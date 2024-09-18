Todd Gilliland and the No. 38 Frontline Enterprises Ford Mustang Dark Horse

Bristol Motor Speedway Competition Notes

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (September 18, 2024) – The Bristol Night Race is next on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar with Todd Gilliland and the No. 38 team making their second visit of the season to the Last Great Colosseum.

Coming off of a Top-20 finish at Watkins Glens International, Gilliland and the No. 38 team look to bounce back with a strong result at the 0.5-mile track. Frontline Enterprises will debut a new, all-white scheme for the No. 38 Ford Mustang Dark Horse.

Track activity for the NASCAR Cup Series will start Friday, September 20th with practice and qualifying at 4:00 pm ET. The 500-lap event is scheduled for Saturday, September 21st at 7:30 pm ET. Fans can watch the action live on the USA Network or listen in via the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM channel 90.

No. 38 Frontline Enterprises Ford Mustang Dark Horse:

DRIVER TODD GILLILAND:

“I have always been a fan of the Saturday night Bristol race. It’s an iconic, fun race that gives off that local ‘short track on a Saturday night’ feel. I haven’t had the best results there, but I have a really good feeling about his weekend.

“I can’t wait to show off the new Frontline scheme. It’s going to look great under the lights. Brett (Stevens) is a huge supporter of mine, so hopefully I can repay him with a trip to Victory Lane.”

CREW CHIEF RYAN BERGENTY:

“The night race is iconic, for sure. I think it will be a good weekend for us, we just need to execute and perform at a high level. We’re in the final stretch of the season and there’s still races left where we can fight for points and wins. I can see us doing that at Bristol.”

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.