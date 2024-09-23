Sesh Nicotine Pouches to Sponsor Freedom Racing Enterprises at Kansas Race

Mooresville, NC (September 23, 2024) – NASCAR Driver and team owner Spencer Boyd has announced that Sesh will be the primary sponsor for Freedom Racing Enterprises’ No. 76 truck during the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Kansas Speedway on September 27, 2024. Sesh is revolutionizing nicotine consumption with its premium, smoke-free nicotine pouches, offering a fresh take on traditional nicotine use through high-quality, Swedish-crafted products.

“We’re always excited about new partnerships, and this one is special,” said Spencer Boyd. “NASCAR has a long history with products in this category, and I believe Sesh’s innovative smoke-free pouches are exactly what NASCAR fans have been waiting for. I’m thrilled to be a part of their journey into the world of motorsports and to showcase a premium, modern alternative to traditional products.”

Sesh is carving a unique path in nicotine alternatives by creating premium pouches that deliver a discreet, flavorful and long-lasting experience without all the smoke. Sesh’s mission is simple: offer current nicotine consumers alternative products that prioritize taste, quality, and user satisfaction.

“NASCAR is all about speed, precision, and performance – qualities that align perfectly with Sesh’s mission to deliver the ultimate nicotine experience,” said Sesh Products CMO Josh Metz. “Our smoke-free pouches offer the same innovation and reliability that NASCAR fans expect from the sport. We’re confident that those who appreciate high-performance in racing will also appreciate the high standards we bring to our products. It’s a modern solution that fits right into their fast-paced lifestyles.”

Sesh’s products are carefully crafted to meet the highest quality standards, offering an innovative, smoke-free alternative that stands out in the nicotine market. “Of course, we want to remind everyone that our products contain nicotine, and whilst nicotine does not make you drive any faster, it is addictive, just like NASCAR,” Metz added.

The partnership with Sesh comes as Boyd returns to Kansas Speedway for the second time this season, a track where he has previously raced in both the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Playoff Race at Kansas Speedway is set for Friday, September 27, 2024, at 7:30 PM CT, and will be broadcast live on FS1.