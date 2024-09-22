RCR NCS Race Recap: Bristol Motor Speedway

Austin Dillon and The No. 3 Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER Off Road Chevrolet Team Fight Hard in Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway

Finish: 21st

Start: 30th

Points: 28th

“Our No. 3 Bass Pro Shops / TRACKER Off Road Chevrolet team fought hard tonight at Bristol Motor Speedway. We lacked forward drive all night but we caught some early cautions that allowed us to pit and work on our car. The track changed a lot, which made for a challenging night. Proud of the effort the Richard Childress Racing team put in this weekend. We will head back to Welcome and get ready for Kansas Speedway.” -Austin Dillon

Kyle Busch and The No. 8 Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen Chevrolet Team Survive Bristol Motor Speedway with Top-25 Finish

Finish: 25th

Start: 29th

Points: 20th

“I’m really proud of crew chief Randall Burnett and all the guys on the Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen Chevrolet team for never giving up during a tough race. The balance on our Chevrolet was loose in, tight in the middle and too tight off the corners all night. We also lacked grip. We kept making changes during every pit stop but we didn’t hit on anything that worked. The handling issues coupled with an early speeding penalty made for a disappointing night, but we’ll get to work and be better when we come back to Bristol next season.” -Kyle Busch