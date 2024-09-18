NASCAR Weekend schedule for Bristol – September 2024

This weekend NASCAR travels to Bristol Motor Speedway for some short track racing.
Saturday’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race is the final event in the Round of 16 Cup Series Playoffs. At the conclusion of the race, four drivers will be eliminated from championship contention.
The following drivers are currently below the cutline:
- Denny Hamlin – 6 points
- Brad Keselowski -12 points
- Martin Truex Jr. – 14 points
- Harrison Burton – 20 points
This will be the final race of the regular season for the Xfinity Series and will determine which 12 drivers will advance to the series Playoffs.
The Craftsman Truck Series Round of 10 in the Playoffs continues this weekend at Bristol. Layne Riggs won the first event at The Milwaukee Mile.
NASCAR Press Pass will be available after Cup Series qualifying, post-Cup Series race and post-Xfinity Series race.
All times are Eastern.
Thursday, Sept. 19
1:00 p.m.: ARCA Practice, All Entries
2:00 p.m.: ARCA Qualifying, Timed, Impound
3:00 p.m.: Truck Series Practice – FS2
2 Groups, 15 minutes each
3:35 p.m.: Truck Series Qualifying – FS2
Impound, All Entries, Single Vehicle, 2 Laps
5:00 p.m.: ARCA Bush’s Beans 200
200 LAPS, 106.6 miles – FS1/MRN
8:00 p.m.: Truck Series UNOH 200
Stages 55/110/200 Laps = 106.6 miles
FS1/MRN/SiriusXM
Friday, Sept. 20
2:00 p.m.: Xfinity Series Practice
Timed, 2 Groups, 15 Minutes Each – USA
2:40 p.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying – Impound
All Entries, Single Vehicle, 2 Laps – USA
4:00 p.m.: Cup Series Practice, Timed, 45 Minutes
USA/PRN/SiriusXM
5:05 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying – Impound
Groups A & B: Single Vehicle, 2 Laps, 2 Rounds
USA/PRN/SiriusXM
7:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series Food City 300
Stages 85/170/300 Laps = 159.9 Miles
CW/PRN/SiriusXM
$1,680,574
Saturday, Sept. 21
7:30 p.m.: Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race
Stages 125/250/500 Laps = 266.5 Miles
USA/PRN/SiriusXM
Purse: $9,222,417