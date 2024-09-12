Chase Elliott says America’s Night Race is a cool, fun event, and in his opinion one of NASCAR’s crown jewels

BRISTOL, Tenn. (Sept. 12, 2024) – Chase Elliott, NASCAR’s six-time most popular driver as voted by the fans, and as a second-generation driver who has been around the sport for his entire life, didn’t hesitate one second when asked the probing question.

Is the Bass Pro Shops Night race one of NASCAR’s crown jewels?

It’s a hot topic of late among media and fans, who say Charlotte’s Coca-Cola 600, Darlington’s Southern 500, the Daytona 500 and the Brickyard 400 are all among the sport’s majors. America’s Night Race at Bristol, with tremendous crowds, TV ratings, amazing hype, an electric vibe and historic finishes, has been bounced around in the crown jewel conversation and for many, including most of Elliott’s peers in the Cup Series, they agree that NASCAR has five majors, and Bristol’s Night Race is one of them.

“I think it is,” Elliott said. “I’ve always thought that is one of, if not the coolest race of the year… We don’t get a lot of places that give you that type of energy, so it’s fun to do that once a year. And that’s part of the reason why it’s special.”

Elliott will return to Bristol on Saturday, Sept. 21 for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race with a huge fan-following behind him as he will be one of the 16 championship contenders battling in the cut-off race during NASCAR’s Round of 16 Playoffs. Once the checkered flag falls, there will only be 12 championship contenders remaining. Four drivers will be eliminated from the Playoffs.

Elliott has run very well at the unique .533-mile short track in his No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevy over the years. In 2020 he won the prestigious NASCAR All-Star Race at Bristol Motor Speedway, the only time the showcase event has been contested on the storied high banked oval.

“It was cool,” Elliott said. “A great night, for sure. Everything kind of went our way, and we’ll see what happens when we go back in a few weeks.”

While that All-Star Race was special, Elliott says Bristol is also a fun venue to hold a round of the Playoffs. Even an elimination round like the one coming up.

“I think Bristol is a good fit, and I wouldn’t mind seeing Bristol [stay] in the playoffs,” Elliott said. “I think it fits being one of our tough racetracks and prestigious events that should be in the final 10.”

Elliott’s victory at Texas Motor Speedway in April punched his Playoff ticket this year. He’s had a steady year so far with seven top-fives and 12 top-10s, but like all of his competitors he wants more victories. He says his team is in a good frame of mind for the Playoffs and championship run.

“It’s about finding a feel,” Elliott said. “We’re gaining on it and getting to a position to capitalize on good opportunities. I like where we are. I would like to peak at the right time; these last 10 are fun and exciting. These last 10 are my favorite time of the year because something is on the line a little more than the rest.”

A full-feature story about Elliott’s quest to earn his first career points victory at Bristol Motor Speedway and advance in the Playoffs written by award-winning NASCAR journalist Kelly Crandall will be included in the souvenir program for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race. The program, in Playbill format, will be available to fans in both print and digital versions. The limited print edition will only be available at the track in multiple locations throughout the stadium concourses, including entry gates, ticket stands and guest service locations. The digital version can be viewed or downloaded via the BMS website or BMS social media channels.

America’s Night Race weekend kicks off Thursday, Sept. 19 with Ben Rhodes and defending winner Corey Heim battling for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series victory in the UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics (8 p.m., FS1, MRN Radio). The rising stars in the ARCA Menards Series, including rising stars William Sawalich and Connor Zilisch and former IndyCar racer Marco Andretti, also will take on the challenging half-mile bullring in the Bush’s Beans 200 as part of a titan Thursday night doubleheader (5 p.m., FS1, MRN Radio).

On Friday, Sparks are sure to fly in the Food City 300, as NASCAR Xfinity Series favorites Justin Allgaier, Austin Hill, Cole Custer, Sheldon Creed and Riley Herbst will be fighting hard alongside Earnhardt Jr. in the Xfinity Series regular season finale (Sept. 20, 7:30 p.m., The CW, PRN Radio).

Finally, the stars of the NASCAR Cup Series will join Elliott as they take to the track on Saturday for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race (Sept. 21, 7:30 p.m., USA Network, PRN Radio), you’ll get to see all of your favorite drivers like Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, Ryan Blaney, Joey Logano and Tyler Reddick to name a few, racing hard in the Round of 16 to advance in the first elimination race of the Playoffs.

To purchase tickets, please visit www.bristolmotorspeedway.com or call the BMS Ticket Sales Center at (866) 415-4158. Fans can also purchase tickets at any Food City location through Sept. 13.

About Bristol Motor Speedway

Forged amid the scenic mountains of Northeast Tennessee near the Virginia state line, Bristol Motor Speedway is The Last Great Colosseum, a versatile multi-use venue that hosts major auto races, football games, concerts and many other captivating events, including an upcoming Major League Baseball game. The facility features a 0.533-mile concrete oval race track with 28-degree corner banking and 650-feet straightaways that offers racing in several NASCAR touring series, highlighted by two major Cup Series weekends each year. In 2025, the venue will transform into a baseball stadium to host the MLB Speedway Classic featuring the Atlanta Braves vs. the Cincinnati Reds on Aug. 2nd. In 2020, the track also served as host of the prestigious NASCAR All-Star Race, and from 2021-2023 the track converted to a temporary dirt track each spring to take the Cup Series back to its racing roots. While at the track, fans are offered a unique viewing experience courtesy of Colossus TV, the world’s largest outdoor center-hung four-sided video screen with a 540,000-watt audio system. The adjacent quarter-mile dragstrip, Bristol Dragway, offers more than 50 events annually, including the marquee NHRA Super Grip Thunder Valley Nationals. The Thunder Valley Amphitheatre presented by Ballad Health transforms Bristol Dragway into a premier outdoor concert venue for the world’s greatest music performers. Three football games have kicked-off inside the oval, most notably the 2016 Pilot Flying J Battle at Bristol, where border rivals the University of Tennessee and Virginia Tech met before an NCAA-record crowd of 156,990. In existence since 1961, Bristol Motor Speedway was purchased in 1996 by Speedway Motorsports, a leading marketer and promoter of motorsports entertainment in the United States. For more information, please visit www.bristolmotorspeedway.com.