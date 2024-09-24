Layne Riggs Returns to the Kansas Speedway with Infinity Communications

Layne Riggs and the No. 38 Infinity Communications Ford F-150

Kansas Speedway Competition Notes

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (September 24, 2024) – Layne Riggs returns to the Kansas Speedway this weekend with Infinity Communications in search of his third straight win.

In the last four races, Riggs has earned two 5th-place finishes and two wins, most recently at the Bristol Motor Speedway last Thursday. Riggs and the No. 38 Ford F-150 team look to continue their streak of Top-5 finishes this weekend at the Kansas Speedway and best their May finish at the 1.5-mile track.

The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series will kick off the weekend with practice and qualifying at 3:30 pm ET on Friday, September 27th. The 134-lap event is schedule for 8:30 pm ET later that evening. Fans can watch the action live on FS1 or listen in via the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM channel 90.

No. 38 Infinity Communications Ford F-150:

DRIVER LAYNE RIGGS:

“It’s an unbelievable feeling of what this team and I have accomplished these past two races. It stings a little that we’re not in the playoffs, but that pushes us even more. I’m a rookie driver with a rookie crew chief, it wasn’t going to be easy, but things are starting to click and I’m proud of the progression we have made as a group.”

CREW CHIEF DYLAN CAPPELLO:

“Having won the past two races is such a rewarding feeling. Like Layne (Riggs) said, things are just clicking for us right now and I think that will continue at Kansas. We want to continue our Top-5 streak and hopefully take another trip to Victory Lane. I have a good feeling we can do that this weekend.”

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.