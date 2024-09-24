Matt Mills Returns to Niece Motorsports for Full-Time NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Season in 2025

Mills will continue to drive the No. 42 J.F. Electric / Utilitra Chevrolet full-time for a second season.

Salisbury, NC (Sept. 24, 2024) – Niece Motorsports officials announced today that New Philadelphia, Ohio’s Matt Mills will return for a full-time NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series season in 2025. Mills has been re-signed for a second year behind the wheel of the No. 42 Chevrolet Silverado RST.

Mills, who is amidst his first full-time effort in the Truck Series, was signed onto the team last October. He recalled the original announcement as “a great opportunity to get into top-tier equipment”, and is eager to continue his career with the nine-time race winning team.

“I’m extremely fortunate to have people like J.F. Electric and Utilitra coming on board and supporting me on this journey again,” said Mills. “It’s been a really fun time with everyone at Niece Motorsports with what we’ve been able to build on throughout the year. I’m hoping to carry that on through the next few races and into the 2025 season. Every opportunity I get, I’m very fortunate, and that wouldn’t be possible without my partners. I appreciate Niece Motorsports for believing in me; it’s a dream come true to race for an operation like theirs and race for Al Niece. I’m excited to finish off the year strong and ready to keep working into next year.”

Longtime partners, J.F. Electric and Utilitra, will continue to support Mills’ efforts in 2025 as they have done for the past several years. The two companies’ involvements will include a full 25-race primary sponsorship – one of only a handful of such partnerships of that caliber in the Truck Series. Their support acts as a pillar of the race team’s success.

“We are excited about returning for the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series with Matt Mills and Niece Motorsports in the No. 42 truck,” said Greg Fowler, CEO & Chairman of the Board for J.F. Electric. “Although we have been supporting Matt for many years, mainly in the Xfinity Series, this year was our first full season commitment with him and Niece Motorsports. We chose to work with Niece Motorsports this season based on their past performance and based on their GM, Cody Efaw, who we felt could help Matt the most on his journey to move up the ladder within NASCAR.”

“I have known Matt personally for many years and know how hard he works and how dedicated he is to be the best he can every time he gets behind the wheel. We are looking forward to the rest of this season and have high hopes for Matt in the 2025 season!”

The 2024 season was viewed as a transitional year for the driver who spent the majority of his career competing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Now having a full season of Truck Series racing under his belt, Mills looks to make a run for the Playoffs.

In May, the 27-year-old secured his best-career NCTS finish with a fourth-place showing at Charlotte Motor Speedway. He quickly followed up the result with an eighth-place run at Nashville Superspeedway, and to-date has accounted for a total of four top-15 finishes.

Niece Motorsports General Manager, Cody Efaw, has been pleased to see the growth out of Mills in his first year with the team. He anticipates 2025 to be a big step forward as he returns to the tracks raced this year.

“Matt has been a great add to our team this year,” said Efaw. “Even though he’s been racing in NASCAR for a long time, he entered this season with a fresh mindset. The Truck Series is a completely different animal compared to what he’s been used to racing, and he’ll be the first to tell you how much he’s learned. He knows the feel he needs out of his truck now, and I think we’ll have a chance to go out there and have a great year with him.”

“Of course, none of this would be possible without the support of great partners,” Efaw continued. “I’ve spent a lot of time with Greg Fowler and the entire J.F. Electric / Utilitra family, and they have been great to everyone at the team. Matt has done a great job off the track maintaining their relationship, and I know they’re excited to see him go out and try and get his first win.”

NASCAR will kick off its CRAFTSMAN Truck Series season opener at the iconic Daytona International Speedway on Friday, February 14th. Live coverage of the event will be aired on FOX Sports 1, the Motor Racing Network, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Additional team announcements, including the remainder of the driver lineup, partnerships, and personnel will be released as the season progresses. Visit niecemotorsports.com for all the latest news.

About J.F. Electric: J.F. Electric is an electrical contractor that provides engineering expertise, backed by construction and installation know-how in a diverse range of service offerings, from utilities and commercial projects, to industrial and telecommunications customers. When having a long family history in an industry, a company not only builds on its knowledge and experience, it takes pride in cultivating a solid understanding of client needs, all the while nurturing strong relationships with its employees. Evolving through five generations of the Fowler family, J.F. Electric has matured into a well-managed and thoughtfully diversified electrical contractor which is poised to continue its growth and expansion into the future.

About Utilitra: Utilitra is a woman-owned firm specializing in utility and technology solutions with a diverse team of specialized professionals. Utilitra is committed to solving their client’s unique challenges, whether one expert or a team of experts is needed. By adapting to the needs of their respective industries, Utilitra has built a range of services for their utility and technology partners.

About Niece Motorsports: Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2024, Niece Motorsports enters its ninth season in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as X @NieceMotorsport.