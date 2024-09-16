Rick Ware Racing: Go Bowling at The Glen from Watkins Glen International

RICK WARE RACING

Go Bowling at The Glen

Date: Sept. 15, 2024

Event: Go Bowling at The Glen (Round 28 of 36)

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International (2.45-mile, seven-turn road course)

Format: 90 laps, broken into three stages (20 laps/20 laps/50 laps)

Note: Race extended two laps past its scheduled 90-lap distance due to a green-white-checkered finish.

Race Winner: Chris Buescher of RFK Racing (Ford)

Stage 1 Winner: Martin Truex Jr. of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota)

Stage 2 Winner: Ross Chastain of Trackhouse Racing (Chevrolet)

RWR Race Finish:

● Justin Haley (Started 36th, Finished 29th/ Running, completed 92 of 92 laps)

● Kaz Grala (Started 38th, Finished 35th/Running, completed 87 of 92 laps)

RWR Points:

● Justin Haley (32nd with 399 points)

● Kaz Grala (35th with 171 points)

RWR Notes:

● This was Haley’s fourth NASCAR Cup Series start at Watkins Glen. His best finish remains 18th, earned in August 2022.

● This was Grala’s first NASCAR Cup Series start at Watkins Glen.

Race Notes:

● Chris Buescher won the Go Bowling at The Glen to score his sixth career NASCAR Cup Series victory, his first of the season and his first at Watkins Glen. His margin of victory over second-place Shane Van Gisbergen was .979 of a second.

● Buescher was the 15th different winner in the 28 NASCAR Cup Series races run this season.

● This was Ford’s 737th all-time NASCAR Cup Series victory, its eighth of the season and its fourth straight. Ford driver Harrison Burton won Aug. 24 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway, Briscoe won Sept. 1 at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway, and Joey Logano won last Sunday at Atlanta.

● This was Ford’s ninth NASCAR Cup Series victory at Watkins Glen. The manufacturer won its first race at the track on July 18, 1965 with Marvin Panch.

● Thirty-one of the 38 drivers in the race finished on the lead lap.

Next Up:

The next event on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the Bass Pro Shops Night Race on Saturday, September 21 at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway. The race begins at 7:30 p.m. EDT with live coverage provided by USA and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.