deny that the current points leader still has plenty of momentum heading into this weekend’s 39th annual NHRA Pep Boys Nationals based on last year’s results at Maple Grove Raceway.

Kalitta enters the opening race of the Countdown to the Championship playoffs as the defending event winner and it was a huge victory, jumpstarting his memorable run to a first world championship and also giving the veteran his 50th career win.

The bump in the road is Kalitta failed to qualify at the U.S. Nationals two weeks ago, the first time that happened for the longtime standout in 301 races and nearly 14 years. Kalitta and the team rebounded with a successful test session in Indy in his 11,000-horsepower Mac Tools/Toyota dragster, restoring Kalitta’s confidence as he looks to defend his world title, as well as his key Reading victory from a year ago.

“I was very relieved and I think we got the wheels back underneath this thing,” Kalitta said. “Indy’s a big race and we just struggled to get the down the track. It just wasn’t our weekend. We’re definitely looking forward to this weekend. Everyone is working really hard on this thing. Our team is really excited and it should be fun. Reading is a great place to run and I think our car will be happy there.”

Last season, Kalitta (Top Fuel), Robert Hight (Funny Car), Matt Hartford (Pro Stock) and Matt Smith (Pro Stock Motorcycle) all claimed wins in their respective categories and this year’s race will again be broadcast on FS1 and FOX, including elimination coverage on FOX on Sunday, Sept. 12 beginning at 2 or 4:30 p.m. ET (based on local listings). It is the first of six races in the Countdown to the Championship playoffs – and the 15th of 20 races in the 2024 campaign – and Kalitta has enjoyed a number of bright spots this year.

He’s won three races, advanced to five final rounds and has been the points leader for the past seven races. Kalitta has also enjoyed plenty of success at Maple Grove Raceway, winning the race a pair of times. He’ll open the playoffs with a 15-point advantage over Justin Ashley in what should be an epic fight to the finish in the loaded Top Fuel ranks.

Kalitta’s teammate, Shawn Langdon is third, while other championship contenders include four-time world champ Steve Torrence, three-time champ Antron Brown, U.S. Nationals winner Clay Millican, class rookie and racing legend Tony Stewart, Tony Schumacher, Brittany Force, Billy Torrence, Josh Hart and Shawn Reed.

But after winning his first world title last year, Kalitta certainly isn’t satisfied, pointing to the back-to-back world titles his cousin, Scott, won in the Top Fuel ranks in 1994 and 1995 as one source of motivation.

“We’re certainly looking forward to it. It’s pretty exciting right now with everyone at Kalitta Motorsports,” Kalitta said. “We’re focused on going rounds. At this point, I would love to be like my cousin, Scott, and win back-to-back championships. He did it back in the day (1994-1995), so that will be our goal. It would be cool if we could pull it off and it’s definitely the goal. I think we’ve got what we need to make it happen and I’m looking forward to it.”

Funny Car’s Austin Prock has taken over driving duties for Hight and will look to keep rolling in Reading. He has five wins this season, entering the playoffs in the points lead while taking on the likes of Bob Tasca III, reigning champion Matt Hagan, Ron Capps, J.R. Todd and Funny Car veteran Jack Beckman, who is racing for John Force.

Pro Stock’s Hartford will look to get his season on track, but it won’t be easy in a loaded category that includes points leader Dallas Glenn, Aaron Stanfield, who starts the postseason second in points, reigning world champion Erica Enders, and veterans Greg Anderson and Jeg Coughlin Jr.

Six-time Pro Stock Motorcycle champion Smith started the playoffs with a Reading win last year, but Gaige Herrera dominated the rest of the way, winning the last five races en route to the title. Herrera has won seven of nine races in 2024 and has a second straight world title in mind, also taking on John Hall, Richard Gadson and Angie Smith.

The event also will feature thrilling competition in the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown and Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage Mountain Motor Pro Stock.

Fans will be invited all weekend long to the Nitro Alley Stage, which is the main entertainment hub in the pits, hosting Nitro School, meet and greets, music and much more. Race fans at Maple Grove Raceway can enjoy the special pre-race ceremonies that introduce and celebrate each of the drivers racing for the prestigious Wally on Sunday and includes the fan favorite SealMaster Track Walk. The final can’t-miss experience of any NHRA event is the winner’s circle celebration on Sunday after racing concludes, where fans are invited to congratulate the event winners.

As always, fans get an exclusive pit pass to the most powerful and sensory-filled motorsports attraction on the planet in Reading. Fans get a unique chance to see teams in action and service their hot rods between rounds, get autographs from their favorite NHRA drivers, and more. They can also visit NHRA’s popular Nitro Alley and Manufacturers Midway, an exciting atmosphere that includes interactive displays, merchandise, food and fun for the entire family.

NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series qualifying will feature two rounds at 2:30 and 5 p.m. ET on Friday, Sept. 13 and the final two rounds of qualifying on Saturday, Sept. 14 at 12 and 2:30 p.m. Final eliminations are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 15. Television coverage includes qualifying action on FS1 at 7 p.m. ET on Friday, as well as at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sunday and eliminations on FOX at 2 or 4:30 p.m. ET (check local listings) on Sunday.

To purchase tickets to the Pep Boys NHRA Nationals at Maple Grove Raceway, fans can visit www.maplegroveraceway.com. All children 12 and under are admitted free in the general admission area with a paid adult. For more information on the NHRA, please visit www.NHRA.com.

