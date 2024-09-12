Mack Trucks Enters Long-Term Partnership with Richard Childress Racing

GREENSBORO, NC (Sept. 12, 2024) – Mack Trucks and Richard Childress Racing (RCR) today announced a long-term partnership under which Mack will be designated as the “Official Long-Haul Truck of Richard Childress Racing.”

As part of the agreement, Mack will provide a fleet of customized Mack Anthem® 70-inch Stand-Up Sleeper models dedicated to meeting the needs of RCR during the grueling NASCAR season.

“The Mack Anthem has repeatedly proven its dependability and quality for the last eight years serving as the Official Hauler of NASCAR,” said David Galbraith, vice president of marketing and global brand for Mack Trucks. “With superior uptime performance coupled with excellent efficiency, it only makes sense that RCR has entrusted Mack to haul its critical technology and equipment. We’re extremely proud to announce our partnership, providing us the opportunity to share the capabilities of Mack products and the excitement of the NASCAR season with customers and fans.”

RCR is one of the largest and most storied organizations in NASCAR competition, accumulating 16 championships and more than 200 victories across NASCAR’s top three series.

During the NASCAR season, Mack Anthem models will haul RCR race cars, including those driven by current team drivers Austin Dillon, Kyle Busch, Jesse Love and Austin Hill.

In addition to providing transportation solutions, the partnership allows Mack to offer customers memorable experiences at various race events across the United States during the NASCAR season.

Customers will have the opportunity to meet NASCAR Cup Series drivers, tour customized Anthem trucks and join RCR victory lane celebrations.

“Richard Childress Racing is looking forward to the future with Mack Trucks, which will help ensure our success during the racing season by providing us with an integral transportation solution,” said Torrey Galida, Richard Childress Racing president. “Our partnership was made possible by our full confidence in Mack Trucks, whose values of excellence and innovation matches ours.”

A combination of efficiency, comfort and connectivity, the Anthem model is built for business and designed for drivers. Each of RCR’s custom-spec’d Anthem models is powered by a 13-liter Mack MP 8 engine with 505 horsepower and 1,860 lb.-ft. of torque.

The Anthem models are equipped with Mack Command Steer, Mack’s highly advanced active steering system. An electric motor added to the hydraulic steering system applies additional torque as needed, reducing driver effort by up to 85 percent. A return to zero capability automatically returns the steering wheel to the center position, also helping improve driver productivity.

Another feature is Mack GuardDog® Connect, a proactive diagnostic and repair planning solution that protects and maximizes customers’ uptime. GuardDog Connect proactively monitors a truck’s critical fault codes that could lead to unplanned downtime.

Under the partnership, the Anthems will dutifully transport RCR equipment and technology with the distinctive power, presence and unparalleled highway uptime of a Mack truck.

Dedicated to durability, reliability and meeting the needs of customers, Mack Trucks has provided purpose-built transportation solutions for more than a century. Today, Mack is one of North America’s largest producers of heavy-duty trucks, and Mack® trucks are sold and serviced through an extensive distribution network in more than 45 countries. Mack trucks, diesel engines and transmissions sold in North America are assembled in the United States. Mack manufacturing locations are certified to the internationally recognized ISO 9001 standard for quality, ISO 14001 standard for environmental management systems and ISO 45001 standard for health and safety management systems. Mack is also a proud sponsor of Share the Road, an American Trucking Associations public information campaign aimed at enhancing the safety of our nation’s roadways.

Mack Trucks is part of the Volvo Group, which is driving prosperity through transport and infrastructure solutions, offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase customer uptime and productivity. Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to shaping the future landscape of sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions. The Volvo Group is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, employs about 104,000 people and serves customers in almost 190 markets. In 2023, net sales amounted to about $52 billion. For more information, please visit www.volvogroup.com.

For more information about Mack, visit our website at www.macktrucks.com.

Richard Childress Racing (www.rcrracing.com) is a renowned, performance-driven racing, marketing and manufacturing organization. Incorporated in 1969, RCR has celebrated over 50 years of racing and earned more than 200 victories and 16 championships, including six in the NASCAR Cup Series with the legendary Dale Earnhardt. RCR was the first organization to win championships in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Truck Series and is a three-time winner of the Daytona 500 (1998, 2007, 2018). Its 2024 NASCAR Cup Series lineup includes two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch (No. 8 Chevrolet) and 2017 Coca-Cola 600 winner and 2018 Daytona 500 champion Austin Dillon (No. 3 Chevrolet). RCR fields a full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series program with Jesse Love (No. 2 Chevrolet) and Austin Hill (No. 21 Chevrolet).