Kaulig Racing Race Recap | Bass Pro Shops Night Race

DANIEL HEMRIC

No. 31 Mountain Dew Doritos Camaro ZL1

Daniel Hemric qualified 21st for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Hemric fired off decently in the No. 31 Mountain Dew Doritos Chevrolet and maintained his starting position when the first caution came out on lap five. Restarting 21st on lap 11, Hemric fell back to 24th and was lapped by the leader with 10 laps remaining in the stage. He fought for the free-pass position and earned the lap back, finishing 24th in the first stage.

Hemric pitted during the first stage break for a right-rear air pressure and chassis adjustment on the No. 31 Chevy. When the third caution of the day came out, he sat 24th, radioing that the No. 31 was now tight handling. He pitted to go back on previous chassis adjustments, before finishing out the final two laps of the stage under green. He was scored in 23rd place.

Hemric stayed out during the second stage break and started the final stage from 22nd place. Moving up one position, Hemric radioed that the No. 31 Chevy had fired off tight this run. The caution came out on lap 329, and Hemric pitted under caution for tires, fuel and a right-side adjustment, before restarting 20th on lap 337. He eventually fell one lap to the leader, before finishing the race in 19th place.

“Not a bad night for this No. 31 Mountain Dew Doritos team. We fired off well and got the free pass to get back on the lead lap a couple of times. Overall, I think we showed some decent speed throughout the weekend and a huge improvement from the spring race here. ” – Daniel Hemric

AJ ALLMENDINGER

No. 16 Barger Precast Camaro ZL1

AJ Allmendinger qualified 19th for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The first caution flag of the day flew on lap five. The No. 16 Barger Precast Chevy fired off with good balance and did not feel tight in traffic. Allmendinger remained in the 19th position for the restart on lap 11 and finished the first stage in the 22nd position.

The No. 16 pitted for four tires, fuel, air pressure, wedge, and a track-bar adjustment during the first stage break. General balance of the No. 16 Barger Precast Chevy was tight, and rear bounce was making the car feel unsettled. Allmendinger started the second stage in the 21st position. The first caution of Stage 2 came on lap 243, and Allmendinger pitted for four tires, fuel, air pressure and a track-bar adjustment to help with rear drive and tightness. The field went green with two laps remaining in the stage, and Allmendinger took the stage flag in 21st.

Allmendinger stayed out during the second stage break and started the final stage in the 20th position. The first caution of stage 3 came on lap 329, and Allmendinger reported that the No. 16 Chevy was better but hard to drive on the exit of the corner. He pitted for four tires, fuel, air pressure, and a left-rear adjustment, before restarting in the 17th position. Allmendinger fell back to 23rd and was lapped by the leader on lap 433. He went on to finish the race in 23rd.

“We struggled a bit overall trying to get the balance right and fought tight and loose back-and-forth throughout the night. We never really hit on it. Unfortunately, our last run was our worst run of the race, which cost us a few spots. I was hoping for a little bit better, but I think we got everything out of it that we could and still had a decent finish.” – AJ Allmendinger



About Kaulig Racing

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time, multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has earned 23 NXS wins, made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started, and won two regular-season championships. In 2021, the team competed in select NCS events, before expanding to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 and adding a third, part-time entry during the 2023 season. Since its first NCS start in 2021, the team has earned two wins. Kaulig Racing is currently fielding two full-time entries in the NCS and continues to field three full-time NXS entries, with a part-time fourth entry at select events. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.