Kaulig Racing and Food City Team Up for Bristol Night Race

Hemric to Drive the No. 31 Mtn Dew Doritos® Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Bristol

LEXINGTON, N.C. (September 17, 2024) – For the second year in-a-row, Kaulig Racing and Food City are teaming-up for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race.

Daniel Hemric’s No. 31 Camaro ZL1 will showcase both PepsiCo’s Mountain (Mtn) Dew and Doritos® brands for the infamous night race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

“We’re excited to continue our great partnership with Food City at one of the most exciting races of the season,” said team president, Chris Rice. “For the second year in-a-row, they have been with us for both Bristol races, and we hope to continue this relationship for years to come.”

Earlier this season at the Food City 500, the Tennessee-based soft drink, alongside the top-selling cheese puff brand, CHEETOS® were featured on AJ Allmendinger’s No. 16 Camaro ZL1. This time, the #1 single-serve soft drink will be onboard the No. 31 Camaro, alongside Food City favorite, Doritos®.

“Food City is proud to once again team up with our friends from Kaulig Racing and PepsiCo to sponsor Daniel Hemric and the Kaulig Racing No. 31 Camaro ZL1 for Saturday’s running of the Bass Pro Shops Night Race,” says Steven C. Smith, Food City president and chief executive officer.

The Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway will kick off Saturday, September 21 at 7:30 p.m. ET on USA Network.



About Kaulig Racing

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time, multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has earned 23 NXS wins, made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started, and won two regular-season championships. In 2021, the team competed in select NCS events, before expanding to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 and adding a third, part-time entry during the 2023 season. Since its first NCS start in 2021, the team has earned two wins. Kaulig Racing is currently fielding two full-time entries in the NCS and continues to field three full-time NXS entries, with a part-time fourth entry at select events. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $91 billion in net revenue in 2023, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo’s product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

About Food City

Headquartered in Abingdon, Virginia, K-VA-T Food Stores (Food City’s parent company) operates 154157 retail outlets throughout southeast Kentucky, southwest Virginia, east Tennessee, north Georgia, and Alabama.