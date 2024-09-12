Mohawk Northeast Racing: Ryan Preece Watkins Glen Advance

RYAN PREECE

Watkins Glen Advance

No. 41 Mohawk Northeast Ford Mustang Dark Horse

Event Overview

● Event: Go Bowling at The Glen (Round 28 of 36)

● Time/Date: 3 p.m. EDT on Sunday, Sept. 15

● Location: Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International

● Layout: 2.45-mile, seven-turn road course

● Laps/Miles: 90 laps / 220.5 miles

● Stage Lengths: Stage 1: 20 laps / Stage 2: 20 laps / Final Stage: 50 laps

● TV/Radio: USA / MRN / SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Notes of Interest

● The Go Bowling at The Glen Sunday at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International is the fourth of five road-course races on the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series schedule. Ryan Preece, driver of the No. 41 Mohawk Northeast Ford Mustang Dark Horse for Stewart-Haas Racing, finished 23rd in the series’ first road-course race of the year March 24 at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in Austin, Texas. He then placed 18th in the series’ second road-course stop June 9 at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway. In his most recent road-course start on the streets of downtown Chicago for the July 7 Grant Park 165, Preece finished 34th. After Watkins Glen, the final road-course race of the year takes place Oct. 12 on the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway Roval.

● Sunday’s race will mark Preece’s fourth NASCAR Cup Series start at Watkins Glen. Best among his three previous starts was his most recent, a 17th-place drive from the 30th starting position in August 2023. Preece’s first two Cup Series starts at 2.45-mile, seven-turn road course came with JTG Daugherty Racing in 2019 and 2021, which resulted in finishes of 36th and 28th, respectively.

● Preece has made three NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Watkins Glen with a best result of fourth from the eighth starting position in August 2018, when he led eight laps driving the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing entry. He followed that up with a 10th-place finish from the eighth starting position in August 2019, driving for JR Motorsports. Preece’s first Xfinity Series outing at The Glen came with JD Motorsports in August 2016, when he started 21st but was relegated to a 27th-place finish by a suspension issue.

● Sunday’s race will mark Preece’s 22nd career Cup Series road-course start. Best among his previous 21 outings was his ninth-place finish from the sixth starting position in the February 2021 race on the Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway road course behind the wheel of a JTG Daugherty Racing entry. In addition to his three Xfinity Series starts at The Glen, Preece has three other road-course outings in the series, best of those coming on the Charlotte Roval in September 2018 when he started 10th and finished fourth. Preece’s best career road-course outing was a dominating one in the June 2023 ARCA Menards Series West race at Sonoma, where he drove the No. 9 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford to victory from the pole, leading 50 of 64 laps along the way to crossing the finish line more than 9 seconds ahead of runner-up Sammy Smith. The native of Berlin, Connecticut, made his professional road-course debut in the July 2010 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race on his home track, Lime Rock Park in Lakeville, Connecticut, where he started seventh and finished fourth. It was his only road-course outing in 174 career starts on the Tour, where he won the 2013 championship and finished runner-up in 2009, 2012, 2014 and 2015.

● Mohawk Northeast adorns Preece’s No. 41 Ford Mustang Dark Horse this weekend at The Glen. A longtime supporter of Preece, Mohawk is one of the premier heavy-civil contractors in the Northeast. The corporation has been providing the highest-quality construction services to a wide variety of clients. Specializing in heavy highway, railroad, movable and fixed bridges and marine construction, Mohawk has completed countless projects within industry safely, on time and within budget. Mohawk can self-perform all phases of construction, including electrical, mechanical, structural steel repair and erection, deep foundations, pier and bulkheads, fabrication and coating (AISC & SSPC Certified) and a wide range of marine services. With an extensive fleet of cranes, barges, offshore tugboats and many other pieces of heavy equipment, Mohawk is a well-established leader in heavy civil construction. Clients include the U.S. Navy, U.S. Coast Guard, USACE, General Dynamics – Electric Boat, Connecticut DOT, Massachusetts DOT, New York DOT, Metro North Railroad, Amtrak, and various private sector clients.

Ryan Preece, Driver of the No. 41 Mohawk Northeast Ford Mustang Dark Horse

How would you describe your evolution as a road-course racer since you began driving stock cars?

“From a road-racing perspective, I’ve always enjoyed it. It’s always been something I like to do and I’ve always had kind of a knack for it when we get to the races. So when I show up to Watkins Glen, or some of these other places like Sonoma where I feel like we have an opportunity to have a good day, I feel pretty optimistic and I think we could be really good. I didn’t run Formula 1, IndyCar or V8 Supercars, but it’s always something I’ve enjoyed because of my short-track background – heavy braking and the downshifting, all those little things you do as a racecar driver. The road-course races are ones I look forward to being aggressive and having good days. I’m ready to have a good day at Watkins Glen. I’ve had some good runs there in the past in the Xfinity Series and would love to pull one off this weekend.”

Watkins Glen is part of the 10-race playoffs for the first time this year. Does that have any bearing on how you approach this weekend’s race compared to previous years there?

“I think you’ve got to be respectful, for sure, but at the same time our team has a job to do. We have nine more races and more opportunities to have respectable and great days, so obviously that’s our focus and what we want to do, and hopefully we can have really, good, quiet days.”

Tire wear seems to be an area of concern among competitors heading into this next series of races on the schedule. What are your expectations on that front this weekend?

“Tire wear is the topic, and in many aspects of racing, that could be a good thing or a bad thing for you. It just depends on how you target and choose to go about the weekend. Obviously, most know, going to Watkins Glen or going to Bristol, your speed has to be relatively respectable, but I think your long run is what’s going to give you a good race. And how you choose to go about that, whether it’s us as a driver trying to take care of what we’ve got, or the setup in the racecar that allows you to not beat on the tire and really help longevity in the long run, I think there is definitely going to be a lot of strategy when it comes to these next few weeks.”

What are the challenges of racing at Watkins Glen, and what is the importance of practice and qualifying there?

“Practice is really key for us. I didn’t necessarily grow up road racing, so it’s really important. Track position is always a topic, right? There are some things that we worked on in the Ford Performance sim to be able to prepare. But for a driver, it’s getting out there and doing it – the visuals and a lot of the braking marks that you tend to get. I mean, when you think about it, how many laps are we really going to get in practice? I think nine, 10 laps, maybe. So, it’s going to be extremely important to get everything we have out of the racecar and qualify really well.”

No. 41 Mohawk Northeast Team Roster

Primary Team Members

Driver: Ryan Preece

Hometown: Berlin, Connecticut

Crew Chief: Chad Johnston

Hometown: Cayuga, Indiana

Car Chief: Jeremy West

Hometown: Gardena, California

Engineer: Marc Hendricksen

Hometown: Clinton, New Jersey

Spotter: Tony Raines

Hometown: LaPorte, Indiana

Over-The-Wall Members

Front Tire Changer: Devin Lester

Hometown: Bluefield, West Virginia

Rear Tire Changer: Austin Chrismon

Hometown: China Grove, North Carolina

Tire Carrier: Chad Emmons

Hometown: Tyler, Texas

Jack Man: Sherman Timbs

Hometown: Indianola, Mississippi

Fuel Man: Dwayne Moore

Hometown: Griffin, Georgia

Road Crew Members

Front End Mechanic: Joe Zanolini

Hometown: Sybertsville, Pennsylvania

Interior Mechanic: Robert Dalby

Hometown: Anaheim, California

Tire Specialist: Matt Ridgeway

Hometown: Carrollton, Georgia

Engine Tuner: Jimmy Fife

Hometown: Orange County, California

Transporter Co-Driver: David Rodrigues

Hometown: Santa Clarita, California

Transporter Co-Driver: Charlie Schleyer

Hometown: Youngsville, Pennsylvania